25 thursday
Film: “The Muppet Movie,” Paragon Village, 51 Town Centre Blvd. 40th anniversary. 12:30 p.m. $8-$11.50. paragontheaters.com.
Film: “My Favorite Wife,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. After being shipwrecked on a tropical island for several years, a woman returns to find her husband has had her declared legally dead and is about to marry another woman. (RKO, 1940) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Army Band Downrange, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather-permitting. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
THEATER
Shakespeare at the Ruins: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Barboursville Ruins, 17655 Winery Road, Barboursville. 7 p.m. See website for ticket pricing. Weather-dependent. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Sept. 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
26 friday
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. $6-$10. For schedule and ride armband pricing, visit fredericksburgfair.com.
Film: “Kid Boots,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Eddie Cantor brings his smash Broadway musical-comedy to the screen. (Paramount, 1926) 7:30 p.m. Free. Live musical accompaniment provided by Andrew Simpson. 202/707-9994.
Master Distiller’s Workshop, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Create four cocktails featuring the newest experimental release. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and include all supplies, equipment and instruction for the evening and a bottle of the new release to take home. 540/373-4555; asmithbowman.com.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
Sounds of Summer: VaMos, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Latin indie rock. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
THEATER
Shakespeare at the Ruins: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Barboursville Ruins. See July 25 listing.
“Fool for Love,” 810 Caroline St. (fourth floor) 7:30 p.m. $10. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
Christian Community Theater: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. 7 p.m. $15-$17. cytfred.org.
“Othello,” Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 7:30 p.m. $6-$11. stagedoorproductions.org.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 25 listing.
27 saturday
King George/Northern Neck Tourism Expo, Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Parkway, King George. Family-friendly with kids’ activities and tourism scavenger hunt. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Lunch for sale from ATRC Petty Officers’ Association. 540/663-3680; dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Peace in the Paint: “Balling Against Bullying,” Mayfield Community. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Father and Daughter Tea, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 2-4 p.m. Free; seating is limited. Register at eventbrite.com/e/father-and-daughter-tea-tickets-61405281851.
Film: “Hula,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. The daughter of a Hawaiian pineapple plantation owner falls for a dashing British engineer. (Paramount, 1927) 2 p.m. Free. Live musical accompaniment provided by Andrew Simpson. 202/707-9994.
Book signing: Jeff Hunt, Fredericksburg National Military Park Bookstore, 1011 Lafayette Blvd. Hunt will sign copies of his new book, “Meade and Lee at Bristoe Station.” 10 a.m.-noon.
History at Sunset: “Byway, Battlefield, Homeplace, Iconic Landscape: The Sunken Road,” 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Hilary Grabowska and John Hennessy explore the Sunken Road across decades. 6:30 p.m. Free. Program lasts about 90 minutes. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and wear bug repellent. In the event of questionable weather, call 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or check facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 26 listing.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See July 25 listing.
County Breakfast for Dinner, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, sausage gravy and biscuits, fruit and pastries. 5-7 p.m. $8 adults, $4 children 4 to 10. Children 3 and under eat free. Call ahead for takeout. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
Spaghetti dinner and bake sale, Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road. 5-7 p.m. $8 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12 years old. Kids 5 and under eat free. Proceeds will benefit the ministry of Hope for Appalachia. stevensburgbaptist.org.
CONCERTS
Country Strong, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Featuring Austin Boggs and Karen Jonas. 7-9:30 p.m. $12-$15. 540/937-4920; verdunadventurebound.org.
Mountain Highway, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. Bluegrass. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15-$20. 540/422-2507.
THEATER
Shakespeare at the Ruins: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Barboursville Ruins. See July 25 listing.
“Fool for Love,” 810 Caroline St. (fourth floor) See July 26 listing.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Fredericksburg Academy. 2 and 7 p.m. See July 26 listing.
“Othello,” Christ Episcopal Church. See July 26 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 25 listing.
28 sunday
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 26 listing.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
Woodland Tours, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Members of the Central Rappahannock Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program will lead nature tours of the woods and fields at Belmont. 2 p.m. Free. 540/654-1015.
THEATER
“Fool for Love,” 810 Caroline St. (fourth floor) 3 p.m. See July 26 listing.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Fredericksburg Academy. 3 p.m. See July 26 listing.
“Othello,” Christ Episcopal Church. 3 p.m. See July 26 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See July 25 listing.
29 monday
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 26 listing.
CONCERT
Music on the Steps: Don Brown’s Soul Experience, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. R&B, soul, neosoul, jazz and funk. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
30 tuesday
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 26 listing.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
31 wednesday
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 26 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See July 26 listing.
Community potluck picnic, Downtown Greens, Princess Anne and Dixon streets. 6-8 p.m. Bring a dish to share, your own plate, cup and utensils and a chair. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Area CSA Project and the Fredericksburg Food Co-op. 540/371-7315; downtowngreens.org.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See July 25 listing.
1 thursday
Film: “King Kong,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (RKO, 1933) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, 2400 Airport Ave. See July 26 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See July 25 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See July 25 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See July 25 listing.
Caroline Fish Fry, Caroline County Little League Park, 15496 Paige Road, Woodford. All-you-can-eat fish, coleslaw, potato salad, hush puppies and beer. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $17. Tickets on sale at Atlantic Union Bank in Bowling Green and at G&G Hardware. Bring photo ID. Proceeds support seven local organizations. facebook.com/events/caroline-county-little-league/2019-caroline-ruritan-annual-fish-fry/2250240711903744
CONCERT
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Cruisers, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather-permitting. usmcmuseum.com.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 25 listing.