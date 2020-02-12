13 thursday
Community Multicultural Night, Rocky Run Elementary School, 95 Reservoir Road. Interactive tables will showcase the 20 countries represented by students attending the school. Activities include crafts, food, choir performance and dance lessons. 6-7:30 p.m. staffordschools.net.
Great Lives Lecture Series: John and John Quincy Adams, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speakers: Nancy Isenberg and Andrew Burstein, authors of “The Problem of Democracy: The Presidents Adams Confront the Cult of Personality.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Film: “Hackers,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Young hackers are framed for the cybersecurity crimes of an evil hacker named The Plague. (MGM/UA, 1995) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through March 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Ordinary Days,” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
14 friday
For the Love of Chocolate and Wine Tasting Event, Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 6-8 p.m. $40 per person or $70 for two. Hosted by the Colonial Beach Community Foundation. Tickets available at tinyurl.com/qwvonpd.
“Wine, Chocolate and Roman Love,” Tappahannock Art Gallery, 200 Prince St., Tappahannock. Sherry Turille gives a short presentation on the Roman ideas of love from poetry by Ovid and other classical writers. 5-7 p.m. Free.
Go Pink for Ashley, Lee Hill Community Center, 1 HCC Drive. Dinner includes a salad, entree, beverage and dessert bar; drawings, raffles, door prizes and a silent auction. 6-9:30 p.m. $25 donation. Proceeds benefit Ashley Embrey. Purchase dinner tickets in advance through PayPal to utterbackterry@gmail.com. Seating is limited. Take out will be available at the door from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsors and donations appreciated.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 13 listing.
“Having Our Say,” 810 Caroline St., third floor. 7:30 p.m. $11-$16. stagedoorproductions.org.
“Ordinary Days,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Feb. 13 listing.
15 saturday
Valentines Dance, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Features Soul Intent. 7:30-11:30 p.m. $20 per person in advance, and $25 at the door. 21 and older; BYOB. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Elks & Virginia Gentlemen. Benefits Elk’s Charities. Tickets available at the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Living History Exhibit: “The United States Army Through the Ages,” James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. One day only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $3-$6. 540/672-1776.
“Walk Through Mary’s ’Hood.” Meet the guide at St. James House, 1300 Charles St. Approximately 8-block, 1-1/2 hour walk through the streets that Mary Washington would have walked in the 18th century. 11 a.m. $8 for adults and $5 for WHM members. 540/809-3918.
Eagle Tour, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 10 a.m.-noon. $3 per person, $8 per family. Parking fee is $5. Paid reservations are required as space is limited. Call 540/663-3861 to reserve your spot.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Feb. 13 listing.
Sweetheart Dinner, Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road. Menu includes Marsala chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, a chocolate fountain and beverage. 4-7 p.m. Single adults are $13, couples are $25. Children under age 10 are $8. Make reservations by calling 540/840-9982.
Chili Cook-Off, Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, King George. 4:30-6 p.m. Tickets will be sold. One ticket is $1, six tickets for $5. A bowl of chili is five tickets; a sample of chili and most desserts, sides and drinks are one ticket. Proceeds benefit Vacation Bible School and ministries of Peace. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
CONCERTS
“Elvis—Burnin Love” by Randoll Rivers, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. 7-9 p.m. $15-$20. Doors open at 6 p.m. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
Heritage Concert, Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), 801 Sophia St. Features the Volunteer Community Mass Choir. 3 p.m. 540/373-8701; shiloholdsite.org.
Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Rapidan Ridge. 6-8:30 p.m. A love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments are available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 13 listing.
“Having Our Say,” 810 Caroline St., third floor. See Feb. 14 listing.
“Ordinary Days,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Feb. 13 listing.
16 sunday
“Wise Beyond Their Years, The Oral Histories of Ms. Eva Starks and Ms. Margaret Ware” and ”A Celebration Through Music—The Main Uno and Shady Grove Baptist Churches,” James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Part of the continuing oral histories collection project with Phil Audibert. 2-4 p.m. Admission is free; free will donations appreciated. To RSVP, call 540/672-1776.
The Big Day Bridal Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Noon-4 p.m. $10-$20. 540/548-5555; fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
CONCERTS
St. George Chamber Orchestra, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. 3 p.m. Free; donations will be accepted at the door. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
UMW Chamber Orchestra, University of Mary Washington, Dodd Auditorium, 1701 College Ave. Premiere performance of the Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra, featuring director Nadja Salerno–Sonnenberg. 1 p.m. $30-$40. 540/654-1324; umwphilharmonic.com.
Benefit gospel sing, Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford. Features Richard and Ramona Morris with Jerusalem Ridge. 6 p.m. A dessert fellowship will follow. A love offering will be taken for the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, a branch of the North American Mission Board. 540/373-6862; roundoakchurch.org.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Feb. 13 listing.
“Having Our Say,” 810 Caroline St., third floor. 3 p.m. See Feb. 14 listing.
“Ordinary Days,” UMW Klein Theatre. 2 p.m. See Feb. 13 listing.
17 monday
Celebrate Washington’s 288th and park’s 90th birthdays, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach. Living historians perform at 11 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.; birthday party with cake and punch at the Log House Tea Room at 1 p.m.; Colonial Faire performs at 2 p.m.; and special tours of the Memorial House Museum 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 804/224-1732; nps.gov/gewa.
George Washington’s Birthday at Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. Family-friendly activities include games, crafts, exhibits, archaeology lab tours, living history activities, the Stone Throw Challenge (weather permitting), history theater and birthday cake. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5 adults; 17 and younger are free. 540/370-0732; or kenmore.org.
James Monroe’s Missouri Compromise, University of Mary Washington, 1301 College Ave., Monroe Hall, Room 116. Robert Forbes explores Monroe’s pivotal role in shepherding the nation through one of its greatest crises. 7-8:30 p.m. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. $15. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
18 tuesday
Great Lives Lecture Series: Stephen Hawking, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Kitty Ferguson, author of “Stephen Hawking: An Unfettered Mind.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
19 wednesday
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Feb. 13 listing.
20 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: American Duelists, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Joanne Freeman, author of “The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Tavern Talk: “The Militiamen of Spotsylvania County,” Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. A presentation followed by a discussion on the history of Spotsylvania militiamen with a local military history expert. 6-8 p.m. Free admission; donations welcomed.
“Black Journal: A Salute to William Greaves,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Compilation of segments from the program devoted to covering political, economic and cultural issues of African-Americans. (NET/PBS, 1968–1977) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Feb. 13 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Feb. 13 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Feb. 13 listing.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 13 listing.
“Ordinary Days,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Feb. 13 listing.
