27 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: Frederick Douglass, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: David W. Blight, author of “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Film: “The Phenix City Story,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An attorney trying to clean up his mob-controlled town is killed while running for state attorney general. (Allied Artists Pictures, 1955) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through March 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
28 friday
Film: “Paris is Burning,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Explores the complex subculture of fashion shows and vogue dance competitions among black and Hispanic gay men, drag queens and transgender women in 1980s Manhattan. (Off White Productions Inc., 1990—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 admitted without parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Belmont Club of Women Scrapbooking Crop, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. 1-11 p.m. $65. Fee includes use of 6-foot table, Friday dinner, Saturday lunch and dinner, snacks, drinks and door prizes. Call Anne Corbin at 540/219-3646 for information and registration.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Fish fry dinner, St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral. 4:30-7 p.m. $10 per adult or $5 per child. Dine in or carry out. 540/894-4266.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 27 listing.
“Night Watch,” The Westmoreland Players Theater, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $12-$25. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
“The Red Badge of Courage,” Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $10-$20. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
29 saturday
36th annual Benefit Oyster Roast, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 2-5 p.m. Donations accepted. Proceeds benefit Quintin Beltran. Hosted by Fairview Baptist and River Club churches in conjunction with White Oak Equipment Inc. To donate or volunteer to serve, visit riverclubchurch.com/oyster-roast. Donations by check should be made payable to Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401 (memo line: Oyster Roast).
Black History is Everyone’s History, North Stafford High School, 839 Garrisonville Road. Expo highlighting African American-owned business and organization exposition 3-5:45 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. Celebration featuring keynote address from Charlene Green, choir and jazz performances, dance and step performances, student poetry and monologue performances and African American hairstyle fashion show 6-8 p.m.
“Storytelling Through Artifacts: African and African American Material Culture,” Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road. Kelley Fanto Deetz will lead a lecture in the Council House followed by a private tour. 1-3 p.m. Free. stratfordhall.org.
Conversations with Local Poet Larry D. Giles, Essex History Museum, 218 Water Lane, Tappahannock. Giles, author of “Father Tree Water: Collected Poems and Photographs of the Rappahannock Mind, Body, Spirit,” will share recollections of human courage and resilience to the sweet sounds of guitarists Eugene and Frank Smith. 3-5 p.m. Seating is limited. essexmuseum.org.
“ ’Til Death,” Ron Rosner Family YMCA, 5700 Smith Station Road. Interactive murder mystery dinner theater includes a performance by the Murder Mystery Company, dinner, drinks, a raffle and a silent auction. 7 p.m. $45 per person. Tickets are available for purchase at the welcome center or online. Proceeds support the Capitol Campaign to expand the Ron Rosner Family YMCA to better serve the community. Must be at least 21 to attend. family-ymca.org/program/clues-for-a-cause-individual-ticket.
Spotsylvania Restaurant Week, various locations. Through March 8. Participating restaurants and specials available at spotsyrestaurantweek.com.
Film: “The Cameraman,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An aspiring newsreel cameraman sets out to win the heart of a studio secretary. Live musical accompaniment provided by Ben Model. (MGM, 1928) 2 p.m. “The Fugitive,” A man wrongly convicted for the murder of his wife escapes and sets out to find the real killer. (Warner Bros., 1993) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Belmont Club of Women Scrapbooking Crop, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. $65. See Feb. 28 listing.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
.5K Fun Run, Old Town Warrenton. From Red Truck to Great Harvest. Watering stations will be stocked with local craft beer and cider from Altered Suds Brewery, Wort Hog Brewing Company and Wild Hare Hard Cider, along with Hershey’s ice cream from Ellie’s Place. 2:29 p.m. $14-$29. Arrive 30 minutes prior to check-in. Bring valid ID. Rain or shine. oldtownwarrenton.org.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Feb. 27 listing.
