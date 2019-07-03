4 thursday
Heritage Festival, Downtown Fredericksburg. Five-mile run at 7:45 a.m. Children’s parade at 9:30 a.m. from Lafayette VRE lot. Festival of the Streets 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Presentation of the colors at noon. Public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 1 and 3 p.m. facebook.com/fxbgheritagefestival.
The Fourth of July at Ferry Farm. Tours, archaeology, flag retirement ceremony, living history demonstrations and theater performances, educational programs, crafts, games, and hands-on activities for the whole family. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. kenmore.org.
July 4th Spectacular, John Lee Pratt Memorial Park. Children’s activities and games, food trucks 4:30-8 p.m. Live music 6-7:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No alcoholic beverages, sparklers or grills. Dogs must be on leashes. facebook.com/fxbgheritagefestival.
Fireworks Community Social, VFW Post 3103, 2701 Princess Anne St. Family fun, food and free entertainment. 5 p.m. Stay to watch the Heritage Fireworks display.
Culpeper 4th of July, Courthouse Lawn, Yowell Meadow Park and Main Street. 5K at Culpeper Baptist Church 9-11 a.m. Patriotic demonstration at Courthouse Lawn noon to 1 p.m. Crafts and food vendors, children’s activities, entertainment and music at Yowell Meadow Park 4-8:30 p.m. Fireworks 9:15 p.m. culpeperva.gov/Community/July-4th-Celebration/Schedule-of-Events.
Culpeper Downtown 4th of July Car & Motorcycle Show, The Depot and Davis Street, Culpeper. Custom, classic and antique cars, hot rods, street rods, motorcycles and trucks. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Spectators are free. Concessions available for sale. Sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com/4th-july-car-bike-show.html.
Louisa Firemen’s Fair, Louisa Firemen’s Fairgrounds, located off Fredericksburg Ave., behind Navarre’s Auto. Fireman’s Parade: To participate, line up along Ellisville Drive beginning at 6 p.m. The parade will start promptly at 7 p.m. and will follow W. Main St. turning left onto Fredericksburg Ave. Gates open at 6 p.m., rides start at 7 p.m. $1 per ticket, or $20 for a book of 25 tickets. Through July 6. louisavfd.com.
Historic Port Royal 4th of July Independence Day Celebration, St. Peter’s Church, 823 Water St., Port Royal. Reading of the Declaration of Independence, living historians, Clan MacLeod Pipes and Drums of the St. Andrews Legion, Evergreen Shade, 18th century dancing, harpist recital and patriotic singing, and surrey rides. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Port Royal Museum of American History and the Port Royal Medical Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Free admission. Concessions available for purchase. 804/633-7006; 804/370-5285; historicportroyal.net.
Salute at Burnt House Field, “Conversations at Chantilly” features historical interpreters sharing a conversation that may have taken place in mid-June 1776 about the American colonies’ plans to secure their independence. 8:15 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society and Cople Parish.
Patriotic service, Yeocomico Episcopal Church, 1233 Old Yeocomico Road, Kinsale. The service at the church where Declaration of Independence signer Richard Henry Lee served on the vestry will include Independence Day prayer and the singing of national hymns and the national anthem. 9 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society and Cople Parish.
Beaverdam Ruritan Club Independence Day Parade and Celebration, 18002 Teman Road. Parade line up and registration at tent at Beaver Dam and Trainham roads at 9 a.m.; parade starts 10 a.m. Games, awards and crowning of Miss Beaverdam. Elmore Hall’s famous barbecue chicken dinners available at the clubhouse at 11 a.m. for $8.50. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations accepted for W.H.E.A.T. No pets. beaverdamruritan.com/events.
Lees and Independence Family Fun Festival, 483 Great House Road, Montross. Family-friendly activities include face painting, history tents featuring arts and crafts, colonial games, sign your own Declaration of Independence, scavenger hunt, historical interpreters, free tour of the Great House, explore the beach and identify fossils, barrel-train, live music by Colonial Faire. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Pet Parade at 1 p.m., patriotic costumes encouraged. Free. Pets must be leashed. stratfordhall.org.
