1 thursday
Film: “King Kong,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (RKO, 1933) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. $6-$10. For schedule and ride armband pricing, visit fredericksburgfair.com.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
Caroline Fish Fry, Caroline County Little League Park, 15496 Paige Road, Woodford. All-you-can-eat fish, coleslaw, potato salad, hush puppies and beer. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $17. Tickets on sale at Atlantic Union Bank in Bowling Green and at G&G Hardware. Bring photo ID. Proceeds support seven local organizations. facebook.com/events/caroline-county-little-league/2019-caroline-ruritan-annual-fish-fry/2250240711903744
CONCERT
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Cruisers, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather permitting. usmcmuseum.com.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Sept. 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
2 friday
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See Aug. 1 listing.
Auditions: “Lost in Yonkers,” Hope Christian Fellowship, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton. 7-10 p.m. Visit fctstage.org/main-stage-auditions for details about audition requirements and link to audition submission form.
Film: “Skatetown U.S.A.,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Film debut of Patrick Swayze, who did his own skating and stunts in this roller disco comedy. (Columbia, 1979) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
Sounds of Summer: Karen Jonas, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Virginia Americana, country. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
Hope Haitian Choir, Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St., King George. Children’s choir. 7 p.m. Free; offerings will be gladly accepted to help with travel costs and to fund more choir projects. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
THEATER
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. 7 p.m. $15-$17. cytfred.org.
Stafford Opera Troupe: “Much Ado About Nothing,” Mountain View High School. Original work based on the Shakespeare romantic comedy. 7 p.m. Free admission; donations accepted. staffordoperatroupe.com.
“Othello,” 810 Caroline St., third floor. 7:30 p.m. $6-$11. stagedoorproductions.org.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 1 listing.
3 saturday
Auditions: “Lost in Yonkers,” Hope Christian Fellowship. 1-4 p.m. See Aug. 2 listing.
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See Aug. 1 listing.
Splash Bash, Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave. Features two inflatable water slides, baby pool, games, water balloon sling shot and more. Grilled hot dogs, chips and water will be served. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Family friendly. Wear appropriate clothing and plan to get wet. 540/548-0715; rchurch.net.
Back to School Party, Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road. Bounce houses, food, games and more. 6 to 8 p.m. Free. 540/786-7500; goshenbaptistchurch.net.
TEDxFredericksburg, Zion Church of Fredericksburg, 2222 Jefferson Davis Highway. Theme: “Disruptors, Distractors, & Defenders.” General registration $60, includes meals and T-shirt. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information and to register, visit ted.com/tedx/events/31789.
History at Sunset: “Family Conflicted, Home Afflicted: Belmont Amidst War,” 224 Washington Street, Falmouth. John Hennessy, joined by staff at Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, explores the experience of historic Belmont, its owners, and the surrounding community during the Civil War. 6:30 p.m. Free. Program lasts about 90 minutes. Bring a lawn chair and water, and wear bug repellent. In the event of questionable weather, call 540/693-3200, ext. 4040; or check facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Saturday night cruise-in, Fat Boys Smokehouse & Burgers, 451 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5-8:30 p.m. Oldies music, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks available. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Aug. 1 listing.
CONCERTS
Fredericksburg Concert Band: “Take Me to a Show,” Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 7 p.m. Free. Bring chairs or blankets. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. Rain date Aug. 17. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
Caribbean Beach Party: Music Mastery, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Wine from six Virginia wineries. Food by Gregory’s Grill and Borinquen Lunchbox. 5-10 p.m. $15-$25. Wear your favorite Island Shirt. hovawinetrail.com.
After Hours Concert Series: Kool and the Gang, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. 7 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. $25-$99. afterhoursconcertseries.com.
THEATER
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center. See Aug. 2 listing.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Fredericksburg Academy. 2 and 7 p.m. See Aug. 2 listing.
“Much Ado About Nothing,” Mountain View High School. See Aug. 2 listing.
“Othello,” 810 Caroline St. See Aug. 2 listing.
“Smoke on the Mountain,” Westmoreland Players Theater, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Opening night gala festivities 6:30 p.m., curtain at 7:30 p.m. $15-$30. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 1 listing.
4 sunday
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See Aug. 1 listing.
“End of Summer” benefit event, Morrisville United Methodist Church, 4432 Morrisville Road, Bealeton. Cotton candy machine and popcorn machine, dunk tank, plus games and activities. Moo Thru mobile van will be on-site and donate 20 percent of its proceeds. Church will provide vouchers for children under 12 to receive a free small cone. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share, if you wish; hot dogs and drinks provided. Benefits meal programs for elementary students in southern Fauquier County. morrisvilleumc.org.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
CONCERTS
FredNot, Hyperion Espresso, 301 William St. Folk to funk. As part of Hyperion’s 25th anniversary. 2-4 p.m. Free. hyperionespresso.com.
Acoustic Sunday: Mike Olcott, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. 2-5 p.m. Food available for purchase from Will’s Place or bring a picnic. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
THEATER
“Charlotte’s Web,” Colonial Beach Community Center. 3 p.m. See Aug. 2 listing.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Fredericksburg Academy. 3 p.m. See Aug. 2 listing.
“Othello,” Merchant’s Square Pavilion, 9010 Old Battlefield Blvd. Spotsylvania. 6 p.m. See Aug. 2 listing.
“Smoke on the Mountain,” Westmoreland Players Theater. 3 p.m. $10-$25. See Aug. 3 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Aug. 1 listing.
5 monday
Music on the Steps: Whiskey Django Foxtrot, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Gypsy, jazz, tango and acoustic. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
6 tuesday
Spotsy Dog Park at National Night Out, behind Macy’s at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Pick up information on how to travel safely with dogs. Bring your dog and test their “sniffer” with a “Nosework” demonstration. 5-8 p.m. For more information, contact Bob Biscoe at 540/907-9609 or realmover@aol.com.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
7 wednesday
Discovering Kenmore: Tour with the Expert, 1201 Washington Ave. Laura Galke leads Anxious Subjects, Proud Americans: Kenmore on the Eve of Revolution. 11:15 a.m.-noon. $12 adults, $6 students. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited, but walk-ins are welcome. 540/370-0732, ext. 24; hayes@gwffoundation.org.
Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fair, 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station. Features music by Joker Band. 6-10 p.m. $15 wristbands. bsvfd.com; facebook.com/events/308429613180666.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Aug. 2 listing.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Aug. 1 listing.
8 thursday
Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fair. Featuring CJ tha DJ, parade at 6:30 p.m. $25 wristbands. See Aug. 7 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Aug. 1 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Aug. 1 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Aug. 1 listing.
CONCERT
Abbey Road, The Market at Grelen, 15091 Yager Road, Somerset. 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. $15 cover. themarketatgrelen.com.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Aug. 1 listing.