Baltimore Pit Beef Fundraiser, Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument St., Heathsville. Premium roast beef shaved thin and piled high on a bulky roll with creamy horseradish sauce accompanied by tossed salad, mac & cheese, potato salad, appetizers and desserts. 6 p.m. $25; beer and wine extra. Seating is limited. Proceeds benefit the upkeep and maintenance of the building and its dependencies. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
CONCERTS
Brass 5 Quintet, Eastern View High School, 16332 Cyclone Way, Culpeper. 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10-$25. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.
Sounds of the Cosmos, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Sound healing concert. 7-9 p.m. Free. marktorgeson.com/sounds.
“Gospel Joy,” King George Masonic Lodge 314, 9019 James Madison Parkway, King George. Horace Scruggs and his band, Odyssey of Soul, will celebrate how gospel music has inspired our nation with songs being performed by a diverse group of talented musicians. 4:30 p.m. $15 per person in advance, and $20 at the door includes the show and dinner. 540/226-2309 or 540/226-9754.
Country and Bluegrass Pickin Party, Richardsville Volunteer Fire Dept and Rescue Squad, 29361 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville. Music, food and baked goods available. 7-10 p.m. Benefits the MFA Cheer Squad. 540/729-6959.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 27 listing.
“Night Watch,” The Westmoreland Players Theater. 3 p.m. See Feb 28 listing.
1 sunday
Lecture: “The Shroud of Turin,” St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St. Bill Wingard will present the history, the science and the Passion of The Shroud of Turin along with the case for authenticity. 7 p.m. Talk accompanied by exact full-size replica of the shroud. Attendees are encouraged to bring their cameras. Teens and up are especially encouraged to come. Rsvp helpful but not required at bit.ly/377D4FN. 540/891-7350.
Film: “The Hiding Place,” Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. A family hides Jews in their home during World War II. 6 p.m. Free. 540/207-7587; hullsbaptist.org.
Conversations with Local Poet, Larry D. Giles, Essex History Museum. See Feb. 29 listing.
Spotsylvania Restaurant Week. See Feb. 29 listing.
CONCERT
Souper Sunday, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Features live music from The Medicare Boyz and food by Randolph’s on the River. Noon-4 p.m. Advance tickets include a bowl of soup, bread, a glass of wine and souvenir wine glass for $15. All food and wine sold separately on the day of event. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Feb. 27 listing.
“Night Watch,” The Westmoreland Players Theater. 3 p.m. See Feb 28 listing.
2 monday
Spotsylvania Restaurant Week. See Feb. 29 listing.
Women in Jazz, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Galen Abdur–Razzaq explores the history of women in jazz through lecture, trivia and a live performance. 7-8 p.m. librarypoint.org.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. $15. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
3 tuesday
Spotsylvania Restaurant Week. See Feb. 29 listing.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
4 wednesday
Spotsylvania Restaurant Week. See Feb. 29 listing.
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Feb. 27 listing.
5 thursday
“Brothers at Arms: American Independence and the Men of France and Spain Who Saved It,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 10 a.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Film: “Saboteur,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A factory worker goes on the run after being wrongly accused of starting a fire that killed his best friend. (Universal, 1942) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
“A First Daughter’s White House Wedding,” University of Mary Washington, 1301 College Ave., Monroe Hall, Room 116. Lauren McGwin shares the fascinating story of the private White House wedding of Maria Monroe and Samuel Laurence Gouverneur, and the tragic event that cut short Washington society’s celebration of their marriage. 7-8:30 p.m. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Spotsylvania Restaurant Week. See Feb. 29 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Feb. 27 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Feb. 27 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Feb. 27 listing.
CONCERT
Unstoppable God Spring Tour, Salem Fields Community Church, 11120 Gordon Road. Performers include Sanctus Real, Jamie Kimmett, Verses and Justin Warren. 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $45 for VIP. Benefits the Zoe Freedom Center. zoefreedomcenter.org.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 27 listing.
“Night Watch,” The Westmoreland Players Theater. $8-$20. See Feb 28 listing.
