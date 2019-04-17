18 thursday
Guerilla Gardening, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Create seed bombs and throw them at the park to plant them. 10-11:30 a.m. No extra event fee. Reservations required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Film: “Time Out for Rhythm,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Columbia, 1955) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m.; dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37-$72. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“The Country Wife,” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $8-$20. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
The Easter Show: The Living Last Supper, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $16-$21. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
“From Dark Morning into Dawn,” Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St., Culpeper. Celebrating the Resurrection. 7:30 p.m. Free.
19 friday
“Couples Therapy: A Comedy Show,” Courtyard Marriott, 620 Caroline St. Presented by Rahmein Mostafavi. 8 p.m. $15. Ages 21 and older; two-item minimum. rahmein.com.
Burgandine House Remembrance Days, 807 S. Main St., Culpeper. 155th anniversary of Gen. Grant’s Union occupation of the area. Encampment, Gen. Grant and Union Army, cooking demonstrations and games. 10 a.m.-dark. Free, but donations appreciated. 540/718-4941; shimmergloom2@hotmail.com.
Trick your stick and hike, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 10-11:30 a.m. No extra event fee; reservations required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Leave it to Beavers, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. See how beavers are reshaping the environment and learn the role these unique creatures play in preserving wetlands. 2-4 p.m. $3 per person, $8 per family. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Disassembly,” Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. 7:30 p.m. $10. Recommended for audiences 16 and older. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. See April 18 listing.
“The Country Wife,” UMW Klein Theatre. See April 18 listing.
The Easter Show: The Living Last Supper, Louisa Arts Center. See April 18 listing.
“Steel Magnolias,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 8 p.m. $10. carolinetheatre.org.
20 saturday
Burgandine House Remembrance Days, 807 S. Main St., Culpeper. 9 a.m. to dark. The unveiling of the Historic Register Plaque will be held at 2 p.m. See April 19 listing.
Go Far, Go Together 5K, Canal Path Heritage Trail, 3.1 mile loop. Check in at Old Mill Park Shelter 1, 2201 Caroline St. 8:30-9 a.m. $30-$35 per person. Benefits The Fredericksburg Food Co-Op. All ages welcome. Rain or shine. Register at creativecolorva.com/page/go-far-5k.
Dog N Jog, Westmoreland State Park, 145 Cliff Road, Montross. Fun run, vendors, K-9 demonstrations, raffles, Easter egg hunt and prizes for the largest, smallest, best dressed and best tail-wagging dogs. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; fun run begins at 9 a.m. $20 per person, $30 per family, cash or check only. First 50 entries receive a free T-shirt. Benefits the Westmoreland County Animal Shelter. 804/493-8821; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/westmoreland.
Trash to Art Contest, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Help clean up the beach then create art. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No extra event fee. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Ecology of “The Wilderness,” Hill–Ewell Drive picnic area between Tour Stops 3 and 4, Wilderness Battlefield. Becca Jameson leads a 2.5-mile hike examining the plants, animals and natural resources found within the Wilderness Battlefield. 10 a.m. Free. Wear sturdy shoes, bring plenty of water and pack a snack. Bug spray and long pants are also suggested. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm.
Comic and Collectibles Show, Stafford Regional Airport, 95 Aviation Way. Comics, artists, business professionals and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Hike and beach cleanup, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Earth Day beach cleanup includes wagon ride to the beach, gloves, bags and a 2-3 mile hike back to the Visitors Center. Picnic lunch after. Register with Rappahannock Group Sierra Club at rich.sue.sc@gmail.com.
Earth Day: One Man’s Trash, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. Collect trash and make a mural. Supplies provided. 10 a.m.-noon. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
Eco Trekker, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. 1-4 p.m. $10-$20 per car; plus $3 per participant. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
Community Egg Hunt, King George Citizens Center. Eggs will be hidden throughout the King George Community. 8 a.m. Free; pre-registration is required. Once pre-registered, stop by between April 18, noon, and April 19, 4:30 p.m., to pick up your ticket. 540/775-4386.
Easter at Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Fredericksburg. Egg hunt, meet the Easter Bunny, hayrides, scavenger hunt and prize, play in the family playgrounds and visit the farm animals. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Concessions/lunch kitchen $9 per person; age 2 and younger are free. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.
Easter Egg Hunt, Belle Isle State Park, Egg hunt and refreshments. 11 a.m. Activities are free, parking is $5 per vehicle. Bring an Easter basket and camera. 804/462-5030; virginiastateparks.gov.
Rappahannock Model Railroaders spring open house, 406 Hudgins Road. Trains operate on various layouts; club members answer questions regarding model railroading and the club’s activities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. rmrailroaders.com.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes,models,years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See April 18 listing.
CONCERT
Gospel sing: Calvary’s Mercy, Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road. 6 p.m. 540/972-7491; wildernessbaptistchurch.org
THEATER
“Disassembly,” Fred’s Theater. See April 19 listing.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 18 listing.
“The Country Wife,” UMW Klein Theatre. 2 and 7:30 p.m. See April 18 listing.
The Easter Show: The Living Last Supper, Louisa Arts Center. See April 18 listing.
“Steel Magnolias,” Caroline Community Theatre. See April 19 listing.
21 sunday
Burgandine House Rememberance Days, 807 S. Main St., Culpeper. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See April 19 listing.
Pokémon! Go Hike, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. Learn about the real animals Pokémon are based on. 1-2 p.m. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
The Pig Pitt’s monthly cruise-in, 10412 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. Weather permitting. Noon-4 p.m. Free. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
THEATER
“Disassembly,” Fred’s Theater. 3 p.m. See April 19 listing.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m.; dinner served at 1 p.m. See April 18 listing.
22 monday
Life Cycle of a Plastic Bag, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. 11 a.m. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
23 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See April 18 listing.
24 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See April 19 listing.
THEATER
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m.; dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See April 18 listing.
25 thursday
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Collection, Fredericksburg Library, 1201 Caroline St. Janet Folkerts of the National Park Service presents the history and ongoing management of this 250,000-item collection. 7-8 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Film: “Tomka and His Friends,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Shqipëria e Re, 1977) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Garden Party, 750 Kings Highway, Stafford. Live music from Karen Jonas and Tim Bray, heavy hors d’ouvres from The Community Café, beer from Spencer Devon Brewing and wine from Kybecca. Purchase popular spring plants before the annual sale begins. 6-8 p.m. $35. Tickets for the Garden Party can be purchased through RAAI or online, bit.ly/RAAIGardenParty. Proceeds will provide YMCA memberships, museum passes and swimming passes for participants of RAAI’s day support program. Hosted by Rappahannock Adult Activities. 540/373-7643; rappahannockareacsb.org.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See April 18 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See April 18 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See April 18 listing.
THEATER
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See April 18 listing.