23 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: Tiger Woods, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Jeff Benedict, author of “Tiger Woods.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Winter Restaurant Week, downtown Fredericksburg. Participating restaurants offer a variety of breakfast, lunch, drinks and dinner options, with price points ranging from $6.20 to $30.20. View menus at fxbgrw.com.
Film: “The Roaring Twenties,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Former WWI Army buddies become Prohibition racketeers. (Warner Bros., 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through March 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
24 friday
Winter Restaurant Week, Downtown Fredericksburg. See Jan. 23 listing.
Film: “Little Caesar,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Edgar G. Robinson plays Rico Bandello, a role loosely based on Al Capone. (Warner Bros., 1930) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Reading Lee: “The Perfect Man: The Mystery of Robert E. Lee,” Fredericksburg Branch Library theater, 1201 Caroline St. Lecture presented by Allen C. Guelzo. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. stratfordhall.org/events/reading-lee-the-perfect-man-the-mystery-of-robert-e-lee.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Don’t Talk to the Actors,” Caroline Community Theatre, 7278 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 7 p.m. $25 includes dinner. carolinetheatre.org.
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 23 listing.
Fauquier Community Theatre: “Rabbit Hole,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16-$18. fctstage.org.
25 saturday
Winter Restaurant Week, downtown Fredericksburg. See Jan. 23 listing.
Gyro Fest, Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. Gyros, Greek fries, baklava for purchase. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Athenian Danse Troupe performs at 12:30 p.m. $1 admission. fredgreek.org.
Seed Swap, Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway. Presentations, children’s activities, gardening advice and item exchange. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Seeds, plants and cuttings should be labeled. No invasive or noxious plants. Free coffee, tea and water; bring your own cup. Sponsored by Master Gardeners of the Central Rappahannock Area. mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html.
Fredericksburg Snowball Fight, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. Matches approximately every 10 minutes. 3-4:30 p.m. $3 per person or $5 for two. Children must be supervised. Signed waivers required to play. 540/372-1086; fredprfp@fredericksburgva.gov.
Frosty Brew Thru, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Craft beer, spirits, cider and wine sampling/tasting event. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Designated Drivers are $5. Anyone 15 or younger is free. Indoor event. frostybrewthru.com.
Film: “The Untouchables,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Incorruptible Eliot Ness takes on crime king Al Capone. (Paramount, 1989—Rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 admitted without parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Virginia Home Show, Farm Bureau Center at The Meadow Event Park, 13048 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. The latest in home design, remodeling, renovation and improvement, meet local specialists and designers, and shop, compare and save. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $7. vahomeshow.com.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Jan. 23 listing.
CONCERT
The Swon Brothers, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. 7:30 p.m. $37. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
THEATER
“Don’t Talk to the Actors,” Caroline Community Theatre. See Jan. 24 listing.
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 23 listing.
Fauquier Community Theatre: “Rabbit Hole,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See Jan. 24 listing.
26 sunday
Winter Restaurant Week, downtown Fredericksburg. See Jan. 23 listing.
Virginia Home Show, Farm Bureau Center at The Meadow Event Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See Jan. 25 listing.
Film: “Eating Up Easter,” Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St. An intimate look into the passion and creativity native Rapanui people are harnessing to face the consequences of their rapidly developing island. 2-3:30 p.m. Free admission. Snow date Feb. 2. 540/654-1851; mdolby@umw.edu.
Rappahannock Group Sierra Club nature walk, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St. 1.5 mile walk along trails at Belmont. 12:45 p.m. Sign up in advance with Suzanne or Richard at rich.sue.sc@gmail.com.
Woodland Walk, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Members of the Central Rappahannock Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program will lead nature tours of the woods and fields at Belmont. 2 p.m. Free. 540/654-1015.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Jan. 23 listing.
Fauquier Community Theatre: “Rabbit Hole,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Jan. 24 listing.
27 monday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. $15. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
28 tuesday
Great Lives Lecture Series: D-Day Girls, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Sarah Rose, author of “D-Day Girls: The Spies Who Armed the Resistance, Sabotaged the Nazis and Helped Win World War II.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
29 wednesday
Fun-Raising Dinner, Brock’s Riverside Grill, 503 Sophia St. Buffet dinner, cash bar and basket raffle. 6-9 p.m. $40. Benefits Friends of Chatham. Purchase tickets using the PayPal button on the Friends of Chatham website or send a check, made out to Friends of Chatham, to Friends of Chatham, c/o Cathy Walker, Box 36, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Jan. 23 listing.
30 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: JFK/James Bond, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Stephen Watts, author of “JFK and the Masculine Mystique: Sex and Power on the New Frontier.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Film: “Waterloo Bridge,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Star-crossed lovers meet on the eve of World War I. (MGM, 1940) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Jan. 23 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Jan. 23 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Jan. 23 listing.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 23 listing.
