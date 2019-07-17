18 thursday
Film: “Force of Evil,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Mob lawyer wants to consolidate and control the numbers racket in New York. (MGM, 1948) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERTS
Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: Souled Out, Depot on Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music; lawn games and moon bounce for younger concertgoers. 5-9 p.m. $5-$7 per concert; kids are free. Bring a picnic basket or purchase food on-site. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.
After Hours Concerts: Brothers Osborne, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. 7 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. $20-$99. afterhoursconcertseries.com.
THEATER
Shakespeare at the Ruins: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Barboursville Ruins, 17655 Winery Road, Barboursville. 7 p.m. $20 adults and children. Weather-dependent. See website for updated ticketed info. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
19 friday
Film: “The Wages of Fear,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Four desperate men sign on for a suicide mission to drive trucks loaded with nitroglycerin over a treacherous mountain route. (Distributors Corporation of America, 1953) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERTS
Sounds of Summer: The English Channel, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Brit rock, pop. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
THEATER
SOLD OUT: Shakespeare at the Ruins: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Barboursville Ruins. See July 18 listing.
Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble: “Fool for Love,” 810 Caroline St. (fourth floor) 7:30 p.m. $10. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
20 saturday
WWII 1940s dinner and swing dance gala, Riverboat on the Potomac, 301 Beach Terrace, Colonial Beach. Sit-down dinner and dancing to the Fredericksburg Big Band. 6:30-11 p.m. $60-$75. WWII vintage attire encouraged. eventbrite.com.
Northern Neck World War I and World War II Commemoration Day, Colonial Beach. Ceremonies, lectures, exhibits, Silent Drill Platoon, plane flyover, tank and artifacts. 9:30 a.m. Schedule at visitcbva.com/wwii.
Countdown to Christmas Expo, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Crafters, vendors, entertainment and DIY demos. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5. fredericksburgartsandcraftsshows.com.
Bull Run III motorcycle ride, Old Dominion Harley Davidson, 5224 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration and live music from Riptide at 9 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Lunch catered by Mission BBQ at 1 p.m. $25 per rider, $10 per passenger. End point is Shenandoah VFW Post 8613, 1103 Varina Ave., Shenandoah. Proceeds benefit the Virginia Veteran & Family Support Program. cvma27-2.org/events/bullruniii/index.html.
Film: “First Man,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Neil Armstrong sets foot on the moon. (Universal, 2018) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
SmileS Adaptive Carnival, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove. Adaptive water skiing, tubing, pontoon rides, kayaking, paddleboarding and outdoor games for differently abled people of all ages and walks of life as well as their families. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. adaptivewatersports.org.
YMCA Family Fun Festival, Ron Rosner Family YMCA of Spotsylvania, 5700 Smith Station Road. Carnival games with prizes, health and community vendors, moon bounce and open swim. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Bring swim suit and workout clothes; the building will be open to the public from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. and the pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Rain or shine. 540/735-9622; family-ymca.org.
History at Sunset: “Home Turned Battlefield: The Higgerson Farm.” Meet at Wilderness Battlefield Tour Stop 4 on Hill–Ewell Drive. Greg Mertz recounts the story of Permelia Higgerson, her farm-turned-battlefield and combat in the gloom and swamps of the Wilderness. 6:30 p.m. Free. Program lasts about 90 minutes. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and wear bug repellent. In the event of questionable weather, call 540/693-3200, ext. 4040, or check facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Saturday night cruise-in, Fat Boys Smokehouse & Burgers, 451 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5-8:30 p.m. Oldies music, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks available. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See July 11 listing.
Community Fish Fry, Shiloh (New Site) Baptist Church, 2982 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford. Fried fish, mac and cheese, cabbage, bread, dessert and a drink. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., or until sold out. $15. Purchase in advance at bit.ly/2KBTCPm. Hosted by and benefits Stafford County Virginia NAACP programs. facebook.com/events/339621853372562.
CONCERTS
Reggae Day, 1781 Brewing Company, 11109 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Live music from Passafire, Adwela and the Uprising, Koolant Brown (formerly of the Wailers), Space Koi and Squid Inc. Noon-9 p.m. $15-$30. ID required. 1781brewing.com; eventbrite.com.
Freedom Fest, 6 Bears & a Goat Brewery, 1140 International Pkwy. With Madie Paige, Karen Jonas, Scott McMillen and Shannon Peterson, noon, $10; children 12 and under are free. 540/ 356-9056; 6bgbrewingco.com.
Todd Meredith & The Rave-Ons, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. Buddy Holly tribute. 7-9 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $25-$30. flatbedsandtailfins.com.
Music in the Park, Taylor Park, 119 Caroline St., Orange. Latin Beats with Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn Latin Guitar Duo. 6-9 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the venue will move to Madison at the Mill. theoda.org.
Music by the River: Rappahannock Crossing, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 6 p.m. Free concert; $5 parking fee applies. Bring a picnic, and blanket or lawn chair. 804/462-5030; vasp.fun/musicbytheriver.
Space Exploration Celebration, Culpeper Baptist Church Worship Center. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing. 1 p.m. windmorefoundation.org.
Gospel sing, Wilderness Baptist Church, Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Featuring Ray’s Ministry. 6 p.m.
Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Heavens Anointing. 6 p.m. A love offering is collected for the bands, and light refreshments are available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
Founder’s Day Tribute to Doc Snyder, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Featuring Elvis impersonator Randoll Rivers The Rivers Edge Band. 5:30-9 p.m. Free. Donations appreciated. 540/937-4920; verdunadventurebound.org.
THEATER
SOLD OUT Shakespeare at the Ruins: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Barboursville Ruins. See July 18 listing.
“Fool for Love,” 810 Caroline St. (fourth floor) See July 19 listing.
21 sunday
The Pig Pitt’s monthly cruise-in, 10412 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Noon-4 p.m. Free. xlccva.shutterfly.com. Open to all makes,models,years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. Weather permitting. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Open house of the Vintage Airstream Club, Meadow Event Park, South Camping Area, State Route 30, Doswell. Held in conjunction with the International Airstream Rally. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
CONCERT
Acoustic Sunday: Dickie Wood and Amanda Beason, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. 2-5 p.m. Food available for purchase from Pimenta or bring a picnic. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
THEATER
“Fool for Love,” 810 Caroline St. (fourth floor) 3 p.m. See July 19 listing.
22 monday
Music on the Steps: Elby Brass, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Heavy horn funk. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
23 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
24 wednesday
Beyond Braveheart: The William Wallace Story, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7 p.m. Free. Presented by the Scottish Society of Fredericksburg.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See July 19 listing.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $37–$72. Through Sept. 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
25 thursday
Film: “My Favorite Wife,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. After being shipwrecked on a tropical island for several years, a woman returns to find her husband has had her declared legally dead and is about to marry another woman. (RKO, 1940) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See July 18 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See July 18 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See July 18 listing.
CONCERT
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Army Band Downrange, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather permitting. usmcmuseum.com.
THEATER
Shakespeare at the Ruins: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Barboursville Ruins. See July 18 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See July 24 listing.