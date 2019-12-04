5 thursday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
The Spotsylvanians Chorus, Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court. 7-8 p.m. Free.
THEATER
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 8 p.m. $10. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Dec. 29. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
6 friday
Candlelight Open House, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. Tour, seasonal treats and beverages, and live music from Colonial Faire. 5:30-8 p.m. Free. House tours will be at timed intervals. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Monroe Christmas Holiday Open House, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. Features James and Elizabeth Monroe, music played on harp and the family’s Astor pianoforte, holiday beverages and treats.6-8 p.m. 540/654-2111; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Merry Trees Opening, 907 Princess Anne St. Trees decorated by Hugh Mercer Elementary School students and inspired by a book the students have read in the classroom. 5-8 p.m. Free.
Holiday Craft Show, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $6-$8 adults. Children 12 and younger are free. fredericksburgholidaycraftshow.com
Old Town Warrenton Christmas Parade. 6-7:30 p.m. oldtownwarrenton.org/events.
Louisa Christmas Tree Lighting, Louisa Courthouse Lawn. With musical performances, decorate an ornament and caroling. 6 p.m. louisacounty.com/2173/8th-Annual-Louisa-Christmas-Tree-Lightin.
Film: “Battleground,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. World War II epic follows a company from the 101st Airborne Division as they cope with the Siege of Bastogne. (MGM, 1949) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
UMW Philharmonic: “Holiday Pops Winter Wonderland,” Dodd Auditorium, 1701 College Ave. Featuring Patrick A’Hearn and Sheri Hayden from Riverside Center of the Performing Arts and additional musicians, including Bruce Middle on guitar. 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. 540/654-1324; umwphilharmonic.com.
THEATER
“A Nice Family Christmas,” Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. See Dec. 5 listing.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 5 listing.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18-$22. fctstage.org.
“The Phantom Tollbooth,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indian Lane. 7 p.m. $5 students; $10 adults. Come to the show an hour early on Fridays and Saturdays for the Phantom Phun Phestival featuring games, street performers, face painting and family fun. search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/staffordhs/buy-tix?d=0.
”The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road. 7 p.m. $5 students and children, $8 adults. mvwildacts.seatyourself.biz.
7 saturday
Fredericksburg Christmas Parade. Caroline and Princess Anne streets. 5:30 p.m. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgchristmasparade.com.
Spotsylvania Christmas Parade. Spotsylvania Courthouse District. 1 p.m. 540/507-7529; spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
Santa’s Wonderland and Winter Festival Parade, Town Hill, Colonial and Washington avenues, Colonial Beach. Parade, crafts, letters to Santa, North Pole mini golf, vendors and bike raffle. Take pictures with Santa for $5. Noon-4 p.m.
Lighted Boat Parade, Colonial Beach Town Pier. Parade begins at marker 2, travels past the Riverboat to the condos and returns to Colonial Beach Yacht Center on Monroe Bay. 4:45 p.m. colonialyachtclub.org; colonialbeach.org.
Louisa Christmas Festival and Parade, Courthouse Square. Christmas Red, White & Blue. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Parade starts at Meadow Avenue. Noon. louisacounty.com/2174/Christmas-Festival-Parade.
Tree of Love dedication and lighting, Wilderness Center, Routes 20 and 3, Locust Grove. 2 p.m. Sponsored by The Lake of the Woods Lions.
Christmas Block Party, New Post Blvd., Spotsylvania. Bounce houses, games, hot drinks and cookie decorating. 1-3 p.m. Free. Dress warm. Hosted by New Post Church. newpost.church.
Santa in The Red Shed, Braehead Farm, 1130 Tyler St. Visit with Santa, make snowman soup, make a snowman marshmallow and roast it, play in the playground. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $9 per person, age 2 and under free. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.
Holiday Craft Show, Fredericksburg Expo Center. See Dec. 6 listing.
Golden Village Christmas, Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument St., Heathsville. Holiday gift shopping, strolling carolers, bake sale, hot mulled cider, fresh holiday greenery, visits with Santa, special $1 children’s shopping area. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. rhhtfoundationinc.org.
