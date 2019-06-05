6 thursday
Fredericksburg Photography Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. 4-8:30 p.m. Free admission. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Photography Club with support from Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. 540/498-0620; fbgphotoclub.com.
Film: “The Big Red One,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. The two-hour original version. (United Artists, 1980) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Orange Volunteer Fire Company Fair, Berry Hill Road, Orange. Games and rides, family fun. 6-10 p.m. Parade at 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/OrangeVolunteerFirecompany; orangevfc.com.
Auditions: “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” Culpeper Baptist Church Room 301, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. 7-9 p.m. Download and bring completed form, headshot and bio to audition. Use the parking lot in the back of the church. 540/547-4333; windmorefoundation.org.
Historic Sailboat Tours of Edna E. Lockwood, Colonial Beach Town Pier, Beach Terrace at Hawthorne St. Tour the ship’s deck and talk with crew members about traditional Chesapeake Bay boatbuilding techniques and the oystering industry past and present. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. visitcbva.com/event/historic-sailboat-tours-of-edna-e-lockwood.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through July 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
7 friday
First Friday: Sketchy History, The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Cash bar and free snacks. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Electric Stride, Pratt Park, 120 River Road, Stafford. 6 p.m. $10 per person; $25 per family. Funds raised provide emergency assistance to area seniors: electrical, gas, water, prescriptions, emergency food and other necessities. healthygenerations.org.
Film: “Saving Private Ryan,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Paramount, 1998— rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
68th annual Potomac River Festival, Town Hill, Colonial Beach. June 7-9. Includes Fire/Rescue Parade and Miss Colonial Beach Pageant, starting 7:30 p.m. Friday; Grand Feature Parade, Kids Zone and fireworks, Saturday; Blessing of the Fleet and Boat Parade, 1 p.m. Sunday, with pet parade at 2 p.m.; and Magic Midways Carnival, through Sunday. Plus music, food and craft vendors. 804/224-8145; visitcbva.com, colonialbeach.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Orange Volunteer Fire Company Fair, Berry Hill Road, Orange. See June 6 listing.
Fredericksburg Photography Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center. See June 6 listing.
Historic Sailboat Tours of Edna E. Lockwood, Colonial Beach Town Pier. See June 6 listing.
CONCERT
Sounds of Summer: Elby Brass, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Heavy horn funk. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
THEATER
“Big Fish—The Musical,” King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way. 7 p.m. $15-$17. cytfred.org.
“Play On! A Comedy,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St., third floor. 7:30 p.m. $12-$16. stagedoorproductions.org.
“Shrek, The Musical,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7 p.m. $18-$20. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 6 listing.
8 saturday
Louisa County Street Festival, Louisa Courthouse Square. Vendors, live music, carriage rides, food, children’s activities and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. visitlouisa.com.
Bowling on the Green, 200 N. Main St., Bowling Green. Regional wine and craft beer, fare from The Bavarian Chef, live music by the Fredericksburg Big Band, bowling with the Williamsburg Lawn Bowling Club and a live stream of the Belmont Stakes. 1-7 p.m. $20. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.
“Old Timers” basketball game, Walker–Grant Middle School, 1 Learning Lane. Features alumni basketball players from both historical Walker-Grant and John J. Wright high schools. 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Adults, $10; children 6-17 years of age, $5. Proceeds benefit the Walker–Grant Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.
“A Night in Paris” the Senior’s Senior Prom, Marshall Community Center, 4133-A Rectortown Road, Marshall. D.J. and dancing, games, refreshments and a crowning of a prom queen and king. For seniors 50 and older and chaperones of all ages. 7-9:30 p.m. Free.
Film: “West Side Story,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (United Artists, 1961) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Virginia Renaissance Faire: Closing Weekend, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 ages 7 and older; ages 6 and younger are free. No pets allowed. varf.org.
Sophia Street Pottery Throwdown, 1000 block of Sophia St. Features more than 20 potters and ceramic artists from the region. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. sophiastreetstudios.com.
