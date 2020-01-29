30 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: JFK/James Bond, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Stephen Watts, author of “JFK and the Masculine Mystique: Sex and Power on the New Frontier.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Film: “Waterloo Bridge,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Star-crossed lovers meet on the eve of World War I. (MGM, 1940) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through March 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
31 friday
Film: “Gone With the Wind,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Selznik International, 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 30 listing.
SOLD OUT: Four County Players: “Dear Edwina,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 8 p.m. Through Feb. 9. $15. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
Fauquier Community Theatre: “Rabbit Hole,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. Through Feb. 9. $16-$18. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org.
1 saturday
“The River Within Us,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St. Variety performance to benefit Friends of the Rappahannock. 7:30 p.m. $25 adults, $15 children under 18. Dessert reception will follow. Sponsored by Dance Matrix & Company. dancematrixcompany.com.
Caroline County Polar Bear Plunge, Lake Land’ Or Beach in Ruther Glen. Charity fundraiser includes music, a costume contest, prizes to be raffled off, emcee Bobby Hebert and DJ Charles Culley. 10 a.m. $25. Proceeds benefit the organization that you would like to support. Sponsored by the Ladysmith Ruritan Club. 540/424-0264; jsblack231@gmail.com.
Film: “Charade,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Stylish comedy-thriller in a Hitchcock vein stars Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn. (Universal, 1963) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Winter Waterfowl Adventure, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Learn to identify the waterfowl that winter on the Potomac River and in the swamps and marshes of Caledon. 10 a.m.-noon. $3 per person, $8 per family. Parking fee is $5. Paid reservations are required as space is limited. 540/663-3861.
Nature Exploration Series: The Seasons and the Groundhog’s Shadow, James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. Family-friendly walking tour exploring the science behind the groundhog’s shadow. 10 a.m.-noon. $10. montpelier.org/event
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Jan. 30 listing.
Ground Hog Supper, Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, and coffee or milk. 5-7 p.m. $10 adults; $7 ages 5-12; children under age 5 eat free. stevensburgbaptist.org.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 30 listing.
SOLD OUT: Four County Players: “Dear Edwina,” 5256 Governor Barbour St. See Jan. 31 listing.
Fauquier Community Theatre: “Rabbit Hole,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See Jan. 31 listing.
2 sunday
Auditions: “The Emerald Heist,” Culpeper Baptist Church, third Floor, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. Cast seeks four males, four females; ages 16 and up. 3-6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jessy Mahr at Stageworks@windmorefoundation.org.
It’s Groundhog Day! Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Learn more about the groundhog and look for groundhog evidence. 2-3:30 p.m. Free; parking $5. Make reservations at 540/663-3861.
CONCERT
“The Faces of God,” Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. The Directors’ Consort performs a 55-minute, multimedia choral concert that includes music, art and literature from 1,400 B.C.–2018 A.D. 3 p.m. 540/373-9021; fumcva.org.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Jan. 30 listing.
SOLD OUT: Four County Players: “Dear Edwina,” 5256 Governor Barbour St. 2:30 p.m. See Jan. 31 listing.
Fauquier Community Theatre: “Rabbit Hole,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Jan. 31 listing.
3 monday
Auditions: “The Emerald Heist,” Culpeper Baptist Church. 6:30-8:30 p.m. See Feb. 2 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. $15. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
4 tuesday
Great Lives Lecture Series: Francis Gary Powers, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Francis Gary Powers Jr., author of “Spy Pilot.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
5 wednesday
Tea and Book Discussion: “Mary Ball Washington: The Untold Story of George Washington’s Mother,” Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Book talk, tea blends, tea sandwiches and scones. 1-3 p.m. $30 members, $35 nonmembers. Seating is limited. Copies of Craig Shirley’s book are available for purchase in the Mary Washington House Museum Store for $29.99. 540/373-1569; washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Jan. 30 listing.
6 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: The Beach Boys, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Peter Ames Carlin, author of “Catch a Wave: The Rise, Fall and Redemption of the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Film: “Bedlam,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A young woman seeks support to reform conditions at a notorious asylum. (RKO, 1946) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Jan. 30 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Jan. 30 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Jan. 30 listing.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 30 listing.
