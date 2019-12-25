26 thursday
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Noon-4 p.m. Exhibit only $6 adults, $3 students, children under 6 are free. Through Dec. 30. kenmore.org.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit: “Holiday Songs,” Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. Noon-4 p.m. Exhibit only $4.5 adults, $2.25 students, children under 6 are free. Through Dec. 30. kenmore.org.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Keller Williams 18th annual Fredericksburg SPCA benefit concert, Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway. Solo set from Williams, plus special “Fred Grass” performance and late-night set from Erothyme. 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. $25. All ages. Purchase tickets at twoparts.com/event/18th-annual-fredericksburg-spca-benefit.
THEATER
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Dec. 29. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
27 friday
Film: “Lethal Weapon,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1987—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 26 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 26 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 26 listing.
28 saturday
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 26 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 26 listing.
Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones.” 1-3 p.m.
“Postcards from days gone by,” Port Royal Museum of American History, 506 Main St., Port Royal. Bring your favorites and enjoy tea and cookies with others who have similar interests. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 804/370-5285.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Star Party on the Lawn, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Bring your own telescope or look through a club member’s. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Events begin 30 minutes after sunset, weather permitting. 540/663-3861.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Dec. 26 listing.
THEATER
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 26 listing.
29 sunday
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 26 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 26 listing.
Woodland Tours, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Members of the Central Rappahannock Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program will lead nature tours of the woods and fields at Belmont. 2 p.m. Free. 540/654-1015.
THEATER
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Dec. 26 listing.
30 monday
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 26 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 26 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
31 tuesday
New Year’s Eve with Jeff Maurer, Courtyard Marriott, 620 Caroline St. 7 and 9:30 p.m. $55. Includes two drink tickets. 21 and older. rahmein.com.
Eccentricity Ball, Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. DJs, food, costume contest and prizes. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $15. Fundraiser for the theater group. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
CONCERT
New Year’s Eve Concert, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Organ concert at 8:30 p.m.; St. George’s Jazz Ensemble at 10 p.m. Free, donations accepted at the door. Proceeds benefit the Notre Dame Parish and School in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.
New Year’s Eve Gospel Sing, Hillcrest Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd. Featuring Justified, with Gordon and Barbara McDonald; 4 the Lord, with Ray Bennett; and Mike Milstead and David Palmer. Sponsored by Salvation Army. 7 p.m. to midnight. 898-2180.
1 wednesday
First Day Hike: Motts Reservoir, Motts Run Nature Center, 6600 River Road. Coffee, cocoa and trail trivia in the nature center. 9 a.m.-noon. Free admission. 540/372-1086; or 540/786-8989.
First Day Hike: Winter at Widewater, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. Explore the 1-mile Long Pond Trail and end at the Patawomeck Village to warm up by the bonfire, roast a marshmallow and try making rope from plants like the Native Americans did. 2-3 p.m. Free. Wear sturdy walking/hiking shoes. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
First Day Hike: Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail, Meet at the parking lot of the trailhead at 10431 Bloomsbury Road, King George. A 4-mile hike on the multi-terrain trail. All-terrain stroller and dog friendly. Meet at the parking lot for a bonfire with marshmallows. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. allevents.in/king%20george/first-day-hike-dahlgren-railroad-heritage-trail-free/200018536492450.
First Day Hike: Christmas Opossum, Caledon State Park Picnic Shelter, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Easy 1-mile hike and a telling of the Legend of the Christmas Opossum, hot chocolate and a warm fire. 1-2 p.m. Contact the park to register. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
2 thursday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Dec. 26 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Dec. 26 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Dec. 26 listing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.