Plein Air event, 241 Charles St. Pick up paper or canvas at Darbytown Art Studio at 8 a.m. Paint the river on either the Heritage Trail or Rappahannock River, and return the finished painting by 2 p.m. $30. Entries will hang in the studio the following week; prizes will be awarded. Register at riverfriends.org/event/plein-air. Benefits Friends of the Rappahannock; sponsored by Darbytown Art Studio. For more information, email Darbytownartstudio@gmail.com.
Bull riding rodeo, Oakland Heights Farm, 17110 James Madison Highway, Gordonsville. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., live music at 6 p.m., bull riding at 7:15 p.m. $10-$15. Children 3 and younger are free. oaklandheightsfarm.com.
James Madison’s Montpelier Seasonal Forest Stroll, 11407 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. 10 a.m.-noon. $10. montpelier.org/event.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Good Time Cruise-in, Town Center, Routes 20 and 611, Locust Grove. 5 p.m. until sundown. Free. Proceeds benefit local charities and food bank. 540/972-1570; goodtime-cruisers.webs.com.
Community yard sale, Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Rent a space for $20. Food and beverages will be sold as well. Admission is free. 540/659-6654.
All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. 8-11 a.m. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
68th annual Potomac River Festival, Town Hill, Colonial Beach. See Friday’s listing.
Historic Sailboat Tours of Edna E. Lockwood, Colonial Beach Town Pier. See June 6 listing.
Orange Volunteer Fire Company Fair, Berry Hill Road, Orange. See June 6 listing.
Fredericksburg Photography Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See June 6 listing.
Auditions: “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” Culpeper Baptist Church. 4-6 p.m. See June 6 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See June 6 listing.
CONCERTS
Tesla, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. 7 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. $20-$79; meet and greet packages available. afterhoursconcertseries.com.
Music by the River: Faron Hamblin, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 6 p.m. Free concert; $5 parking fee applies. Bring a picnic, and blanket or lawn chair. 804/462-5030; vasp.fun/musicbytheriver.
The Virginia Ramblers, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. Bluegrass. 7 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com/events.
“A Night on Broadway,” Stafford High School, 63 Indians Lane, Falmouth. Choice of dinner and show or show only. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., and curtains open at 7 p.m. $20 for adults and $17 for children, students and senior citizens. Dinner and show tickets must be pre-purchased by emailing evelerja@staffordschools.net. Show only tickets $10 for adults and $7 for children, students and senior citizens; available at the door.
THEATER
Shakespeare on the Lawn: “Twelfth Night,” Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. With The Rude Mechanicals. 7 p.m. $10 adults, $5 students. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic. kenmore.org.
“Big Fish—The Musical,” King George High School. 2 and 7 p.m. See June 7 listing.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 6 listing.
“Play On! A Comedy,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St., third Floor. 3 and 7:30 p.m. See June 7 listing.
“Shrek, The Musical,” Theater at Vint Hill. See June 7 listing.
9 sunday
Walk With a Virginia Master Naturalist, Salamander Loop of the Ni River Trail, 8010 River Stone Drive, Spotsylvania. Learn birdcalls, identify trees and find out about wildflowers. 9 a.m. Free; spotsylvaniagreenways.org.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Runs every Sunday through October. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
Plein Air event, Darbytown Art Studio. See June 8 listing.
Virginia Renaissance Faire, Lake Anna Winery. See June 8 listing.
Fredericksburg Photography Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center. Noon-5 p.m. See June 6 listing.
68th annual Potomac River Festival, Town Hill, Colonial Beach. See Friday’s listing.
Historic Sailboat Tours of Edna E. Lockwood, Colonial Beach Town Pier. See June 6 listing.
THEATER
“Big Fish—The Musical,” King George High School. 4 p.m. See June 7 listing.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See June 6 listing.
“Play On! A Comedy,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St., third floor. 3 p.m. See June 7 listing.
Shakespeare on the Lawn: “Twelfth Night,” Kenmore. See June 8 listing.
“Shrek, The Musical,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See June 7 listing.
10 monday
CONCERT
Music on the Steps: The Dangerous Kitchen, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Jazz. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
11 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See June 6 listing.
CONCERT
Picnic in the Park: Karen Jonas, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic lunch or purchase from a food vendor. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov.
12 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See June 7 listing.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See June 6 listing.
13 thursday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See June 6 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See June 6 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See June 6 listing.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See June 6 listing.