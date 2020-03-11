12 thursday
Great Lives Lecture Series: C.S. Lewis, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Devin Brown, author of “A Life Observed: A Spiritual Biography of C.S. Lewis.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
Film: “The Florentine Dagger,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Mystery thrilled with creepy Gothic blandishments. (Warner Bros., 1935) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through March 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
13 friday
Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Creative paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media and more will be on display. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Public Champagne reception 6 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds benefit Hazelwild Farm’s therapeutic riding program and Parks & Recreation programs. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Department and the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg.
Lecture: “Northern Italy and the Otzi Iceman,” St. George’s Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Billy Chestnut talks about the Otzi Iceman and the people of the late Neolithic Age in the Italian Alps. 7 p.m. A brief reception begins at 6:30 p.m. Free; donations are accepted. Use the George Street entrance. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg-Este Association. fred-este.org.
“Saturday Night Live: 25 Years of Rock & Roll, 1975–2000,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Clips specially curated for this screening. (NBC) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Fish fry dinner, St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral. 4:30-7 p.m. $10 per adult or $5 per child. Dine in or carry out. 540/894-4266.
CONCERTS
Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound, Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 11007 W. Catharpin Road. 6:30 p.m. Free admission; an offering will be taken, with all donations benefiting the church. Refreshments will be served after the show. 540/972-2012.
Justified and the Tube Tones, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m., food served at 6 p.m. Goodwill donations. 540/445-1714; facebook.com/SumerduckRuritan.
Powerhouse Piano Concertos, Dodd Auditorium, 1301 College Ave. Features Derek Parsons and Robert Wells. 7:30-8:45 p.m. Free. umwmusic.com/events-calendar.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 12 listing.
“The Mousetrap,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 8 p.m. $10. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
“Night Must Fall,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16-$18. fctstage.org.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Playhouse, Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“Singin’ in the Rain,” Spotsylvania Middle School, 8801 Courthouse Road. 7 p.m. $15-$17. cytfredericksburg.org.
14 saturday
Talent program, James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. Area high school students compete. Award money will be presented to the first, second and third place winners. Art on display will be judged for a separate award. 1-4 p.m. Free; donations will be accepted. Sponsored by Tau Rho Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. taurhoques.clubexpress.com.
Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. See March 13 listing.
Film: “The Black Stallion,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (United Artists, 1979) 2 p.m. “Dog Day Afternoon,” Oscar-winning adaptation of a true-life bank robbery turned media circus. (Warner Bros., 1975—rated R) 7:30 p.m. No one under the age of 17 admitted without parent or guardian. Free. 202/707-9994.
King George Casino Night, King George Family YMCA, 10545 Kings Highway. Live music by En’Novation and DJ Eric Herrod, food, dancing and a variety of casino games. 5-10 p.m. $45 adults; childcare is $10 per child. 540/775-9622; family-ymca.org/find-a-y/king-george.
Leading Ladies Tour: The Material Culture of the Lee Women of Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. In-depth private tour given by Kelley Fanto Deetz. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. $10-$20. Children ages 5 and under are free. Light lunch and refreshments will be provided from noon-1 p.m. eventbrite.com/e/leading-ladies-tour-tickets-92966626683.
Presidents’ Day at Belle Grove, 9221 Belle Grove Drive, King George. Honoring James Madison, George Washington and James Monroe. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com. 540/621-7340; bellegroveplantation.com.
Nature Exploration Series: Magnificent Trees of Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. Walking tour. Learn how to determine the height and width of the giant trees. 10 a.m.-noon. $10. montpelier.org/event.
Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.
Shamrock Shuffle, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome; prizes for costume contest. 9 a.m. Registration and check in at 8 a.m. $30-$35. Same day registration is cash only. Fundraiser for the Blue Ridge Chorale. Advance registration at brcsings.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See March 12 listing.
Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner, Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road. Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, cornbread and a dessert. 4-7 p.m. Adults are $10, and children under 10 are $5. Eat in or carry out. 540/840-9982.
CONCERT
UMW Chamber Music Festival, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. The US Army Woodwind Quintet will perform New American Classics for Wind Quintet. 7-9 p.m. Free admission. 540/654-1841; jcatron@umw.edu.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See March 12 listing.
