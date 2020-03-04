5 thursday
“Brothers at Arms: American Independence and the Men of France and Spain Who Saved It,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. 10 a.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Film: “Saboteur,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A factory worker goes on the run after being wrongly accused of starting a fire that killed his best friend. (Universal, 1942) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
“A First Daughter’s White House Wedding,” University of Mary Washington, 1301 College Ave., Monroe Hall, Room 116. Lauren McGwin shares the fascinating story of the private White House wedding of Maria Monroe and Samuel Laurence Gouverneur, and the tragic event that cut short Washington society’s celebration of their marriage. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
Spotsylvania Restaurant Week. Through March 8. Participating restaurants and specials available at spotsyrestaurantweek.com.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through March 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Lend Me a Tenor,” Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road. 7 p.m. $5. 540/548-4051.
“Night Watch,” The Westmoreland Players Theater, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $8-$20. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
6 friday
Film: “Sneakers,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A group of maverick computer and espionage experts become the chief suspects in a murder. (Universal, 1992) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Casino Night, The Old Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Anne St. Ticket includes open bar (beer and wine), play money for casino games, appetizers, music, dancing and other surprises. Cocktail attire. 7-11 p.m. $25-$5,000; benefiting the Dr. Yum Project. Tickets available at eventbrite.com. Laura@DoctorYum.org.
Fredericksburg RV Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 1-7 p.m. $5-$10. Children 12 and younger are free. 540/548-5555; fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
Spotsylvania Restaurant Week. See March 5 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Fish fry dinner, St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral. 4:30-7 p.m. $10 per adult or $5 per child. Dine in or carry out. 540/894-4266.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 5 listing.
“Lend Me a Tenor,” Riverbend High School. See March 5 listing.
“The Mousetrap,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 8 p.m. $10. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
“Night Watch,” The Westmoreland Players Theater. $12-$25. See March 5 listing.
“Singin’ in the Rain,” Spotsylvania Middle School, 8801 Courthouse Road. 7 p.m. $15-$17. cytfredericksburg.org.
7 saturday
Step It Up for Puerto Rico: An Earthquake Relief Fundraiser, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Salsa lesson at 9 a.m., flamenco lesson at 10:10 a.m., bomba lesson at 11:20 a.m. $10 each or all three for $25. Benefits the Echavarry–Feliciano family. info@semillacultural.org.
Maker Space & Tech Petting Zoo, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper. Try hands-on learning products the library is considering for future programs and events. 3-5 p.m. Free; registration not required. In partnership with TLC-SmartTech. 540/825-8691; adenicola@cclva.org.
Culture à la Carte, Courtland High School, 6701 Smith Station Road. Festival celebrates art, music, theater and world languages through interactive games and crafts, and student displays and performances. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
Monte Carlo Night, Aquia Harbour Inn, 1417 Washington Drive. Features blackjack, roulette, craps and Texas hold’em, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, a cash bar, dancing, door prizes and auction. 7-10:30 p.m. $20. Proceeds benefit sight and hearing programs. 703/622-3407; bunkerdo@verizon.net; e-clubhouse.org/sites/aquiaeve.
Tea tasting fundraiser, Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave. Tea tastings and a selection of cookies, raffles, silent auction and themed items for sale. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $10. Benefits Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary. facebook.com/RikkisRefuge.
Film: “Spartacus,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Mega epic starring Kirk Douglas. (Universal, 1960) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Comedy Sportz, Louisa Arts Center, 212 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. Improv. 7:30 p.m. $25. 540/967-5200; louisaarts.org.
Fredericksburg RV Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. See March 6 listing.
Rappahannock Hunt Races, The Hill Farm, Route 522 North, Boston. Post time is 1 p.m. for the program of timber and flat races. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. General admission is $7 or a book of 10 tickets for $50, both options with free parking and a short walk to the course. Reserved parking available. Food trucks and vendors will be on site. No dogs allowed. RappahannockHunt.com.
Motts Ice Breaker Tournament, Motts Run Reservoir, 6600 River Road. Boat rental available; bring own fishing gear. Park open to the public during tournament hours. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. $50 entry fee per team with $5 going toward big fish. Prize details and tournament rules available at FredParksRec.com. Organized by the Weekend Bassers Fishing Club to benefit the Kids’ Fishing Derby in June. For more information, call Ray Thomas at 540/898-7542; or Dickie Musselman at 540/785-8087.
March is for Mason Bees, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Join a ranger to construct a mason bee home to take home. 2-3:30 p.m. $10 per kit. Parking fee is $5. Paid reservations are required. 540/663-3861.
Owl Prowl, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 7-9 p.m. $3 per person or $8 per family. Parking fee is $5. Paid reservations are required 540/663-3861.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See March 5 listing.
CONCERT
Concert of Hope: The Righteous Brothers, University of Mary Washington, Dodd Auditorium, 1301 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $35-$75. Benefits Loisann’s Hope House. 540/371-0831; loisannshopehouse.org.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 5 listing.
“The Mousetrap,” 5256 Governor Barbour St. $14-$18. See March 6 listing.
“Night Watch,” The Westmoreland Players Theater. 3 p.m. $12-$25 See March 5 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“Singin’ in the Rain,” Spotsylvania Middle School, 8801 Courthouse Road. 2 and 7 p.m. See March 6 listing.
8 sunday
Women in Jazz, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road. Galen Abdur–Razzaq explores the history of women in jazz through lecture, trivia and a live performance. 2-3 p.m. librarypoint.org.
Spotsylvania Restaurant Week. See March 5 listing.
Fredericksburg RV Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. See March 6 listing.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See March 5 listing.
“The Mousetrap,” 5256 Governor Barbour St. 2:30 p.m. $14-$18. See March 6 listing.
“Night Watch,” The Westmoreland Players Theater. 3 p.m. $12-$25 See March 5 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See March 7 listing.
“Singin’ in the Rain,” Spotsylvania Middle School, 8801 Courthouse Road. 3 p.m. See March 6 listing.
9 monday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. $15. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
CONCERT
UMW Chamber Choir and Belmont University Chamber Singers, Rotunda, Trinkle Hall, 1301 College Ave. 5-6:30 p.m. Free. umwmusic.com.
10 tuesday
Great Lives Lecture Series: Female Internet Inventors, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Claire Evans, author of “Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
11 wednesday
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See March 5 listing.
12 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: C.S. Lewis, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Devin Brown, author of “A Life Observed: A Spiritual Biography of C.S. Lewis.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Film: “The Florentine Dagger,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Mystery thrilled with creepy Gothic blandishments. (Warner Bros., 1935) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See March 5 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See March 5 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See March 5 listing.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 5 listing.
