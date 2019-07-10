11 thursday
Film: “River’s Edge,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Analytical film about a crime; inspired by a true event. (Island Pictures, 1986—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 permitted without parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Commodores, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather-permitting. usmcmuseum.com.
12 friday
War & Whiskey, The Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. Tastings and conversation on whiskey, its influence and storied history. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20-$30. Tickets are sold by timed entry. RSVPs are encouraged by purchasing tickets in advance WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org/calendar. 540/371-1494.
Comedy Album Recording: Rahmein Mostafavi, Courtyard Marriott, 620 Caroline St. 7 and 9 p.m. $15. 21 and older, two-item minimum. rahmein.laughstub.com/eventlist.cfm.
Film: “Pete Seeger and Friends on Rainbow Quest,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Video compilation. (1965–1966) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Sunset Kayak Trip, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $19 solo; $25 tandem. Wear clothes that can get wet and close-toed shoes. Must be at least 16 years or older for a solo kayak and 8 years or older and accompanied by an adult for tandem kayak. Call for reservations at 540/663-3861 or stop by the visitor center.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERTS
Sounds of Summer: 44 Diesel, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Rock, reggae. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
Pickin’ Party, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Doors open 5 p.m., dinner served 6-8:30 p.m. by free will donations. Live music 7-10 p.m. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
THEATER
“Matilda the Musical,” Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Highway. 7 p.m. $12-$15 adults, $8-$10 students. spicket.events/ponax.
Shakespeare at the Ruins: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Barboursville Ruins, 17655 Winery Road, Barboursville. 7 p.m. $20 adults and children. Weather-dependent. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
13 saturday
Film: “Dinosaur,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Disney, 2000) 2 p.m. “The Bad News Bears,” (Paramount, 1976) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Riverside Writers’ Group Summer Open Mic, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road. 1-4 p.m. All are welcome to read original work. riversidewriters.com.
Book signing: Gerald D. Tyler, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd. Tyler signs his book, “Three in One: The Life and Legacy of Gerald DeForest Tyler An Educator, Preacher and Writer.” 1-3 p.m. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
“Raise the Roof” craft beer fest, Historic Christ Church and Museum, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. Craft beer, wine, barbecue with fixings or veggie fare, homemade ice cream and live music by Good Shot Judy and Bobby “Blackhat” Walters. 1-6 p.m. $55 adult; $20 under 21; 5 and under free. Soft drinks and water provided. Bring photo ID and lawn chairs or blankets. No pets or coolers. Rain or shine. Benefits preservation of Historic Christ Church (1735), a National Historic Landmark. christchurch1735.org.
History at Sunset: “May’s Bloodiest Dawn: Hazel Grove and Fairview.” Meet at Hazel Grove, Chancellorsville Tour Stop 9. With Frank O’Reilly. 6:30 p.m. Free. Program lasts about 90 minutes. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and wear bug repellent. In the event of questionable weather, call 540/693-3200, ext. 4040; or check facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Sunset Kayaking on the Potomac, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. 6-9 p.m. $60 per person or $75 per person, double kayak. Weather-dependent event. Participants are advised to dress with suitable shoes, backpack with water and energy snacks. Waterproof camera optional. Personal kayaks are not permitted. Beginner and experienced paddlers over the age of 12 are welcome. Preregistration required by Thursday. 804/493-1979; stratfordhall.org.
Bull riding rodeo, Oakland Heights Farm, 17110 James Madison Highway, Gordonsville. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., live music at 6 p.m., bull riding at 7:15 p.m. $10-$15. oaklandheightsfarm.com.
Good Time Cruise-in, Town Center, Routes 20 and 611, Locust Grove. 5 p.m. until sundown. Free. Proceeds benefit local charities and food bank. 540/972-1570; goodtime-cruisers.webs.com.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See July 11 listing.
All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. 8-11 a.m. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
CONCERTS
Cabaret Night at Riverside Center, 95 Riverside Parkway, Stafford. Riverside actors and actresses sing their most beloved show tunes. 8-10 p.m. $15. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. riversidedt.com.
Zack Smith & The Dixie Power Trio, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Food by Gregory’s Grill. 6-10 p.m. $10 fee includes souvenir wine glass, beads and dancing. lawinery.net.
Music by the River: The NewOldz, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 6 p.m. Free; $5 parking. Bring a picnic, and blanket or lawn chair. 804/462-5030; vasp.fun/musicbytheriver.
“Lorin Maazel In Memoriam,” Theatre House at Castleton, 663 Castleton View Road, Castleton. Operatic arias from the Italian and German repertoire. A cocktail reception and meet-and-greet will follow. 7 p.m. $50. 540/937-3454; castletonfestival.org.
THEATER
“Matilda the Musical,” Massaponax High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See July 12 listing.
SOLD OUT Shakespeare at the Ruins: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Barboursville Ruins. See July 12 listing.
14 sunday
Bastille Day, Market Square. Live music, authentic French street food, French wines, craft beer and other beverages. 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the FSCA student summer exchange program with Frejus, France. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Sister City Association. fredericksburgfrejus.com.
Walk With a Virginia Master Naturalist, Salamander Loop of the Ni River Trail, 8010 River Stone Drive, Spotsylvania Learn birdcalls, identify trees and find out about wildflowers. 9 a.m. Free; spotsylvaniagreenways.org.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
CONCERT
Stafford Regional Choral Society: “A Testament for Freedom,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 2-3 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
15 monday
Music on the Steps: Cinema Hearts, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Rock ’n’ roll, doo-wop pop. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
FredBrass Concert Series: Amy McCabe, Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave. Trumpet. 7:30 p.m. Free. Presented by the UMW Philharmonic. 16 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
17 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See July 12 listing.
18 thursday
Film: “Force of Evil,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Mob lawyer wants to consolidate and control the numbers racket in New York. (MGM, 1948) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See July 11 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See July 11 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See July 11 listing.
CONCERTS
Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: Souled Out, Depot on Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music; lawn games and moon bounce for younger concertgoers. 5-9 p.m. $5-$7; kids are free. Bring a picnic basket or purchase food on-site. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.
Brothers Osborne, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. 7 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. $20-$99. afterhoursconcertseries.com.