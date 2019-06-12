13 thursday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through July 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
14 friday
Library fundraiser, Chase’s End Farm, Antioch Road. Razor Hill will perform; Cleo Coleman will do a rendition of Harriet Tubman. Wines from Sassafras Winery. Silent auction. $40 includes glass of wine and food. Tickets available at Ladysmith and Bowling Green branches of the library. Organized by The Friends of Caroline Library. carolinelibrary.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
Sounds of Summer: The Kingbolts, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Rock. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
THEATER
Avery Ballet: “Queen,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. 7:30 p.m. $12-$16. 855/222-2849; averyballet.com.
Christian Youth Theater: “Big Fish—The Musical,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way. 7 p.m. $15-$17. cytfred.org.
Reading: “Down By The Riverside,” Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 25 Chalice Circle. Play by Doug Hodges about Mary Turner and other victims of a mass lynching near Valdosta, Ga., in 1918. 7:30 p.m. Free. 703/819-3147.
Fauquier Community Theatre: “Shrek, The Musical,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7 p.m. $18-$20. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 13 listing.
15 saturday
Father’s Day Festival, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Bourbon tastings, distillery tours, music, food, a cigar area, games and Bourbon Barrel Regatta. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. 540/373-4555; asmithbowman.com/fathers-day.
Orange Ribs & Blues Fest, Short Street, Orange. Featuring The Apple Butter Soul Band and Billy & the Back Beats. 5-10 p.m. Free admission. In case of inclement weather the venue will be Lakeland Farm. theoda.org.
Community Day and Movie Night, The Big House Co. 1, 7200 Courthouse Commons Blvd., Spotsylvania. Field games, vendors, fire truck wet down and slides. 5:30 p.m. Family-friendly movie at dusk. Free admission; donations appreciated. Concessions available for donation and purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Proceeds support firefighter training.
Author Signing: Dick Camp, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Several titles will be available including “Operation Phantom Fury: The Assault and Capture of Fallujah, Iraq“ and “Shadow Warriors: The Untold Stories of American Special Operations During WWII.” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 540/785-3504.
Juneteenth Celebration, James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway, Orange. Celebrate African American art, history, food, music, faith, family and freedom. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 540/672-2728; montpelier.org.
The Slave Dwelling Project opening talk, A.T. Johnson Museum, 18849 State Route 3, Montross. With Joe McGill. 9 a.m. Free. stratfordhall.org.
Juneteenth Celebration and The Slave Dwelling Project, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Lectures, music, storytelling, historic food sampling, special tours and more. 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. with overnight options. Free. Schedule and meal registration available at stratfordhall.org.
Civil War Medical History at Ellwood, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. Living history demonstrations and walking tours. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. fowb.org.
History at Sunset: Chatham at War, 120 Chatham Lane. John Hennessy walks the footsteps of Whitman and Barton to explore Chatham as a component of a major battlefield, as a destination for enslaved people seeking freedom, as a place of care and comfort, and as a home devastated and transformed. 6:30 p.m. Free. Program lasts about 90 minutes. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and wear bug repellent. In the event of questionable weather, call 540/693-3200, ext. 4040; or check facebook.com/fredericksburgspotsylvanianmp.
Virginia State Parks History and Culture Day, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
Menokin Makers Day, 4037 Menokin Road, Warsaw. Demonstrations and activities include glassblowing, indigo dyeing, sun printing, brick making, quilting, and more will be featured by makers from across the state. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. menokin.org/programs-list.
Thunder in Orange Truck and Tractor Pull, 14501 Old Gordonsville Road, Orange. 6 p.m. $15, ages 6-12 $5, ages under 5 years are free. Rain date is June 17 at 2 p.m. 540/661-5393;dragonpulls.com; facebook.com/events/390677064821892.
Remembering Ron Annual Car, Truck and Bike Show, Classic Car Center of Fredericksburg, 3591 Lee Hill Drive. Live DJ, door prizes, goodie bags for the first 100 registered, dash plaques for the first 50 registered, vendors, food trucks, specialty and top trophies. Open to all makes/models/years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $15-$20. All proceeds will be divided between The American Heart Association and The American Cancer Society, in Ron’s name. Rain date June 22. xlccva@gmail.com; 610cruisers@gmail.com; or xlccva.shutterfly.com.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Saturday night cruise-in, Fat Boys Smokehouse & Burgers, 451 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5-8:30 p.m. Oldies music, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks available. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center.
