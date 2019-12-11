12 thursday
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Noon-4 p.m. Exhibit only $6 adults, $3 students, children under 6 are free. Through Dec. 30. kenmore.org.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit: “Holiday Songs,” Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway.Noon-4 p.m. Exhibit only $4.5 adults, $2.25 students, children under 6 are free. Through Dec. 30. kenmore.org.
Film: “Trading Places,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A stuffy upper-class commodities broker and a homeless street hustler are unknowingly made part of an elaborate bet. (Paramount, 1983—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
Four County Players: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 8 p.m. $10. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Dec. 29. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“The Phantom Tollbooth,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indian Lane. 7 p.m. $5 students; $10 adults. Come to the show an hour early on Fridays and Saturdays for the Phantom Phun Phestival featuring games, street performers, face painting and family fun. Purchase tickets online at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/staffordhs/buy-tix?d=0.
13 friday
Christmas at the Museum, John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Light hors d’oeuvres and entertainment by the Real Deal Show and Band. 7-10 p.m. $20.
Living Nativity, Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road. Features live animals, music, refreshments and a fire pit. 6:30-8 p.m. Weather permitting. wildernessbaptistchurch.org.
“Santa Comes to Sumerduck,” Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Santa, cookies and punch. 7-8 p.m. 540/445-1714.
Santa Pancake Supper, King George Citizens Center. A light breakfast, games, crafts and pictures with Santa. Children can purchase small gifts for their family and friends at the “Shamrock the Elf Shelf.” 6-8 p.m. $5. Pre-registration is appreciated but not required. 540/775-4386.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Film: “Children of Paradise,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Widely considered to be one of the greatest French films of all time. (Tricolore, 1945) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Rappahannock Rap, Liberty Town Arts Workshop, 916 Liberty St. Participants tell a true story in front of a live audience. 8 p.m. Free. To participate, contact 703/286-7394, anettestjarnhjarta@gmail.com or virginiastorytellingalliance.org/member-pages/stjarnhjarta.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
Living Christmas Tree, County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 7:30 p.m. Free tickets are available by calling the church office. Childcare is available for children 4 years old and younger. 804/448-2915.
THEATER
Avery Ballet: “Santa’s Workshop,” Fredericksburg Academy Theater, 8000 Academy Drive. 7:30 p.m. $12-$18. 540/371-6088; averyballet.com.
“A Nice Family Christmas,” Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
Four County Players: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. See Dec. 12 listing.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 12 listing.
Fauquier Community Theatre: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18-$22. fctstage.org.
“The Phantom Tollbooth,” Stafford High School. See Dec. 12 listing.
14 saturday
Stafford County Christmas Parade, Stafford Regional Airport, 95 Aviation Way. 2 p.m. Free. staffordchristmasparade.com.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade of Lights, Maury Avenue and Main Street. 5 p.m. Rain date is Dec. 15. townofbowlinggreen.com.
Holiday Candlelight Tour, downtown Fredericksburg. Five historic homes professionally decorated for the holiday season. Cider and cookies available at the gift shop. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $15-$30. An Evening Tour ticket includes The Rising Sun Tavern and a cocktail party (Saturday only) at Brock’s Riverside Grill, 7-10 p.m.; dress up and enjoy food, drinks and a silent auction. $60 each or two for $100. Hosted by the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.
FAM Faire KrisKringlMarkt, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Traditional German-style holiday market with live entertainment, crafts and Santa. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Traditional German beer and food will be available for purchase. famva.org.
157th Anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg. Living history, Tour Stop 6, Prospect Hill, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Members of the 47th Virginia, Co. I, reenactment group give a series of demonstrations on drill and music at 10 a.m. and noon, and provide an overview of the regiment’s role in the fighting of Dec. 13, 1862, at 1:30 p.m. To the Pontoons!: The Struggle to Cross the Rappahannock, Chatham, 120 Chatham Lane. John Hennessy recounts the Union army’s struggle to cross the Rappahannock River. 9:30 a.m. Deadly Ground: Sunken Road, Marye’s Heights, and the Swale, Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Frank O’Reilly takes a close look at what was likely the strongest tactical position ever used by Lee’s army, and the efforts of Union commanders and soldiers to counter it. 12:30 p.m. Battle in the Balance: Prospect Hill, meet at Tour Stop 6, Prospect Hill. Greg Mertz walks to forgotten ground on the south end of the field, where the battle hung in the balance—where Union troops for a time broke Stonewall Jackson’s line. 3 p.m. Wear warm clothing and footwear, and keep an eye on the park’s Facebook page for weather updates. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp; facebook.com/FredericksburgSpotsylvaniaNMP.
