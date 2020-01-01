2 thursday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
3 friday
Owl Prowl, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. A night trip through the park explores nocturnal avian predators. 7-9 p.m. $3 per person, $8 per family. Parking fee is $5. Paid reservations are required as space is limited. 540/663-3861.
Film: “Wild Strawberries,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. One man’s remarkable voyage of self-discovery. (Svensk Filmindustri, 1957) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
4 saturday
Film: “Hugo,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An orphan lives a secret existence in a busy railway station. (Paramount, 2011) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Eagle tour, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. A brief talk on the biology and history of the eagle and why so many can be found at Caledon. At the river, we will try to watch eagles as they soar and perch over the shoreline. 10 a.m.-noon. $3 per person, $8 per family. Parking fee is $5. Paid reservations are required as space is limited. 540/663-3861.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Jan. 2 listing.
6 monday
History of Boy Scouts of Orange County, Virginia. The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Raymond Ezell, Assistant Southern Region, Area 7 Commissioner will speak. 6:30 p.m. 540/672-1776; jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com.
7 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
8 wednesday
Celebrate Virginia Dog Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Through Jan. 12. 540/548-5555; fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $37–$72. Through March 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
9 thursday
Film: “Crime and Punishment,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A brilliant and cynical scholar is haunted by a murder he committed. (Columbia, 1935) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Celebrate Virginia Dog Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. See Jan. 8 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See Jan. 2 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See Jan. 2 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Jan. 2 listing.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See Jan. 8 listing.
