8 thursday
Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fair, 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station. Featuring CJ tha DJ, parade at 6:30 p.m. $25 wristbands. bsvfd.com; facebook.com/events/308429613180666.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Abbey Road, The Market at Grelen, 15091 Yager Road, Somerset. 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $15 cover. themarketatgrelen.com.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Sept. 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
9 friday
Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fair, 19601 Church Road. Featuring Dark Hollow Blue Grass Band. 6-11 p.m. See Aug. 8 listing.
Fantastic Family Friday, Benchmark Baptist Fellowship, 10510 Benchmark Road, Spotsylvania. Food and games. 6:30 p.m. Free. Weather dependent; see Facebook/BenchmarkBaptist for updates. 540/373-9139; benchmarkbaptist.org.
Film: “Dazed and Confused,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Texas high schoolers welcome the arrival of summer in 1976. (Gramercy Pictures, 1993—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 admitted without parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Square dance drop-in sessions, The Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. For beginners. No dancing skills or special clothes required. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERTS
Sounds of Summer: Zachary Smith & the Dixie Power Trio, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. New Orleans funk, jazz. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
Pickin’ Party, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Doors open 5 p.m., dinner served 6-8:30 p.m. by free will donations. Live music 7-10 p.m. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
THEATER
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“The Emperor’s Nightingale,” 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 7 p.m. $10. carolinetheatre.org.
“Smoke on the Mountain,” Westmoreland Players Theater, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 8 listing.
10 saturday
Spotsy Arts Festival, Historic Spotsylvania Court House, 9101 Courthouse Road. Artisans and craftsmen, demonstrations and food trucks. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. spotsyartsfestival.com.
Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fair, 19601 Church Road. Featuring The Dry Run Band. $15-$35. See Aug. 8 listing.
Old Canal Lock Tour on the Rappahannock, meet at Mott’s Public Boat Ramp. Guided tour delves into the history of the Embrey Dam and the use of locks along this waterway. Trip includes kayak, paddle, life jackets and transportation. 9 a.m.-noon. $32-$40. Participants may not bring their own kayak. Bring water in a reusable container (no glass), water shoes, bug spray and sunscreen. Attendees will paddle a 2-mile stretch and be shuttled back to their vehicles. riverfriends.org.
Film: “The Hello Girls,” Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd. Features rare 100-year-old film footage of America’s first female soldiers courtesy of the National Archives and never-before-seen photos from family archives. Film director James Theres will introduce the film and be available for questions. Admission is free. 10 a.m.
Film: “Woodstock: Another Look,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Festival outtakes and performances by acts that were omitted from the original documentary. (Warner Bros., 1970) 2 p.m. “Woodstock,” Original version. (Warner Bros., 1970—rated R) 7:30 p.m. No one under the age of 17 will be admitted without parent or guardian. Free. 202/707-9994.
Cedar Mountain Battlefield living history weekend, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Daytime activities are free. Torchlight tours of the camps and battlefield at 8 p.m. are $5 for adults, free for students. Fee supports battlefield preservation efforts. Park at the George Washington Carver Center, 9433 James Madison Highway; shuttle bus runs every 15 minutes. friendsofcedarmountain.org.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Bull riding rodeo, Oakland Heights Farm, 17110 James Madison Highway, Gordonsville. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., live music at 6 p.m., bull riding at 7:15 p.m. $10-$15. oaklandheightsfarm.com.
Good Time Cruise-in, Town Center, Routes 20 and 611, Locust Grove. 5 p.m. until sundown. Free. Proceeds benefit local charities and food bank. 540/972-1570; goodtime-cruisers.webs.com.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Aug. 8 listing.
All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. 8-11 a.m. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
Celebrate Local Food community potluck, Downtown Greens Upper Garden, Princess Anne and Dixon streets. 5-7 p.m. Bring a dish to share, your own plate, cup and utensils, and a chair. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
CONCERTS
“Take Me to a Show,” Merchant Square Pavilion, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 9010 Old Battlefield Blvd. Fredericksburg Concert Band. 7:30 p.m. Free. Sponsored by Vakos Companies. Bring chairs or blankets. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
Music by the River: Michael Clark Band, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 6 p.m. Free concert; $5 parking fee applies. Bring a picnic, and blanket or lawn chair. 804/462-5030; vasp.fun/musicbytheriver.
Pick ’n’ Party, 29361 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville. Features The Dust Cutters and Get er Done. 7-10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food available. Donations appreciated. Sponsored by the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Auxiliary. 540/729-6959.
THEATER
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center. See Aug. 9 listing.
“The Emperor’s Nightingale,” 7278 Ladysmith Road. See Aug. 9 listing.
“Smoke on the Mountain,” Westmoreland Players Theater. See Aug. 9 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 8 listing.
11 sunday
Extraordinary Events and Wedding Showcase, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Showcase of talents, services and products to assist in planning a variety of events. Noon-3 p.m. $9-$12. extraordinaryeventandweddingshowcase.com.
Spotsy Arts Festival, Historic Spotsylvania Court House. See Aug. 10 listing.
Cedar Mountain Battlefield living history weekend, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. See Aug. 10 listing.
“Consensus of the Senses,” George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Family-friendly activities include lightning, the five senses and stargazing. 7:30-10 p.m. Free. 804/224-1732, ext. 227; nps.gov/gewa.
The Relationship Between James Monroe & James Madison, The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Jarod Kearney is guest speaker. 3 p.m. $5; members admitted free. RSVP to attend. 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
Walk With a Virginia Master Naturalist, Salamander Loop of the Ni River Trail, 8010 River Stone Drive, Spotsylvania Learn birdcalls, identify trees and find out about wildflowers. 9 a.m. Free; spotsylvaniagreenways.org.
CONCERT
The McTell Brothers, Hyperion Espresso, 301 William St. Indie, rock, blues, folk and Americana. As part of Hyperion’s 25th anniversary celebration. 2-4 p.m. Free. hyperionespresso.com.
THEATER
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center. Kids’ Day. 3 p.m. Children 12 and younger are $5. See Aug. 9 listing.
“The Emperor’s Nightingale,” 7278 Ladysmith Road. 2 p.m. See Aug. 9 listing.
“Smoke on the Mountain,” Westmoreland Players Theater. 3 p.m. See Aug. 9 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Aug. 8 listing.
12 monday
Senior citizen bingo, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. 10 a.m.-noon. For seniors 55 and older. Everyone who plays brings a gift bag with an inexpensive prize in it. Anyone wishing to join the group for lunch at a local restaurant afterward is welcome. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
CONCERT
Music on the Steps: Southern Explosion Band, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Rock and country. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
13 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
14 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Aug. 9 listing.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 8 listing.
15 thursday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Aug. 8 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 8 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 8 listing.
CONCERT
Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Reflex, Depot on Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music; lawn games and moon bounce for younger concert goers. 5-9 p.m. $5-$7 per concert. Kids are free. Bring a picnic basket or purchase food on-site. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.
THEATER
“Smoke on the Mountain,” Westmoreland Players Theater. $8-$20. See Aug. 9 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 8 listing.