Santa in The Red Shed, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Visit with Santa, make snowman soup, make a snowman marshmallow and roast it, play in the playground. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $9 per person, age 2 and under free. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.
Tea With Santa, Chancellor Baptist Church, 11324 Gordon Road. Tea or hot chocolate and snacks with Santa and his helpers. 10 a.m.-noon. $25. Purchase tickets at cytfredericksburg.org.
Drift into the Holiday Season, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Gather driftwood on the beach and then construct a Christmas tree. Hardware provided. 2-5 p.m. $30 per tree. Paid reservations required. Space is limited. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Christmastide at Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Special tour featuring signature ginger cookies and cider, live music, a special visit with Santa Claus and a jingle bell wagon ride around the historic grounds of Stratford Hall. 4:30-8:30 p.m. $10-$20. stratfordhall.org.
“Home for the Holidays,” George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Rd, Colonial Beach. Tours of the Memorial House Museum, Washington Christmases program, meet one of the park’s horses, kids craft area and a selfie station. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 804/224-1732; nps.gov/gewa.
A 19th-Century Christmas at Ellwood Manor, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. Period crafts; period decorations provided by the Fawn Lake Garden Club. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Santa will visit from 9 a.m.-noon. Ellwood will also be open Dec. 15–20, from noon-3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. fowb.org.
Christmas House and Light Tour, Meet at the Colonial Beach Museum, 128 Hawthorn St. Meet at 5 p.m., tour starts at 6 p.m. Transportation is provided. $20. Sponsored by the Colonial Beach Historical Society. 804/224-8619; 804/214-9508.
Living nativity, Dahlgren United Methodist Church, 17080 14th St., Dahlgren. Christmas event includes music, hot chocolate, snacks with Santa, face painting, crafts and more. 1-3 p.m. Free. 540/663-2230; office@dahlgrenumc.org.
Quill a Snowflake, The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Talk about Christmas decorations of the past, make a quilled snowflake, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. 10-11 a.m. Free. RSVP by email to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com. 540/ 672-1776.
Book signing: Debra L. Madden, Towne Centre Branch Library, 390 Spotsylvania Mall Drive. Madden is an author in the Christmas anthology “The True Meaning of Giving.” 1-3 p.m.
Christmas Train Show, 21 Cool Springs Road. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $1-$6. Ages 5 years and younger are free. rmrailroaders.com.
Pancake Breakfast, Colonial Forge High School cafeteria, 550 Courthouse Road, Stafford. All-you-can-eat, with appearance by Santa, raffles and music. Hosted by Leo Club. 9 a.m. to noon. $5; free for children 8 and under.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Living Nativity, Wilderness Baptist Church. See Dec. 13 listing.
Film: “The Polar Express,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Noon-1:40 p.m. $6 per person. Visit with Santa after the film from 2-4 p.m. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Film: “Christmas in Connecticut,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1945) 2 p.m. “Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Musical accompaniment provided by Andrew Simpson. (MGM, 1925) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. 8-11 a.m. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
CONCERTS
Holiday Party, Lake of the Woods Clubhouse, 205 Lake of the Woods Way, Locust Grove. Concert and dance with the Silver Tones Swing Band includes dinner. 5-10 p.m. $45 per person includes tax and gratuity. Cash bar. lowa.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=1151590.
Randoll Rivers—Elvis Christmas Show, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. 7-9 p.m. $15-$20. Kids under 5 are free. Doors open at 6 p.m. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
Rappahannock Pops: Celebrate the Season, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. 7 p.m. $15-$20. Students and children are free.
The President’s Own United States Marine Band Holiday Concert, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7:30-9 p.m. Free; no tickets are required. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg Holiday Concert, Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave. Includes annual Hallelujah Sing-A-Long with special guest conductor. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Adults $15, students $5. ccfbg.org.
Windborne Singers, Little Washington Theatre, 291 Gay St., Washington. 8 p.m. $25. 540/675-1253; littlewashingtontheatre.com.
