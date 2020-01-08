9 thursday
Celebrate Virginia Dog Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. Through Jan. 12. 540/548-5555; fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
Film: “Crime and Punishment,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A brilliant and cynical scholar is haunted by a murder he committed. (Columbia, 1935) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through March 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
10 friday
Celebrate Virginia Dog Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. See Jan. 9 listing.
“Musical Highlights from The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and The Hollywood Palace,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Compilation of musical guests. (1964–1970) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 9 listing.
“Twelfth Night at Kenmore,” 1201 Washington Ave. 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. $15 adults, $7.50 students; free ages 6 and younger. Reservations required. 540/370-0732, Ext. 24; events@gwffoundation.org. In the event of cancellations for weather, schedule updates will be posted on facebook.com/FerryFarmAndKenmore. kenmore.org.
11 saturday
Novelist Brad Parks, Rappahannnock Community College Glenns campus, 12745 College Drive, Saluda. Parks will speak on “The Education of a Writer” in the lecture hall at RCC’s 50th anniversary celebration at 3 p.m. Meet-and-greet and book signing follows from 3:45-5 p.m. in the RCC library. Copies of his latest novels will be available for purchase and signing. Fans may bring their own copies to be signed.
Film: “Balto,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An outcast sled dog leads a medication-carrying sled to a town full of sick kids in the wilds of Alaska. (Universal, 1995) 2 p.m. William S. Hart Double Feature: “Blue Blazes Rawdin,” a brawny lumberjack plays poker with an English gambler. (Paramount, 1918) “The Return of Draw Egan,” an outlaw is reformed by the love of a good woman. (Triangle, 1916) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Celebrate Virginia Dog Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. See Jan. 9 listing.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Jan. 9 listing.
Chili cook off, American Legion Hall, 341 Newton St., Orange. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $5 for tasting bowl and spoon to sample any chili in the house. Sponsored by Orange County JROTC. Proceeds benefit American Legion programs. sierra.r.hamm@ocss-va.org.
CONCERT
Wade Preston and The Movin’ Out Band, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. Billy Joel Tribute. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $40. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 9 listing.
“Twelfth Night at Kenmore,” 1201 Washington Ave. See Jan. 10 listing.
12 sunday
Mercer Birthday Celebration, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, 1020 Caroline St. Open house and refreshments. Noon-4 p.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Celebrate Virginia Dog Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. See Jan. 9 listing.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Jan. 9 listing.
“Twelfth Night at Kenmore,” 1201 Washington Ave. See Jan. 10 listing.
14 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
15 wednesday
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Jan. 9 listing.
16 thursday
Film: “Never Let Me Go,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An American reporter based in Moscow marries a ballerina, then must plan her escape as Cold War tensions heighten. (MGM, 1953) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Jan. 9 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Jan. 9 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Jan. 9 listing.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Jan. 9 listing.