Pig Pitt monthly cruise-in, 10412 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Noon-4 p.m. Free. Open to all makes/models/years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See June 13 listing.
Lignum Ruritan Shrimp Dinner, 20489 Gibson Road, Lignum. All you can eat. 5-7 p.m. $20 adults, $10 children, children 6 and younger eat free. Supports community programs. 540/718-5130; 540/825-2157.
Tappahannock Farmers’ Market, Cross and Prince streets in Downtown Tappahannock. Live music from Jonathan Brown and Andrew Magruder, craft and activity table for children and families, and samples of native plants and information about helping pollinators from Northern Neck Master Gardeners. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 804/443-3336; TappahannockMarket.com.
CONCERTS
Fredericksburg Concert Band: “The American Dream,” Hurkamp Park, William and Prince Edward streets. 7 p.m. Free. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. Bring chairs or blankets and a picnic dinner. Rain date June 26. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
Music by the River: Billy Joe Trio, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 6 p.m. Free concert; $5 parking fee applies. Bring a picnic, and blanket or lawn chair. 804/462-5030; vasp.fun/musicbytheriver.
Rock ’n’ Roll Oldies: The Soul Proprietors, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. 6-9 p.m. $20-$25. Food available for purchase from Castiglia’s or bring a picnic. Reservations recommended. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
Gospel sing and fundraising dinner, Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road. Pulled pork dinner served at 5 p.m. for $8. Sonrise will perform at 6 p.m. Desserts and drinks will be the only refreshments available during intermission. 540/972-7491, spotsywbc.org.
Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Features The Virginia Gospel Singers and The Morris Family. 6-8:30 p.m. A love offering will be collected for the bands; light refreshments will be available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
THEATER
“Big Fish—The Musical,” King George High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See June 14 listing.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 13 listing.
“Seussical Jr.,” Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. $5-$10. Rain date is June 16. windmorefoundation.org.
Shakespeare on the Lawn: “Twelfth Night,” Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. With The Rude Mechanicals. 7 p.m. $10 adults, $5 students. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic. kenmore.org.
“Shrek, The Musical,” Theater at Vint Hill. See June 14 listing.
16 sunday
Civil War Medical History at Ellwood, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. 1 a.m.-3 p.m. Ellwood Manor open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. fowb.org.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
THEATER
“Big Fish—The Musical,” King George High School. 4 p.m. See June 14 listing.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 13 listing.
Shakespeare on the Lawn: “Twelfth Night,” Kenmore. See June 15 listing.
“Shrek, The Musical,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See June 14 listing.
17 monday
CONCERT
Music on the Steps: Dixie Power Trio, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Dixieland. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
18 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See June 13 listing.
CONCERT
Picnic in the Park: Spanglish, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic lunch or purchase from a food vendor. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov.
19 wednesday
Film premiere: “Beneath the Scar: A Story of Resilience,” Paragon Village 12, 50 Towne Centre Blvd. 7 and 8:30 p.m. $17.50. Funds raised will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg. After-premier celebration at Park Lane Tavern, 8:45-midnight. Sponsorships, tickets and autographed copies of the book available at deuntaydiggs.com.
Speaker Series: Cutting Edge of Technology–Moving Innovation, University of Mary Washington Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive, King George. Panel discussion, including a screening of the segment of the film “Dahlgren: A Century of Innovation.” Reception at 4:30 p.m., program 5-6 p.m. Free; donations are appreciated. 540/663-3680; dahlgrenmuseum.org.
Caroline County Fair, Caroline County Agricultural Fair Grounds, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. June 19-22. $5 admission, children ages 10 and younger admitted free. 804/466-1507; carolinefair.com.
Orange County Fair, New Fairgrounds, 14500 Old Gordonsville Road. Old-fashioned county fair that focuses on the joy of rural living. June 19-22. Hours, events and ticket pricing available at orangecountyfairva.com.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See June 14 listing.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 13 listing.
20 thursday
Film: “The Kids Are All Right,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Focus Features, 2010—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under 17 admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Caroline County Fair, Caroline County Agricultural Fair Grounds. See June 19 listing.
Orange County Fair, New Fairgrounds, 14500 Old Gordonsville Road. See June 19 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See June 13 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See June 13 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See June 13 listing.
CONCERT
Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Entertainers, Depot on Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music; lawn games and moon bounce for younger concert goers. 5-9 p.m. $5-$7 per concert. Kids are free. No pets; no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 13 listing.