The Spotsylvanians: Jazzy Christmas Concert, Freedom Middle School, 7315 Smith Station Road. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. spotsylvanians.org.
Singing Christmas Tree: “Rise Up, Shepherd and Follow!” Orange Baptist Church, 123 W. Main St. 5 and 7:30 p.m. Free. Nursery care will be provided.
Living Christmas Tree, County Line Baptist Church. 5 and 7:30 p.m. See Dec. 13 listing.
THEATER
Avery Ballet: “Santa’s Workshop,” Fredericksburg Academy Theater. See Dec. 13 listing.
Classical Christmas Ballet Concert, 4004 Lafayette Blvd. 5:30 p.m. $8. 540/842-6680; cbifredericksburg@yahoo.com.
“A Nice Family Christmas,” Colonial Beach Community Center. See Dec. 13 listing.
Four County Players: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. $14-$18. See Dec. 12 listing.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 12 listing.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See Dec. 13 listing.
“The First Leon,” Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. 6 p.m. windmorefoundation.org.
“The Phantom Tollbooth,” Stafford High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road. 2 and 7 p.m. $5 students and children, $8 adults. Saturday Christmas Market features crafts, games and a visit with Santa. 4-6:30 p.m. mvwildacts.seatyourself.biz.
15 sunday
157th Anniversary of the Battle of Fredericksburg. In the Footsteps of the Irish Brigade, City Dock, 201 Sophia St. Frank O’Reilly leads a legendary walk through the streets of Fredericksburg to the Sunken Road. 11:30 a.m. 157th Anniversary Remembrance Walk, Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Greg Mertz, reflects on the Battle of Fredericksburg, the Sunken Road and the men who fought there. 2 p.m. See Dec. 14 listing.
Candlelight Tour. See Dec. 14 listing.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Christmas Train Show, 21 Cool Springs Road. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 14 listing.
Living Nativity, Wilderness Baptist Church. See Dec. 13 listing.
Santa in The Red Shed, Braehead Farm. See Dec. 14 listing.
Woodland Santa, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road. Woodland Santa, bonfire, apple cider and letter writing station. 1-3 p.m. Donations to Friends of Widewater State Park accepted for photos and cider. 540/288-1400.
CONCERTS
Chamber Music Series: Christmas Music at St. George’s, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. St. George’s organists, choirs and instrumental ensembles. 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
Handel’s “Messiah,” Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra. 8:30 and 11 a.m. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
Living Christmas Tree, County Line Baptist Church. 5 p.m. See Dec. 13 listing.
The Spotsylvanians: Jazzy Christmas Concert, Freedom Middle School. 2:30-4 p.m. See Dec. 14 listing.
Singing Christmas Tree: “Rise Up, Shepherd and Follow!” Orange Baptist Church. See Dec. 14 listing.
THEATER
“A Nice Family Christmas,” Colonial Beach Community Center. 3 p.m. See Dec. 13 listing.
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 2:20 p.m. $14-$18. See Dec. 12 listing.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Dec. 13 listing.
“The First Leon,” Culpeper Baptist Church. 3 p.m. See Dec. 14 listing.
16 monday
Hen Asem Reflection Event, Fredericksburg Area Museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Refreshments and conversation about the topics discussed in the series, including the 1619 commemoration. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. 540/371-3037; famva.org.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
17 tuesday
Film: “The Polar Express,” National Museum of the Marine Corps. See Dec. 14 listing.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
33rd annual Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
CONCERT
Quantico Marine Corps Band Brass Quintet, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Performance takes place in Leatherneck Gallery. 1 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
18 wednesday
Book Signing: Craig Shirley, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Shirley signs copies of his book, “Mary Ball Washington: The Untold Story of George Washington’s Mother.” 1:30-3 p.m.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Dec. 13 listing.
CONCERT
Fredericksburg Concert Band, Spotsylvania Towne Centre Food Court, 137 Spotsylvania Mall. 7-8 p.m.
THEATER
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
19 thursday
Film: “Pocketful of Miracles,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A New York bag lady is transformed into high society by a gangster to impress her daughter, who has been away at boarding school. (United Artists, 1961) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 12 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Dec. 12 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Dec. 12 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Dec. 12 listing.
THEATER
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 12 listing.
