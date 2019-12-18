19 thursday
Film: “Pocketful of Miracles,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A New York bag lady is transformed into high society by a gangster to impress her daughter, who has been away at boarding school. (United Artists, 1961) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Noon-4 p.m. Exhibit only $6 adults, $3 students, children under 6 are free. Through Dec. 30. kenmore.org.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit: “Holiday Songs,” Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway.Noon-4 p.m. Exhibit only $4.5 adults, $2.25 students, children under 6 are free. Through Dec. 30. kenmore.org.
Night Before Christmas Wagon Ride and Story, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Sing holiday songs while taking a wagon ride through the winter woods. Return to the visitor center for hot chocolate and a reading of the classic holiday story. 6:30 and 8 p.m. $3 a person, or $8 a family. Bring a warm blanket. Reservations are required. Space is limited. 540/663-3861.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Dec. 29. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
20 friday
Film: “Lethal Weapon,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1987—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
Night Before Christmas Wagon Ride and Story, Caledon State Park. See Dec. 19 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
Quantico Marine Corps Brass Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Performance takes place in Leatherneck Gallery. 11:30 a.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
THEATER
Fredericksburg Studio of the Arts: Christmas dance recital, Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road. Excerpts from “The Nutcracker” and “We Need A Little Christmas.” 6 p.m. $15. info@fredericksburgstudio; fredericksburgstudio.com.
“Miracle on South Division Street,” Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 19 listing.
21 saturday
Civil War Santa, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane. Living historians, educational activities and Civil War Santa. Park staff will distribute time cards at Chatham’s front desk. Friends of Chatham will serve light refreshments in the Summer House. Noon-4 p.m. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
Film: “Frozen,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Disney, 2013) 2 p.m. Free. “White Christmas,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Paramount, 1954) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
Night Before Christmas Wagon Ride and Story, Caledon State Park. 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Towne Centre Library, 390 Spotsylvania Mall. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones.” 1-3 p.m.
Book signing: Debra L. Madden, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Madden is an author in the Christmas anthology “The True Meaning of Giving.” 1-3 p.m.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
CONCERT
Community Christmas concert, Riverside First Church of God, 3461 Fall Hill Ave. 7 p.m. Cookies and milk or hot chocolate will be served in the fellowship hall at 6 p.m. 540/548-0715; rchurch.net.
THEATER
“Miracle on South Division Street,” Colonial Beach Community Center. See Dec. 20 listing.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 19 listing.
Academy of Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. 7-9 p.m. $20. aobfred.com.
22 sunday
Woodland Santa, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road. Woodland Santa, bonfire, apple cider and letter writing station. 1-3 p.m. Donations to Friends of Widewater State Park accepted for photos and cider. 540/288-1400.
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
Night Before Christmas Wagon Ride and Story, Caledon State Park. 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
THEATER
“Miracle on South Division Street,” Colonial Beach Community Center. 3 p.m. See Dec. 20 listing.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
“The Nutcracker,” James Monroe High School. 2-4 p.m. See Dec. 21 listing.
23 monday
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
24 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
25 wednesday
Christmas Day Tour and Reception, Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary. Tour starts 11 a.m., reception immediately follows. Donations of cat food, pâté or dry, are appreciated. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Reservations are required by emailing tours@rikkisrefuge.org.
26 thursday
A Wee Christmas—Dollhouses & Miniatures Show, Kenmore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibit, Ferry Farm. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Dec. 19 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Dec. 19 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Dec. 19 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Dec. 19 listing.
CONCERT
Keller Williams 18th annual Fredericksburg SPCA benefit concert, Hard Times Cafe, 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway. Featuring solo set from Williams, followed by a special “Fred Grass” performance and late-night set from Erothyme. 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. $25. All ages. Purchase tickets at twoparts.com/event/18th-annual-fredericksburg-spca-benefit.
THEATER
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Dec. 19 listing.
