27 thursday
Film: “The Billy Taylor Show,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Compilation of highlights. (WNJU, 1965) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Concert Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Free admission and parking. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather permitting. usmcmuseum.com.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through July 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“What Wasn’t,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7:30 p.m. $10. Produced by Project Ele. projectele.org.
28 friday
Film: “The Hidden Fortress,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A primary influence of George Lucas’ “Star Wars.” (Toho, 1958) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERTS
Mount Airy Bluegrass Festival, Mount Airy Farm. Features Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Carolina Blue, Josh Grigsby and County Line, Junior Sisk & Rambler’s Choice and Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys. 6 p.m. Friday $25 adults, $10 for ages 12 and younger. Saturday $45. Super Pass for both days $60. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and a flashlight. A portion of the proceeds benefits Friends of the Rappahannock. 804/313-0815; mountairy.farm.
Kip Moore, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. 7 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. $20-$99. afterhoursconcertseries.com.
Sounds of Summer: Harry Wilson Quartet with Knoel Scott, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Jazz. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 27 listing.
29 saturday
Stars & Stripes Spectacular
, Spotsylvania County Courthouse area. Four stages of live music and entertainment, demonstrations, free tours of historic buildings, vendors, children’s rides and inflatables, fireworks. 3-10 p.m. Free admission. Free parking at Courtland High, Courtland Elementary and Courthouse Road Elementary schools. Rain date is June 30.
Stars & Stripes Parade, Holbert Building, 9104 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse. Parade from Holbert Building to the main stage behind Robert E. Lee Elementary School. 3:30 p.m. spotsylvania.va.us.
World Heritage Festival, Riverfront Park, Sophia St. Ethnic food, cultural shows and entertainment, vendors, and kid’s activities and games. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Rain or shine. chiceventsdc.com; eventbrite.com.
Rock the Block, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St. Entertainment, food, lawn games, art show and vendors to learn and buy from. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. cildrc.org.
Father and Son Tea, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 2-4 p.m. Free. Seating is limited. Register at eventbrite.com/e/father-and-son-tea-tickets-61404705126.
Book signing: Gerald D. Tyler, Salem Church Branch Library, 2607 Salem Church Road. Tyler signs his book, “Three in One: The Life and Legacy of Gerald DeForest Tyler An Educator, Preacher and Writer.” 1-3 p.m. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Film: “To Each His Own,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Covers 27 years in the life of a woman who loved neither wisely nor well. (Paramount, 1946) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Elizabeth Monroe’s Birthday Celebration, The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. Join First Lady Elizabeth Monroe for cake, crafts and music in the garden. 2-5 p.m. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Games in the Garden, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Members of the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society lead 18th-century games. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Event is included with the tour admission fee.
History at Sunset: Spark of Battle—The First Day at Chancellorsville, 6159 Plank Road. Frank O’Reilly walks the May 1 battlefield at Chancellorsville. 6:30 p.m. Free. Program lasts about 90 minutes. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and wear bug repellent. In the event of questionable weather, call 540/693-3200, ext. 4040; or check facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
My Mother’s Apron, Montross Soda Shoppe, 15779 Kings Highway, Montross. Mama’s aprons and stories. Bring your favorite dessert recipe card to share. Light fare served. 6-8 p.m. $10. Advance registration required. 804/493-8440; wcmuseum@verizon.net.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See June 27 listing.
Fried Chicken Dinner, Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 29361 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville. 5-7 p.m. $10 adults, $5 kids 6-12, kids 5 and under eat free with an adult. 540/399-1890.
CONCERTS
Mount Airy Bluegrass Festival, Mount Airy Farm. 5:30 p.m. See June 28 listing.
10th annual Patriotic Cantata, Hulls Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. 7 p.m. Donations will be taken for Homes for Our Troops. Refreshments to follow each performance. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Time Warp Rock Band, Anne Marie Sheridan Amphitheater, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. 7-9 p.m. $12-$15. Food and wine available for sale. 540/937-4920; eventbrite.com.
Gospel sing, Bethany Baptist Church, 6519 Marye Road, Woodford. Features Son Rise and Front Porch Gospel. A dessert social will follow. 6-8 p.m. A love offering will be taken to benefit the Massaponax Baptist Church food pantry.
Gospel sing, Eastland United Methodist Church, 10718 Courthouse Road. Features the Virginia Gospel Singers. 6 p.m. Free. Food will be available in the church annex. 540/898-6430.
“I Love This Land” musical, County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen. 5 p.m. All branches of the armed forces will be recognized. 804/448-2915.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 27 listing.
30 sunday
Lake Anna Pride and Love Festival, Coyote Hole Ciderworks, 226 Oak Grove Drive, Mineral. Vendors, DJ, food, games and cider and specialty drinks. Noon-7 p.m. Free admission.
Book Signing with Suzanne Ludlum, CRRL Salem Church Branch Library, 2607 Salem Church Road. Meet the author of “An Imperfect Pilgrim.” 1-3 p.m.
Woodland Tours, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Members of the Central Rappahannock Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program will lead nature tours of the woods and fields at Belmont. 2 p.m. Free. 540/654-1015.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
CONCERTS
Celebrating America, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. Musicians from 13 churches and the Windmore’s Piedmont Community Band perform. 4 p.m. windmorefoundation.org.
