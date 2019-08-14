15 thursday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Reflex, Depot on Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music; lawn games and moon bounce for younger concert goers. 5-9 p.m. $5-$7 per concert. Kids are free. Bring a picnic basket or purchase food on-site. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.
THEATER
“Rumpelstiltskin,” Historic Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 7 p.m. Free. Appropriate for children ages 7 and up. travelingplayers.org.
“Smoke on the Mountain,” Westmoreland Players Theater, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Sept. 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
16 friday
Film: “Beverly of Graustark,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An American college girl is talked into masquerading as her cousin Oscar and falls in love with her bodyguard. (MGM, 1926) 7:30 p.m. Free. Live musical accompaniment provided by Ben Model. 202/707-9994.
Mini Sessions with Meka, Katora Coffee, 615 Caroline St. Open mic for poets and a capella artists, live painting. Featuring Kristen Martin of Ted Talk Fredericksburg and live painting with Artlife Drew. 8:30-11 p.m. $5 suggested donation; 10 percent of the proceeds benefits Learning for Life Youth Programs.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERTS
Sounds of Summer: The Whiskey Rebellion, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Party bluegrass. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
An Evening with Beethoven, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road, King George. Scholarship concert by Grace Cumbee. 7 p.m. A reception follows. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.
THEATER
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“Smoke on the Mountain,” Westmoreland Players Theater. See Aug. 15 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 15 listing.
17 saturday
Belmont Horse Show, 17301 Monrovia Road, Orange. 9 a.m. $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under. Food available for purchase. Sponsored by The Belmont Club of Women and the Belmont Ruritan Club. 571/442-0655 or 540/854-5355; belmonthorseshow@gmail.com.
TCW—True Championship Wrestling, Heritage Park Apartments, 1003 Heritage Park Drive. Pro wrestling live event show. Seating time 1:30 p.m. Admission is a donation of school supplies. Fundraiser for The Homework Club. 540/423-7594; truechampionshipwrestling@gmail.com.
Film: “You’d Be Surprised,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Sophisticated comedy murder mystery. (Paramount, 1926) 2 p.m. Live musical accompaniment provided by Ben Model. “The Pajama Game,” Adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. (Warner Bros., 1957) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Bull riding rodeo, Oakland Heights Farm, 17110 James Madison Highway, Gordonsville. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., live music at 6 p.m., bull riding at 7:15 p.m. $10-$15. oaklandheightsfarm.com.
40th Rod Run to the Beach, Town Hill, Washington and Colonial avenues, Colonial Beach. 1950s pin-up girl contest, car show, and food and merchandise vendors. 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Drive in movie night: “Grease,”; movie starts at dark. Free; donations to benefit local food pantry. Popcorn and concessions available for purchase. 804/224-8145; colonialbeach.org.
Classic and Antique Car and Boat Show, Heathsville Farmers Market, 73 Monument St., Heathsville. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
Saturday night cruise-in, Fat Boys Smokehouse & Burgers, 451 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5-8:30 p.m. Oldies music, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks available. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Aug. 15 listing.
CONCERTS
Porchfest, 800 and 900 blocks of Charlotte Street. Local musicians perform on neighborhood porches. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring a chair. Food trucks will be available; no alcohol or coolers permitted. 540/760-4249; fredericksburgporchfest.org.
Music in the Park, Taylor Park, 119 Caroline St., Orange. The Kurt Crandall Band and Orange County High School Jazz Ensemble. 6-9 p.m. In case of inclement weather the venue will move to Madison at the Mill. theoda.org.
Music by the River: Southern Grace, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 6 p.m. Free concert; $5 parking fee applies. Bring a picnic, and blanket or lawn chair. 804/462-5030; vasp.fun/musicbytheriver.
38 Special, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. 7 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. $25-$99. afterhoursconcertseries.com.
Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Features The Virginia Gospel Singers and Front Porch Gospel. 6-8:30 p.m. Love offering is collected for the bands. Light refreshments available for purchase.
Just Wingin’ It Bluegrass, Flatbeds and Tailfins: Jewel’s Jukebox Theatre, 300 E. Main St., Remington. 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15-$20; free for under age 5. Tickets available at eventbrite.com. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
THEATER
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center. See Aug. 16 listing.
“Smoke on the Mountain,” Westmoreland Players Theater. 3 p.m. See Aug. 15 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 15 listing.
“Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” The Jewell Boxx, 201-A North Main St., Culpeper. 7 p.m. $15. windmorefoundation.org.
18 sunday
Book signing: Gerry Kruger, Salem Baptist Church, 4044 Plank Road. Kruger will sign copies of her book, “Two of Us: A Father–Daughter Memoir.” 2 p.m.
Film: “The Human Element,” Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd. Americans share stories of how climate change affects them. 2-4 p.m. Presented by Rappahannock Group Sierra Club. paulachow132@gmail.com.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
Rod Run to the Beach, Town Hill, Colonial Beach. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. See Aug. 17 listing.
The Pig Pitt’s monthly cruise-in, 10412 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Noon-4 p.m. Free. xlccva.shutterfly.com. Open to all makes,models,years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. Weather permitting. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
CONCERT
Acoustic Sunday: Mackenzie Roark, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. 2-5 p.m. Food available for purchase from UFO Food Truck or bring a picnic. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
The Legendary Nighthawks, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. With The Dear Johns Blues Band and Bryan Jacobs & Remington Steel. 7-9:30 p.m. $12-$15. 540/937-4920; verdunadventurebound.org.
The Adaptations, Hyperion Espresso, 301 William St. Soul, rock, funk, folk, blues and country. As part of Hyperion’s 25th anniversary celebration. 2-4 p.m. Free. hyperionespresso.com.
Songfest Sunday: Spanglish, John Lee Pratt Memorial Park, 120 River Road. A 30-minute introduction to salsa dancing, followed by two sets of Latin American rhythms. 5-7 p.m. Free. Outdoor event and subject to weather. facebook.com/events/463791054443049.
Benefit gospel sing, Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford. Bobby Orrock is guest emcee. Richard & Ramona Morris and Randy & Beth Newsome with friend Mike Milstead will perform. Dessert fellowship will follow. 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken for Quintin Beltran, who has Rocky Mountain spotted fever from a tick bite this spring. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
THEATER
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center. Kids’ Day. 3 p.m. See Aug. 16 listing.
“Smoke on the Mountain,” Westmoreland Players Theater. 3 p.m. See Aug. 15 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Aug. 15 listing.
“Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” The Jewell Boxx. See Aug. 17 listing.
19 monday
CONCERT
Music on the Steps: Fredericksburg Concert Band, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
20 tuesday
Box Dinner, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Menu on Facebook. 5 p.m. until sold out. $5. Desserts available separately. Preorders taken until Aug. 15. 540/445-1714; SumerduckRuritan@gmail.com.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
21 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Aug. 16 listing.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 15 listing.
22 thursday
Film: “High School,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Documentary of life in a lower-middle-class secondary school. (Zipporah Films, 1968) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Aug. 15 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 15 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 15 listing.
CONCERT
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather permitting. usmcmuseum.com.
THEATER
“Smoke on the Mountain,” Westmoreland Players Theater. $8-$20. See Aug. 15 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 15 listing.