Celebrate America’s History, Belle Grove Plantation, 9221 Belle Grove Drive, King George. Special price for one-hour tours of President James Madison’s birthplace. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. bellegroveplantation.com.
CONCERT
The President’s Own Marine Corps Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Picnic lunches and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed, but glass containers are prohibited. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place inside the museum. usmcmuseum.com.
5 friday
History Trivia, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Cash bar and a 50/50 raffle. Snacks provided. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Louisa Firemen’s Fair, Louisa Firemen’s Fairgrounds. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. See July 4 listing.
Film: “Footloose,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Paramount, 1984) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
Sounds of Summer: Fredericksburg Concert Band, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Patriotic, symphonic. 7-9 p.m. Free. fredericksburgconcertband.org; famva.org.
THEATER
“Matilda the Musical,” Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Highway. 7 p.m. $12-$15 adults, $8-$10 students. spicket.events/ponax.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through July 14. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
6 saturday
Fredericksburg Comic and Toy Show, Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Convention featuring comic book creators, vendors, gaming, anime, cosplay contest and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $10-$20. Tickets at facebook.com/events/492947617845217.
Cornhole Tournament, Spilman Park, 3543 Colvin Road, Jeffersonton. Family event, regulation boards, bracket style, cash prize. 2-6 p.m. Preregistration is $25 for each 2 person team or $30 at the gate on the day of the event. Sponsored by the Jefferson Ruritan Club. Information and registration form at jeffersonvaruritanclub.org. 540/522-6740.
Playin’ in the Park, Booster Park, 1177 Bloomsbury Road, Orange. Live music, a Touch-A-Truck, kid’s activities, fireworks and more. Gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks at dark. Free, donations accepted for parking. orangecountyva.gov/parksandrecreation.
Film: “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Warner Bros., 1942) 2 p.m. “Carrie,” (United Artists, 1976—rated R) No one under the age of 17 permitted without a parent or guardian. 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994. Free. 202/707-9994.
Louisa Firemen’s Fair, Louisa Firemen’s Fairgrounds. See July 4 listing.
“Bricks and Boards in the ’Burg.” Begins and ends in Historic Market Square, behind the Museum at 907 Princess Anne St. Join Hallowed Ground Tours, in conjunction with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, for a 90-minute walk highlighting Fredericksburg history and architecture. 9:30 a.m. Adults $7. Museum members are free. A discount coupon for museum entry is included. 540/809-3918; hallowedgroundtours.com.
“This Old Town: A History of Our Homes.” Tour covers Washington Avenue; meet at the George Rogers Clark Memorial in front of Kenmore. Join Hallowed Ground Tours, in conjunction with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, for a 90-minute walk. 11:30 a.m. Adults $7. Museum members are free. A discount coupon for museum entry is included. 540/809-3918; hallowedgroundtours.com.
Saturday night cruise-in, Fat Boys Smokehouse & Burgers, 451 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5-8:30 p.m. Oldies music, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks available. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Lady Antebellum, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. 7 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. $30-$99. afterhoursconcertseries.com.
THEATER
“Matilda the Musical,” Massaponax High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See July 5 listing.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See July 5 listing.
7 sunday
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
CONCERTS
Acoustic Sunday: Patty Reese, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. 2-5 p.m. Food available for purchase from The Inn at Montross or bring a picnic. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
Serenade! Choral Festival, Theatre House at Castleton, 663 Castleton View Road, Castleton. Featuring Túumben Paax and Chinee Crystal Children’s Choir. 6 p.m. $10-$20. 540/937-3454; castletonfestival.org.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See July 5 listing.
8 monday
Senior citizen bingo, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. 10 a.m.-noon. For seniors 55 and older. Everyone who plays brings a gift bag with an inexpensive prize in it. Anyone wishing to join the group for lunch at a local restaurant afterward is welcome. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
CONCERT
Music on the Steps: Karen Jonas, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Country and Americana. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
9 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
10 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See July 5 listing.
11 thursday
Film: “River’s Edge,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Analytical film about a crime; inspired by a true event. (Island Pictures, 1986—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 permitted without parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See July 9 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. See July 6 listing.
CONCERT
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Commodores, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather permitting. usmcmuseum.com.