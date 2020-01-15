16 thursday
Film: “Never Let Me Go,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An American reporter based in Moscow marries a ballerina, then must plan her escape as Cold War tensions heighten. (MGM, 1953) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through March 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
17 friday
Winter Restaurant Week, Downtown Fredericksburg. Participating restaurants offer a variety of breakfast, lunch, drinks and dinner options, ranging from $6.20 to $30.20. View menus at fxbgrw.com.
Film: “Jeremiah Johnson,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An Army veteran heads to the wilderness to make his way as a mountain man, only to find that civilization isn’t far behind. (Warner Bros., 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Lecture: “The Roman Kingdom: History, Legend, Myth and Culture,” St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Rusty Neal explores the earliest period of Roman history, from the eighth to the sixth century B.C. 7 p.m. Social gathering at 6:30 p.m. Free, donations are accepted. Sponsored by The Fredericksburg-Este Association. fred-este.org.
Fredericksburg Boat Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 1-7 p.m., $7-$9; seniors $5 at the door (Friday only); children 12 and younger are free. 540/548-5555; fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Don’t Talk to the Actors,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 8 p.m. $10. carolinetheatre.org.
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 16 listing.
18 saturday
Winter Restaurant Week, Downtown Fredericksburg. See Jan. 17 listing.
Fredericksburg Boat Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. See Jan. 17 listing.
Hand and Foot tournament, 13408 Black Walnut Lane, Spotsylvania. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages and cards tournament. 1-4 p.m. $30. Fundraiser for DREAMS4U. dreams4u.org.
Book signing: Brian Cornell, Canal Quarter Arts, 1517 Princess Anne St. Cornell signs copies of his book “Divided.” 9-11 a.m. Hosted by Canal Quarter Arts and Canal Quarter Coffee by Agora. facebook.com/canalquarterarts.
Film: “The Lady Eve,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Con artists target a shy and serious beer heir on an ocean voyage. (Paramount, 1941) 2 p.m. “Bad Boys,” action comedy with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. (Columbia, 1995—Rated R) 7:30 p.m. No one under the age of 17 admitted without a parent or guardian. Free. 202/707-9994.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. Special tours will be offered every half-hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus specialty tours: “Madison and the Constitution,” “Journey from Slavery to Freedom” and “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community.” montpelier.org/events/martin-luther-king-jr-weekend.
Lee Family Birthday Celebration, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Includes live music by Colonial Faire in the Great Hall, a scavenger hunt for children, the Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania Historical Interpreters, opportunities to explore the Great House and Stratford grounds, and birthday cake. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. stratfordhall.org.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Jan. 16 listing.
CONCERT
Young Artist Competition Finals, Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne St. Winners in each category will receive scholarships and invitations to perform at ArtsLIVE! Annual Chamber Music Festival and future ArtsLIVE! sponsored events. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free; donations are appreciated. artsliveva.org/yac.
Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Front Porch Gospel. 6-8:30 p.m. Love offering will be collected for the bands, and light refreshments will be available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
THEATER
“A Night on Broadway,” Stafford High School, 63 Indians Lane, Falmouth. Dinner includes meat or cheese lasagna or spinach Alfredo, salad with homemade dressing, bread and made-from-scratch dessert. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m.; curtains open at 7 p.m. $17-$20. Show-only tickets are $7-$10 and available at the door. Dinner and show tickets must be pre-purchased by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net.
“Don’t Talk to the Actors,” Caroline Community Theatre. See Jan. 17 listing.
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 16 listing.
19 sundayFilm: “Hidden Colors, Part 2,”
United Faith Christian Ministry, 150 Susa Drive. Screening and panel discussion. The story of African and Aboriginal people not covered in school history books. 2-5 p.m. Free. Tickets required. eventbrite.com/e/stafford-naacps-movie-night-and-discussion-hidden-colors-part-2-tickets-87514344761.
Communitywide Celebration of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. Featuring music, including Keith Armstead & The MLK Community Choir, dance, spoken word and reflections from area students and community leaders, children’s activities and light refreshments. 3-5 p.m. Free. Presented by Epsilon Rho Boule’ of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity & Partnership for Academic Excellence. 540/760-6525
”Celebrate and Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” The Little Washington Theatre, Gay St., Washington. Features “Songs that Moved the Masses” with area musicians and soloists and presentation of the 2020 DreamKeeper Award to Charles Jameson of Culpeper. 4 p.m. Free admission; donations and pledges will be taken at the event. Sponsored by the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship and the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation to benefit Rappahannock County high school graduating seniors to further their education. littlewashingtontheatre.com.
Winter Restaurant Week, Downtown Fredericksburg. See Jan. 17 listing.
Fredericksburg Boat Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. See Jan. 17 listing.
Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, James Madison’s Montpelier. See Jan. 18 listing.
CONCERTS
Chamber Music Series: Terra Voce, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Music for Flute and Cello. 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
Benefit gospel sing, Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford. Features The Finneys and Madison Creek. 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit Quintin Beltram. Dessert fellowship will follow. 540/373-6862; roundoakchurch.org.
THEATER
“Don’t Talk to the Actors,” Caroline Community Theatre. 2 p.m. See Jan. 17 listing.
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Jan. 16 listing.
20 mondayMartin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
, Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road. NAACP’s annual breakfast program features Gaye Todd Adegbalola. 9-11 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. $30. 540/710-1349; fredericksburgnaacp.org/mlk-breakfast-2020.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Prayer Breakfast, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. The Rev. Raymond Bell Jr., pastor of Mount Hope Baptist Church, will be the distinguished guest speaker, and breakfast will be catered by Golden Corral. 9 a.m.-noon.Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children under five are free. Contact Loretta Hill at 540/845-2830 for tickets or questions. Hosted by the Spotsylvania Sunday School Union.
Martin Luther King Jr. youth activities program, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. Activities, speakers and food. 9 a.m. Free. Sponsored by King George NAACP and King George Parks and Recreation.
King Day Oratorical Celebration, Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. Youth orators, vendors and community organizations, choir and day of service. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Doors open at 10 a.m. Donations of non-perishable food items and new/slightly used winter wear will be collected for distribution to Prince William area families. pwcacdst.org. Search “Let Freedom Ring” on eventbrite.com.
Winter Restaurant Week, Downtown Fredericksburg. See Jan. 17 listing.
Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, James Madison’s Montpelier. See Jan. 18 listing.
21 tuesday
Great Lives Lecture Series: Ronald Reagan, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Craig Shirley, author of “Rendezvous with Destiny: Ronald Reagan and the Campaign that Changed America.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Winter Restaurant Week, Downtown Fredericksburg. See Jan. 17 listing.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
22 wednesday
Book signing: Gerry Kruger, Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellors Village Lane. Kruger will sign copies of her book, “Two of Us: A Father–Daughter Memoir.” 2 p.m.
Winter Restaurant Week, Downtown Fredericksburg. See Jan. 17 listing.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Jan. 16 listing.
23 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: Tiger Woods, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Jeff Benedict, author of “Tiger Woods.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Film: “The Roaring Twenties,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Former WWI Army buddies become Prohibition racketeers. (Warner Bros., 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Winter Restaurant Week, Downtown Fredericksburg. See Jan. 17 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Jan. 16 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Jan. 16 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Jan. 16 listing.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 16 listing.
