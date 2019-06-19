20 thursday
Film: “The Kids Are All Right,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Focus Features, 2010—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under 17 admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Caroline County Fair, Caroline County Agricultural Fair Grounds, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. $5 admission, children ages 10 and younger admitted free. 804/466-1507; carolinefair.com.
Orange County Fair, New Fairgrounds, 14500 Old Gordonsville Road. Old-fashioned county fair that focuses on the joy of rural living. Hours, events and ticket pricing available at orangecountyfairva.com.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Entertainers, Depot on Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music; lawn games and moon bounce for younger concertgoers. 5-9 p.m. $5-$7 per concert, free for children. No pets; no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through July 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
21 friday
Film: “King Creole,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Considered by many to be Elvis Presley’s best film. (Paramount, 1958) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Caroline County Fair, Caroline County Agricultural Fair Grounds. See June 20 listing.
Orange County Fair, New Fairgrounds, 14500 Old Gordonsville Road. See June 20 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
Sounds of Summer: Bruce Middle Trio, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Blues, jazz and covers. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
ArtsLIVE! Summer Solstice Soirée, 1305 Sophia St. Dinner and dancing. Christian Renault and Peter Mealy and Laurie Rose Griffith will perform. Cash wine bar and silent auction. 7 p.m. $60. Rain date June 22. 540/374-5040; artsLIVEva.org.
THEATER
“The Boys in the Band,” Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. June 21-23, June 28-30. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. $10. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 20 listing.
22 saturday
Performing Arts Festival, UMW Hurley Convergence Center, 1801 College Ave. Community workshops 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Evening showcase 7:30 p.m. Single event ticket is $15, and discount 5-ticket bundles are $50. dancematrixcompany.com.
Book signing: Gerald D. Tyler, Spotsylvania Towne Centre Branch Library. Tyler signs his book, “Three in One: The Life and Legacy of Gerald DeForest Tyler An Educator, Preacher and Writer.” 1-3 p.m. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Author Expo book festival, Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. Keynote speaker is Craig Shirley. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. writersguildva.com.
Film: “Muppet Treasure Island,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Children’s musical. (Buena Vista, 1996) 2 p.m. “Beach Blanket Bingo,” Musical comedy starring Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon. (American International Pictures, 1965) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Amateur Radio Field Day, Curtis Memorial Park, 18 Fairway Drive, Stafford. Showcases the science and skill of amateur radio. 2 p.m. Free. Through 2 p.m. Sunday. qsl.net/rvarc; ws4va.org/index.html.
Caroline County Fair, Caroline County Agricultural Fair Grounds. See June 20 listing.
Orange County Fair, New Fairgrounds, 14500 Old Gordonsville Road. See June 20 listing.
Living History Weekend at Spotsylvania Battlefield, near the Bloody Angle site (Stop #3). Receive an identity card containing information about a soldier who actually fought in the battle, learn the battlefield’s history while learning about what happened to the designated soldier. Special programs include marching and musket-firing demonstrations. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Battlefield Exhibit Shelter, 9550 West Grant Drive for a map and directions to the program locations. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
History at Sunset: Building the Mule Shoe Salient, meet at the terminus of Anderson Drive, Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield. Eric Mink and Beth Parnicza explore the battlefield feature that begot some of the war’s most horrific fighting. 6:30 p.m. Free. Program lasts about 90 minutes. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and wear bug repellent. In the event of questionable weather, call 540/693-3200, ext. 4040; or check facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Kayaking on the Potomac, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Montross. For beginner and experienced paddlers over the age of 12. Noon-4 p.m. $60/person single kayak; $75/person double kayak. Personal kayaks are not permitted. Weather-dependent event. Dress with suitable shoes, backpack with water and energy snacks. Preregistration is required by Thursday. stratfordhall.org.
Women Can Fly, Shannon Airport, 3380 Shannon Airport Circle. Free airplane ride for women and girls ages 8 years and older. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration and passenger release form at womencanfly.com/events/76/shannon-airport.
Brotherhood on Wheels: Suicide Ride, Classic Iron, 4907 Jefferson Davis Highway. After ride there will be live music, vendors, food and kids’ fun. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Kickstands up at 10:15 a.m. All bikes $20, all riders $10. Spectators are free. 540/479-1115; facebook.com/events/307429039973627.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Saturday night cruise-in, Fat Boys Smokehouse & Burgers, 451 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5-8:30 p.m. Oldies music, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks available. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See June 20 listing.
CONCERT
David Church, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. Hank Williams Sr. tribute. 7 p.m. $30 in advance, $40 at the door. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com/events.
“Full Circle,” Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. Featuring Broadway show tunes, standards and classics. 7:30 p.m. $16-$21. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org.
THEATER
“Lights! Camera! Dancin’!” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. 6 p.m. $12-$15. 540/370-8719; virtuousdancecenter.com.
“The Boys in the Band,” Fred’s Theater. See June 21 listing.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 20 listing.
23 sunday
Performing Arts Festival, UMW Hurley Convergence Center. Community workshops noon-4 p.m. Evening showcase 6:30 p.m. See June 22 listing.
Amateur Radio Field Day, Curtis Memorial Park. Ends at 2 p.m. See June 22 listing.
Movie Night: “Space Buddies,” Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway. 3 p.m. Free. Concessions available. 540/775-9131; peacekg.com.
SPLASH 2019, Massad YMCA Waterpark, 212 Butler Road. Music, door prizes, hot dog, chips and drink. 6:30-9 p.m. $12-$35. Rain date July 21. smartbeginningsra.org/splash.
Living History Weekend at Spotsylvania Battlefield, near the Bloody Angle site (Stop #3). 10 a.m.-3 p.m. See June 22 listing.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
CONCERT
Gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Featuring Old Time Way and The Virginia Gospel Singers. 6 p.m. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
A Tribute to the Music of Earth Wind & Fire, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. $35-$40. rcweddingsandevents.com.
“Full Circle,” Lake of the Woods Community Center. 2 p.m. See June 22 listing.
THEATER
“Lights! Camera! Dancin’!” James Monroe High School. 2 p.m. See June 22 listing.
“The Boys in the Band,” Fred’s Theater. See June 21 listing.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 20 listing.
24 monday
CONCERT
Music on the Steps: Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Folk. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
25 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See June 20 listing.
CONCERT
Picnic in the Park: Wil Gravatt and Jimbo Byram, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic lunch or purchase from a food vendor. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov.
26 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See June 21 listing.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 20 listing.
“What Wasn’t,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 7:30 p.m. $10. Produced by Project Ele. projectele.org.
27 thursday
Film: “The Billy Taylor Show,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Compilation of highlights. (WNJU, 1965) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See June 20 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See June 20 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See June 20 listing.
CONCERT
Summer Concert Series: U.S. Navy Band Concert Band, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. 7-8:30 p.m. Free admission and parking. Outdoor concessions will be available. Weather permitting. usmcmuseum.com.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 20 listing.
“What Wasn’t,” Fredericksburg Branch Library. See June 26 listing.