Holiday craft and vendor fair, R.E. Lee Elementary School, 7415 Brock Road. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Deck the Halls, UMW Hurley Convergence Center, Digital Auditorium. Jan Williams crafts holiday decorations from local evergreens and flora. 9:30 a.m.-noon. $25-$30. Refreshments and raffle of arrangements. Advance registration required. 540/654-2111; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Film: “Battle of the Bulge,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. The fictional plot of this World War II drama attempts to present a more balanced look at the last great German offensive of the war. (Warner Bros., 1965) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Book signing: Linda J. White, The Grounds Coffeehouse, 50 N. Stafford Complex Center St., Stafford. 3-5 p.m. White will sign and sell her mystery/suspense books, including “All That I Dread.”
Book Talk and Signing: Patricia Shirley, The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Shirley presents her book, “Memories from a Federal Working Girl.” 2 p.m. RSVP by email to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com. 540/ 672-1776.
Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Newton Library, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones.” 10 a.m.-noon. Spragins will sign her book at Montross Library, 56 Polk St., Montross. 1-3 p.m.
Brian Killmeade author event, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Killmeade signs his book, “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History.” 6 p.m. $29.48. Tickets include admission to the signing line and one copy of the book. You may purchase up to two tickets at briankilmeadefredericksburg.eventbrite.com.
Piedmont Railroaders Train Exposition, Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North. Multiple layouts on display in the Bealeton library depot. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 540/422-8500.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Dec. 5 listing.
Senior and veterans luncheon, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Noon. Event line 540/445-1714.
CONCERTS
Josh Grigsby and County Line, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 East Main St., Remington. Bluegrass. 7-9 p.m. $15-$20. Kids under 5 are free. Doors open at 6 p.m. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
Carols with the Bells holiday handbell concert, Grace United Methodist Church—Hartwood, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. 7 p.m. Free. Reception follows in fellowship hall. 540/752-5462; or office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Quantico Marine Corps Band Brass Quintet, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Performance takes place in Leatherneck Gallery. Noon. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Blue Ridge Chorale, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. 7 p.m. Free. Donations greatly appreciated.
Rappahannock Choral Society, Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. 7:30 p.m. rappahannock-choral-society.org.
THEATER
“A Nice Family Christmas,” Colonial Beach Community Center. See Dec. 6 listing.
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. $14-$18. See Dec. 5 listing.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 5 listing.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See Dec. 5 listing.
“The Nutcracker,” James Monroe High School. 2 and 7:30 p.m. $17 in advance, $20 at the door. 540/373-0978; or fredericksburgballet.com.
“The Phantom Tollbooth,” Stafford High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See Dec. 6 listing.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Mountain View High School. See Dec. 6 listing. Saturday Christmas Market features crafts, games and a visit with Santa. 4-6:30 p.m. mvwildacts.seatyourself.biz.
8 sunday
A Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Noon-4 p.m. Exhibit only $6 adults, $3 students, children under 6 are free. Through Dec. 30. kenmore.org.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. “Holiday Songs.” Noon-4 p.m. Exhibit only $4.5 adults, $2.25 students, children under 6 are free. Through Dec. 30. kenmore.org.
Holiday Craft Show, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 6 listing.
Woodland Santa, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road. Woodland Santa, bonfire, apple cider and letter writing station. 1-3 p.m. Donations to Friends of Widewater State Park accepted for photos and cider. 540/288-1400.
Santa in The Red Shed, Braehead Farm. See Dec. 7 listing.
Spotsylvania Courthouse Christmas Luminary, Marshall Center. 4:45 p.m. spotsylvania.va.us/Courthouse-Christmas-Luminary.
“Music and Merriment,” Short Street and Taylor Park, Downtown Orange. Holiday concert, Santa, strolling musicians, kettle corn, fresh doughnuts, roasted chestnuts, mulled wine, hot cider and hot chocolate. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Orange Downtown Alliance.
