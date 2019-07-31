PONSHOP Studio and Gallery will be playing its most popular community art exhibit through Sept. 28. ‘Remixed 7,’ features works by more than 40 local and regional artists working with an unconventional canvas. Works from the vinyl-themed show will be available for purchase, with prices ranging from $25-$150. ‘Remixed 7’ is curated by gallery owners Scarlett and Gabriel Pons. An opening reception will be held First Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Above: ‘Universal Delight,’ mixed media by Van Anderson.