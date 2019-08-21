22 thursday
Film: “High School,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Documentary of life in a lower-middle-class secondary school. (Zipporah Films, 1968) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather permitting. usmcmuseum.com.
THEATER
“Smoke on the Mountain,” Westmoreland Players Theater, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Sept. 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
23 friday
Film: “L’Avventura,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A young woman disappears during a yachting trip. (Janus Films, 1960) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Square dance drop-in sessions, The Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. For beginners. No dancing skills or special clothes required. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
Sounds of Summer: The Wavos, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. ’80s new wave. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
THEATER
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 22 listing.
“Wonderland Wives,” Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. 7:30 p.m. $10. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
24 saturday
Cigar, Bourbon and Beer Festival, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Cigars, craft beer, wine, cider, bourbon and live music. 4-9 p.m. $10-$50. Event supports Community Outreach Inc. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. cigarbourbonbeer.com.
Community Day Celebration, The Family Life Center, 400 Bragg Hill Drive. Food, fun, fellowship, music, entertainment, activities, and health and information tables. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 540/371-3662.
Water and Pirate Fest, Boardwalk in Colonial Beach. Pirates and merfolk costume contests, kayak races, family fun zone, inflatable slide and bounce house, vendors and a large recyclable sculpture created during the festival using plastic trash harvested from the river. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sponsored by the Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce. colonialbeach.org.
Film: “Jumanji,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An enchanted board game opens the door to a magical world. (TriStar, 1995) 2 p.m. “The Dark Crystal,” Puppet animated, dark fantasy adventure film. (Universal, 1982) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Autograph signing: Peter Bondra, Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Washington Capitals legend. 1:30-2:30 p.m. $25 an autograph. 100 percent of ticket sales goes directly to the Food-4-Families program that places emergency food pantries in local schools. leaderinsports.com.
Sunset Kayaking on the Potomac. Led by Denise and Bill Micks. For beginner and experienced paddlers ages 12 years and older. 6-9 p.m. $60-$75. Life vests provided; personal kayaks are not permitted. Weather-dependent event. Preregister by Aug. 22. 804/493-1979; awithers@stratfordhall.org; stratfordhall.org.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Aug. 22 listing.
CONCERT
Jazz in the Country Music Festival, Mount Bethel Retreat Center, 17420 Mt. Bethel Lane, King George. Headliner Cindy Bradley, with Energico Jazz, Merlon Devine, 4 the Road Band, and Chelsey Green & The Green Project perform. Comedian Sean Sarvis hosts. 1-8 p.m. $65-$85. jazzinthecountry.com.
THEATER
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center. See Aug. 23 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 22 listing.
SOLD OUT: “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” Prince Michel Winery Barrel Room, 154 Winery Lane, Leon. 3 p.m. $15. windmorefoundation.org.
“Wonderland Wives,” Fred’s Theater. See Aug. 23 listing.
25 sunday
Water and Pirate Fest, Boardwalk in Colonial Beach. Noon-3 p.m. See Aug. 24 listing.
Book talk and signing: Gene Betit, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Betit presents his book, “Collective Amnesia: American Apartheid—African Americans’ 400 Years in North America, 1619-2019.” 2 p.m. Free will donations appreciated. 540/672-1776.
Renwick Courthouse Lecture Series, 815 Princess Anne St., courtroom, second floor. Noel Harrison and Eric Mink discuss the Courthouse and the surrounding complex’s role during the Civil War era. 2-4 p.m. Free. hffi.org.
Lecture: “A Glorious and Beautiful Show,” Gari Melchers Home and Studio Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Julie DeLancey, art professor at University of Mary Washington, leads an illustrated talk on the remarkable visual culture of Renaissance Venice, Italy. 2 p.m. Free. garimelchers.org.
Honoring Mary Washington, 1200 Charles St. Learn about 18th-century mourning traditions during a special after hours tour, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at her monument on Washington Avenue. 7-8 p.m. $10. Register at washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar. 540/373-1569.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
Woodland Tours, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Members of the Central Rappahannock Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program will lead nature tours of the woods and fields at Belmont. 2 p.m. Free. 540/654-1015.
CONCERTS
Cabaret Night: “Somewhere Over the Rose,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. The music of Judy Garland and Bette Midler, starring Kathy Halenda. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $25. Drinks and appetizers available for purchase. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
Joshua Messick, Round Hill Baptist Church, 16519 Round Hill Road. Hammered dulcimer. 1:30 p.m. Free. 540/775-5583; roundhillbaptist.com.
Cori Blanch and Karen Jonas, Hyperion Espresso, 301 William St. Acoustic soul and country, respectively. 2-6 p.m. Free. hyperionespresso.com.
Gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Featuring Zion Song and Sandy Creek. 6 p.m.
THEATER
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center. Kids’ Day. 3 p.m. See Aug. 23 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Aug. 22 listing.
“Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” Prince Michel Winery Barrel Room. See Aug. 24 listing.
“Wonderland Wives,” Fred’s Theater. 3 p.m. See Aug. 23 listing.
26 monday
Music on the Steps: Semilla Cultural, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Bomba. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
27 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
CONCERT
Quantico Marine Corps Band, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 7-8 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather this concert will be canceled. famva.org.
28 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Aug. 23 listing.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 22 listing.
29 thursday
DREAMS4U fundraiser, Central Park Fun Land, 1351 Central Park Blvd. Unlimited rides and attractions. $25. A portion of the proceeds benefit DREAMS4U. funland.centeredgeonline.com/retail/item/4102.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Aug. 22 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 22 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 22 listing.
CONCERT
Summer Concert Series: Quantico Marine Corps Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather permitting. usmcmuseum.com.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 22 listing.