Orange Holiday Parade. Winds through downtown Orange. 4:30 p.m. Conducted by the Rotary Club of Orange.
Holiday Shopping Bazaar, Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Art, crafts, home-base business gifts, Judaica, and a book-signing by a local author. Bagel Bar will be open with a wide selection of breakfast items for purchase. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Sponsored by Beth Sholom Temple Sisterhood. sallycooneyanderson@yahoo.com
Christmas Church Tour and Gala, Churches include Carmel UMC, Coles Point UMC, Zion Baptist Church and Yeocomico Episcopal Church. 2-4 p.m. Gala at Rivah Vineyards at the Grove, Kinsale, includes cocktail hour, live music, dinner and auction. 4-7 p.m. $50. Proceeds benefit Westmoreland County Museum. 804/493-8440; wcmuseum@verizon.net.
Walk With a Virginia Master Naturalist, Salamander Loop of the Ni River Trail, 8010 River Stone Drive. Learn bird calls, identify trees and find out about wildflowers. 9 a.m. Free; spotsylvaniagreenways.org.
Piedmont Railroaders Train Exposition, Bealeton Depot. 1-5 p.m. See Dec. 7 listing.
CONCERTS
Vintage Guitar Tone Tasting: Kenny and Amanda Smith, Picker’s Supply, 902 Caroline St. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25. Call for reservations 800/830-4669; pickerssupply.com.
“Christmas Time Is Here,” St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Road, Stafford. Stafford Regional Choral Society. 3:30 and 7 p.m. $10 adults, $5 children 5 and under. staffordchoral.org.
50th anniversary Messiah concert, Dodd Auditorium, 1701 College Ave. Handel’s Messiah in its entirety. 4-7 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Free. Donations accepted.
Blue Ridge Chorale, Culpeper Baptist Church. 4 p.m. See Dec. 7 listing.
Rappahannock Choral Society, Chancellor High School. 3 p.m. See Dec. 7 listing.
THEATER
“A Nice Family Christmas,” Colonial Beach Community Center. 3 p.m. See Dec. 6 listing.
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 2:20 p.m. $14-$18. See Dec. 5 listing.
John Hardy’s “A Christmas Carol,” Middlesex High School, 454 General Puller Highway, Saluda. Widely popular one-man adaptation. 1 and 3 p.m. $10-$15. Tickets sold at the door beginning 30 minutes before each performance. Not appropriate for children under 12.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Dec. 5 listing.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Dec. 5 listing.
“The Nutcracker,” James Monroe High School. 2 p.m. See Dec. 7 listing.
9 monday
Harlem Globetrotters, William M. Anderson Center, 1301 College Ave. 7 p.m. Tickets and pricing information at harlemglobetrotters.com.
A Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 8 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 8 listing.
Senior Citizen Bingo, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. For seniors 55 and older. 10 a.m.-noon. Everyone who plays brings a gift bag with an inexpensive prize in it. Join the group for lunch at a local restaurant afterward. 540/445-1714.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
10 tuesday
A Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 8 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 8 listing.
Holiday Program, Bealeton Branch Library, 10877 Willow Drive North. Outdoor community caroling led by Liberty High School Chorus and community Christmas tree lighting, followed by opportunities to visit with Santa, stories and crafts. 6 p.m. Free. Receive your number to see Santa upon arrival. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library. 540/422-8500.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
CONCERT
Quantico Marine Corps Brass Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Performance takes place in Leatherneck Gallery. 11:30 a.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
11 wednesday
A Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 8 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 8 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Dec. 6 listing.
THEATER
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Dec. 5 listing.
12 thursday
Film: “Trading Places,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A stuffy upper-class commodities broker and a homeless street hustler are unknowingly made part of an elaborate bet. (Paramount, 1983—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
A Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 8 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 8 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Dec. 5 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Dec. 5 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Dec. 5 listing.
THEATER
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. See Dec. 5 listing.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 5 listing.
“The Phantom Tollbooth,” Stafford High School. See Dec. 6 listing.