“The Mousetrap,” 5256 Governor Barbour St. $14-$18. See March 13 listing.
“Night Must Fall,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See March 13 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. See March 13 listing.
“Singin’ in the Rain,” Spotsylvania Middle School, 8801 Courthouse Road. 2 and 7 p.m. See March 13 listing.
15 sunday
Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See March 13 listing.
Salamander Meander, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. A guided tour of the park explores what species of salamanders, frogs and toads abound in the wetlands. 2-4 p.m. $3 a person, $8 a family. Parking fee is $5. Paid reservations are required as space is limited. 540/663-3861.
CONCERTS
UMW Chamber Music Festival, Gari Melchers Home and Studio. UMW Flute Ensemble, Guitar Ensemble and Woodwind Trio perform 2-4 p.m. See March 14 listing.
Chamber Music Series: Hazel Run, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Folk. 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted at the door. stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
Frank Solivan Mandolin Master Class & Vintage Instrument Tone Tasting, Picker’s Supply Inc., 902 Caroline St. Workshop at 4 p.m. $35. Tone tasting and performance at 6 p.m. $25. Both workshop and performance $50. mt.cm/frank-solivan-mandolin-master-class-vintage-instrument-tone-tasting-solo-performance.
Benefit Gospel Sing, Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford. Featuring God and Country, David Palmer & Mike Milstead, and Front Porch Gospel. 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken for McKenna Hurley. Dessert fellowship follows. 540/373-6862; roundoakchurch.org.
THEATER
“Grease,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See March 12 listing.
“The Mousetrap,” 5256 Governor Barbour St. 2:30 p.m. $14-$18. See March 13 listing.
“Night Must Fall,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See March 13 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Playhouse. 3 p.m. See March 13 listing.
“Singin’ in the Rain,” Spotsylvania Middle School, 8801 Courthouse Road. 3 p.m. See March 13 listing.
16 monday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. $15. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
17 tuesday
UMW Foreign Film Series: “The Insult,” 1301 College Ave., Combs Hall, Room 139. Arabic with English subtitles. A reception and a faculty-led discussion will follow. 7:30-9 p.m. Free. cas.umw.edu/modernlanguages/foreign-film-series.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
18 wednesday
UMW Foreign Film Series: “Cinema Paradiso,” 1301 College Ave., Combs Hall, Room 139. Italian with English subtitles. A reception and a faculty-led discussion will follow. 7:30-9 p.m. Free. cas.umw.edu/modernlanguages/foreign-film-series.
Menokin Speaker Series: “Carrying Independence,” Menokin Visitors Center, 4037 Menokin Road, Warsaw. With author Karen A. Chase. Books will be available for purchase and signing. 6-7:30 p.m. $10. 804/333-1776; or menokin.org/register/#1550266743131-6e2f6c43-4001.
19 thursday
“When in the Course of Women’s Events…,” Ristorante Renato, 422 William St. In celebration of the 100-year anniversary of women’s right to vote, G. Scott Walker will speak on notable Fredericksburg women. Noon-2 p.m. $25, payable by check by March 14. Select from three entrees, salad and beverage. RSVP to Marie Gozzi at seters@comcast.net. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area.
Great Lives Lecture Series: America’s Notorious Pirates, University of Mary Washington, George Washington Hall, Dodd Auditorium. Guest speaker: Eric Jay Dolin, author of “Black Flags, Blue Waters: The Epic History of America’s Most Notorious Pirates.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 540/654-1065; umw.edu/greatlives.
UMW Foreign Film Series: “Raw,” 1301 College Ave., Combs Hall, Room 139. French with English subtitles. A reception and a faculty-led discussion will follow. 7:30-9 p.m. Free. cas.umw.edu/modernlanguages/foreign-film-series.
Film: “Dark Passage,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An escaped convict is wrongly accused of his wife’s murder. (Warner Bros., 1947) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. See March 12 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See March 12 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See March 12 listing.
CONCERT
Sounds of Giving Concert, Gary Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Live music from Gaye Adegbalola and Lisa Lim, tours, hors d’oeuvres and beverages. 6-8 p.m. $25 includes one beer/wine ticket. Additional drink tickets available for purchase on-site. Pre-registration is required. alumni.umw.edu.
