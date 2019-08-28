29 thursday
DREAMS4U fundraiser, Central Park Fun Land, 1351 Central Park Blvd. Unlimited rides and attractions. $25. A portion of the proceeds benefit DREAMS4U. funland.centeredgeonline.com/retail/item/4102.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Summer Concert Series: Quantico Marine Corps Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather permitting. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Sept. 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
30 friday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
End of Summer Dinner Extravaganza, St. Michael the Archangel High School, 6301 Campus Drive. Features prime rib from a carving station and Salmon Palestine, a chocolate mousse filling cake and a specialty chocolate chip cookie from the Bella Café. Entertainment provided by The Acoustic Onion and an 18-time amateur national dance champion duo. 6-9 p.m. $60 or $200 for a family of four or five. Hosted by St. Jude Catholic Church Parish FUNdraisers. For reservations, visit membership.faithdirect.net/events/details/3236.
CONCERT
Sounds of Summer: Whiskey Django Foxtrot, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Gypsy jazz and tango. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
SOLD OUT: Denny Laine, Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Songs and stories format. 7:30 p.m. Free; tickets required. For availability, visit dennylaineloc.eventbrite.com.
THEATER
“Seussical The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18-$22. Through Sept. 15. fctstage.org.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 29 listing.
31 saturday
Comedy Night: Robert Mac and Friends, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. 7-9 p.m. $15-$20. Doors open 6 p.m. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival, Main Street, Madison. Arts, crafts, music, history, magic shows, pony rides, food and more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Free parking available at the Madison County High School. 540/948-4455; madisonva.com.
Arts & Crafts Show on the Boardwalk, Boardwalk at Colonial Beach. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. colonialbeach.org.
“Bricks and Boards in the ’Burg.” Begins and ends in Historic Market Square, behind the Museum at 907 Princess Anne St. Join Hallowed Ground Tours, in conjunction with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, for a 90-minute walk highlighting Fredericksburg history and architecture. 9:30 a.m. $7. Museum members are free. A discount coupon for museum entry is included. 540/809-3918; hallowedgroundtours.com.
“This Old Town: A History of Our Homes.” Tour covers Hanover Street and Liberty Town; meet in the BB&T parking lot near Prince Edward St. Join Hallowed Ground Tours, in conjunction with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, for a 90-minute walk. 11:30 a.m. $7. Museum members are free. A discount coupon for museum entry is included. 540/809-3918; hallowedgroundtours.com.
Living History: Marye’s Heights and Sunken Road, Fredericskburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040; nps.gov/frsp.
Interactive Campfire Program: “A Sense of History,” Fredericskburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/693-3200, ext. 4040; nps.gov/frsp.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Aug. 29 listing.
CONCERTS
Sumerduck Ruritan Bluegrass and Gospel Festival, Remington Lions Club, 11326 James Madison Highway, Bealton. Featuring Wishful Thinkin’, Old Time Way, The Dustcutters, Natural Grass, Justified and Sumerduck Run. Doors open 11 a.m., music starts at noon. $15. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. 540/445-1714.
End of Summer Jam: Spectrum, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Food from Catch The Chef. 6-10 p.m. $10 fee includes a souvenir glass. 540/895-5085; lawinery.net.
Gospel sing, Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. Featuring Jerusalem Ridge. 6 p.m. Free admission. Food available in the church annex. 540/898-6430.
THEATER
“Seussical The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See Aug. 30 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 29 listing.
1 sunday
Living History: Marye’s Heights and Sunken Road, Fredericskburg Battlefield Visitor Center. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. See Aug. 31 listing.
Arts & Crafts Show on the Boardwalk, Boardwalk at Colonial Beach. See Aug. 31 listing.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
CONCERT
Acoustic Sunday: Will McCarry, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. 2-5 p.m. Food available for purchase from Castiglia’s or bring a picnic. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
THEATER
“Seussical The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Aug. 30 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Aug. 29 listing.
3 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
4 wednesday
Discovering Kenmore: Tour with the Expert, 1201 Washington Ave. Beth Hosier looks at the game changers who changed Kenmore. 11:15 a.m.-noon. $12 adults, $6 students. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited, but walk-ins are welcome. 540/370-0732, ext. 24; events@gwffoundation.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Aug. 30 listing.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 29 listing.
5 thursday
Film: “The Man from Laramie,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Psychological Western reminiscent of Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” (Columbia, 1955) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Aug. 29 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 29 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 29 listing.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 29 listing.