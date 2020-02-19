20 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: American Duelists, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Joanne Freeman, author of “The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Tavern Talk: “The Militiamen of Spotsylvania County,” Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. A presentation followed by a discussion on the history of Spotsylvania militiamen with a local military history expert. 6-8 p.m. Free admission; donations welcomed.
“Black Journal: A Salute to William Greaves,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Compilation of segments from the program devoted to covering political, economic and cultural issues of African Americans. (NET/PBS, 1968–1977) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through March 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Ordinary Days,” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
21 friday
“Left Behind,” Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper. Master storyteller Sheila Arnold looks at the fugitive slaves from the Underground Railroad and shares what they left behind through story, song and audience interaction. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. All ages.
Film: “Marketa Lazarová,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Stirring and poetic depiction of a feud between two rival medieval clans. In Czech and German with English subtitles. (Filmové studio, Barrandov, 1967) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 20 listing.
“I Have a Dream,” Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $10-$20. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
“Ordinary Days,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Feb. 20 listing.
22 saturday
“Heroes Among Us—75th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Iwo Jima Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, history talks and special displays, the USMC History Division and the Naval History and Heritage Command. View both flags raised on Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945. Representatives from service organizations will also be on hand to help active duty and veterans navigate life both during and after their service. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
Black History Month lecture and performance, First Baptist Church, 102 Meadow Ave., Louisa. Shennette Garrett–Scott presents “Black Women’s Political Culture in Virginia Then and Now: Before the 19th Amendment and in the 2020 Elections.” The Spirit of Truth Community Choir will also perform. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. This program is funded in part by a grant from Virginia Humanities. louisahistory.org.
Bourbon tasting, Callie Opie’s Orchard, 45332 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral. Bourbon tastings and appetizers. 1-5 p.m. $35. Fundraiser for DREAMS4U. dreams4u.org.
Happy Birthday, George! Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Special tour highlights 18th-century birthday traditions and celebrations, includes cake, punch and children’s activities. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Participation is included with the cost of admission. 540/373-1569.
Downtown Culpeper Carnival, Historic downtown Culpeper. All-day Mardi Gras celebration features live music, performing artists, wagon rides, New Orleans-inspired food, crafts for children, strolling costumed performers, caricature artist and face painting with beads and masks for all, beginning at 10 a.m. Free Wes Iseli magic shows at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at The Culpeper Center; seating is limited. culpeperdowntown.com.
Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball, The Culpeper Center, 137 S. Main St. Costumes, music, food and silent auction. 7-11 p.m. $75. Sponsored by Services to Abused Families Inc. (SAFE). Tickets available through eventbrite.com.
Step Show, University of Mary Washington, Dodd Auditorium. 7-10 p.m. Students $5, general public $10.
Film: “Old Yeller,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A stray dog adopts a family in post-Civil War Texas. (Disney/Buena Vista, 1957) 2 p.m. “Clerks,” Bawdy-yet-provocative look at two sardonic young slackers. (Miramax, 1994—rated R) 7:30 p.m. No one under the age of 17 admitted without parent or guardian. Free. 202/707-9994.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Bird walk, Kendale Farm, 1909 Kendalls Road, Champlain. 9 a.m. Bring binoculars; several pair will be available for loan. Text Joe Cooney at 509/951-3179. northernneckaudubon.org.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Feb. 20 listing.
CONCERTS
Jacob Johnson, Little Washington Theatre, 291 Gay St., Washington. 8 p.m. $10-$25. 540/675-1253; littlewashingtontheatre.com.
Haze & Dacey, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Folk-pop, alt-country and roots-rock. 1-4 p.m. Free. hazendacey.com.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 20 listing.
“Night Watch,” The Westmoreland Players Theater, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. Opening night gala festivities 6:30 p.m., curtain at 7:30 p.m. $19-$32. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
“Ordinary Days,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Feb. 20 listing.
23 sunday
“Heroes Among Us—75th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima,” National Museum of the Marine Corps. 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Features a Family Day event; a special concert by the President’s Own Marine Band will be held at 2 p.m. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
The Lincoln—Douglas Debate, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Lecture by Tom Matthes. 2-4 p.m. Admission is free; free will donations appreciated. RSVP by calling 540/672-1776.
Curator’s Tour, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Joanna Catron leads a behind the scenes tour of the museum. 2 p.m. Members free; nonmembers $10. Space is limited to 12; reservations required. 540/654-1842; jpinkert@umw.edu.
Woodland Walk, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Members of the Central Rappahannock Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program will lead nature tours of the woods and fields at Belmont. 2 p.m. Free. 540/654-1015.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Feb. 20 listing.
“Night Watch,” The Westmoreland Players Theater, 3 p.m. $12-$25. See Feb 22 listing.
“Ordinary Days,” UMW Klein Theatre. 2 p.m. See Feb. 20 listing.
24 monday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. $15. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
25 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
26 wednesday
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Feb. 20 listing.
27 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: Frederick Douglass, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: David W. Blight, author of “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Film: “The Phenix City Story,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An attorney trying to clean up his mob-controlled town is killed while running for state attorney general. (Allied Artists Pictures, 1955) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Feb. 20 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Feb. 20 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Feb. 20 listing.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Feb. 20 listing.
