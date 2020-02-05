6 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: The Beach Boys, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Peter Ames Carlin, author of “Catch a Wave: The Rise, Fall and Redemption of the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Film: “Bedlam,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A young woman seeks support to reform conditions at a notorious asylum. (RKO, 1946) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through March 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
7 friday
Community Outreach and Resources’ Variety Show, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. A raffle and silent auction will be held before and throughout the show. 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. $3 students, $5 nonstudents and $10 for families. Supports UMW’s Alternative Service Breaks with Habitat for Humanity.
Film: “Love Story,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Romantic tearjerker stars Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw. (Paramount, 1970) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Winter Night Hike, Motts Run Reservoir, 6600 River Road, Fredericksburg. 6:30-8 p.m. $7. Dress warmly, wear shoes with good traction and bring a flashlight. Pre-registration is required; kids must attend with a paying adult. For ages 6 and older. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov/370/Catalog-of-Activities.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Having Our Say, The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St., third floor. Through Feb. 16. Opening night and Q&A. 7:30 p.m. $11-$16. stagedoorproductions.org.
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 6 listing.
Fauquier Community Theatre: “Rabbit Hole,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16-$18. fctstage.org.
8 saturday
Slam and Step, Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indian Lane. A competition that incorporates step and slam poetry allowing students to share stories through body and language. 4 p.m. $5; free for ages 3 and under.
Celebrating West African Dance, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel Drive, Triangle. Kojjo Reeves leads two dance class sessions. Family event also includes vendors, food and fun. $10. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds support the church’s dance ministry. For more information, email monisbro5@gmail.com or theladyproc@gmil.com. 703/221-6960; mtzbaptist.org.
The Kid Expo, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Realistic dinosaurs, feed the butterflies, musical petting zoo, information on new adventures, sports clubs and fitness, learning centers, toys and games, safety products, health and nutrition, pediatricians, martial arts, dancing, day cares, schools, natural products, activity equipment, camps and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $2-$8; ages 3 and younger are free. 540/548-5555; fredericksburgkidexpo.com.
Mary Washington’s Enslaved Workers, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Tour discusses the daily lives of the enslaved workers and how the Revolutionary War impacted their lives. 10-11 a.m. $8-$10. squareup.com/store/mary-washington-house.
Bird Feeder Building Workshop, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. Re-purpose old materials into bird feeders. 11 a.m. $10 per bird feeder. All building materials and bird seed will be provided. Space is limited; register in advance. 804/462-5030.
Film: “Doctor Zhivago,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. The life of a married physician is irreversibly altered by the Russian Revolution and subsequent Civil War. (MGM, 1965) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Family Movie Night, NewLife King George, Potomac Elementary School, 16495 15th St., King George. 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free admission, popcorn and drinks. Bring blankets, lawn chairs or pillows. Enter to win free movie tickets for your family. newlife.live/king-george.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Feb. 6 listing.
CONCERTS
Emile Pandolfi and Dana Russell, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $29. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. 7-9 p.m. $15-$20. Doors open at 6 p.m. Family-friendly. No outside beverages or food. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
THEATER
“Having Our Say, The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” Stage Door Productions. 7:30 p.m. See Feb. 7 listing.
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 6 listing.
Fauquier Community Theatre: “Rabbit Hole,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See Feb. 7 listing.
9 sunday
The Kid Expo, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. See Feb. 8 listing.
Mary Washington’s Enslaved Workers, Mary Washington House. 5-6 p.m. See Feb. 8 listing.
CONCERTS
Daniel Champagne Percussive Guitar Workshop and Concert, Picker’s Supply, 902 Caroline St. Workshop at 1 p.m., with concert at 4:30 p.m. $25 concert, $35 workshop; both $50. For tickets, search Daniel Champagne at eventbrite.com. 540/371-4669; pickerssupply.com.
Souper Sunday: Sally & Brian, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Features chicken and andouille sausage gumbo and live music. Noon-4 p.m. Advance tickets include a bowl of soup, bread, a glass of wine and souvenir wine glass for $15. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
The St. George Jazz Ensemble, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. 4 p.m. Free; donations to support the Terry Fox Run for the American Cancer Society will be accepted. Park at 120 N. Commerce St., ststephensculpeper.net. 540/825-8786; ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.
Robert Keelin, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd. Acoustic guitar and vocals. 2-3 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org/locations/ENG.
THEATER
“Having Our Say, The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See Feb. 7 listing.
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Feb. 6 listing.
Fauquier Community Theatre: “Rabbit Hole,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Feb. 7 listing.
10 monday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. $15. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
11 tuesday
Great Lives Lecture Series: Dr. Seuss, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Brian Jay Jones, author of “Becoming Dr. Seuss: Theodor Geisel and the Making of an American Imagination.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
12 wednesday
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Feb. 6 listing.
“Ordinary Days,” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you can performance. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
13 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: John and John Quincy Adams, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speakers: Nancy Isenberg and Andrew Burstein, authors of “The Problem of Democracy: The Presidents Adams Confront the Cult of Personality.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Film: “Hackers,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Young hackers are framed for the cybersecurity crimes of an evil hacker named The Plague. (MGM/UA, 1995) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Feb. 6 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Feb. 6 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Feb. 6 listing.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 6 listing.