10th annual Patriotic Cantata, Hulls Memorial Baptist Church. 4 p.m. See June 29 listing.
Jamey Johnson, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. 7 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. $20-$99. afterhoursconcertseries.com.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 27 listing.
2 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See June 27 listing.
3 wednesday
Louisa Firemen’s Fair, Louisa Firemen’s Fairgrounds, located off Fredericksburg Ave., behind Navarre’s Auto. Gates open at 6 p.m., rides start at 7 p.m. $1 per ticket, or $20 for a book of 25 tickets. Through July 6. louisavfd.com.
Hacking Kenmore: Tour with the Expert, 1201 Washington Ave. Meghan Budinger focuses on the furniture. 11:15 a.m.-noon. $12 adults, $6 students. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited, but walk-ins are welcome. 540/370-0732, ext. 24; or hayes@gwffoundation.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See June 28 listing.
CONCERT
Country American Festival, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Music by Red Rooster and surprise local favorite. Gregory’s Grill food truck, watermelon eating contest for kids, fireworks and more. 4 p.m. until dark. $8. Rain or shine. 540/895-5085; lawinery.net.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 27 listing.
4 thursday
For a list of July 4 events and celebrations, see page 12.Heritage Festival, Downtown Fredericksburg. Five-mile run at 7:45 a.m. Children’s parade at 9:30 a.m. from Lafayette VRE lot. Festival of the Streets 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Presentation of the colors at noon. Public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 1 and 3 p.m. facebook.com/fxbgheritagefestival.
The Fourth of July at Ferry Farm. Tours, archaeology, flag retirement ceremony, living history demonstrations and theater performances, educational programs, crafts, games, and hands-on activities for the whole family. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. kenmore.org.
July 4th Spectacular, John Lee Pratt Memorial Park. Children’s activities and games, food trucks 4:30-8 p.m. Live music 6-7:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No alcoholic beverages, sparklers or grills. Dogs must be on leashes. facebook.com/fxbgheritagefestival.
Culpeper 4th of July, Courthouse Lawn, Yowell Meadow Park and Main Street. 5K at Culpeper Baptist Church 9-11 a.m. Patriotic demonstration at Courthouse Lawn noon to 1 p.m. Crafts and food vendors, children’s activities, entertainment and music at Yowell Meadow Park 4-8:30 p.m. Fireworks 9:15 p.m. culpeperva.gov/Community/July-4th-Celebration/Schedule-of-Events.
Culpeper Downtown 4th of July Car & Motorcycle Show, The Depot and Davis Street, Culpeper. Custom, classic and antique cars, hot rods, street rods, motorcycles and trucks. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Spectators are free. Concessions available for sale. Sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com/4th-july-car-bike-show.html.
Louisa Firemen’s Fair, Louisa Firemen’s Fairgrounds, located off Fredericksburg Ave., behind Navarre’s Auto. Fireman’s Parade: To participate, line up along Ellisville Drive beginning at 6 p.m. The parade will start promptly at 7 p.m. and will follow W. Main St. turning left onto Fredericksburg Ave. Gates open at 6 p.m., rides start at 7 p.m. $1 per ticket, or $20 for a book of 25 tickets. Through July 6. louisavfd.com.
Historic Port Royal 4th of July Independence Day Celebration, St. Peter’s Church, 823 Water St., Port Royal. Reading of the Declaration of Independence, living historians, Clan MacLeod Pipes and Drums of the St. Andrews Legion, Evergreen Shade, 18th century dancing, harpist recital and patriotic singing, and surrey rides. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Port Royal Museum of American History and the Port Royal Medical Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Free admission. Concessions available for purchase. 804/633-7006; 804/370-5285; historicportroyal.net.
Salute at Burnt House Field, “Conversations at Chantilly” features historical interpreters sharing a conversation that may have taken place in mid-June 1776 about the American colonies’ plans to secure their independence. 8:15 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society and Cople Parish.
Patriotic service, Yeocomico Episcopal Church, 1233 Old Yeocomico Road, Kinsale. The service at the church where Declaration of Independence signer Richard Henry Lee served on the vestry will include Independence Day prayer and the singing of national hymns and the national anthem. 9 a.m. Free. Sponsored by Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society and Cople Parish. 804/472-2593.
Beaverdam Ruritan Club Independence Day Parade and Celebration, 18002 Teman Road. Parade line up and registration at tent at Beaver Dam and Trainham roads at 9 a.m.; parade starts 10 a.m. Games, awards and crowning of Miss Beaverdam. Elmore Hall’s famous barbecue chicken dinners available at the clubhouse at 11 a.m. for $8.50. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations accepted for W.H.E.A.T. No pets. beaverdamruritan.com/events.
Lees and Independence Family Fun Festival, 483 Great House Road, Montross. Family-friendly activities include face painting, history tents featuring arts and crafts, colonial games, sign your own Declaration of Independence, scavenger hunt, historical interpreters, free tour of the Great House, explore the beach and identify fossils, barrel-train, live music by Colonial Faire. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Pet Parade at 1 p.m., patriotic costumes encouraged. Free. Pets must be leashed. stratfordhall.org.
Celebrate America’s History, Belle Grove Plantation, 9221 Belle Grove Drive, King George. Special price for one-hour tours of President James Madison’s birthplace. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5. bellegroveplantation.com.