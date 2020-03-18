Nunsense

Colonial Beach Playhouse’s final performances of the musical comedy ‘Nunsense’ this weekend have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

19 thursday

Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.

20 friday

Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.

Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

21 saturday

Swing Dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson at 7:30 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. No partner or previous dance experience required. $10 per person. 540/847-4581; DanceFXBG.com.

Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.

610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.

Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See March 19 listing.

22 sunday

Gardening is For the Birds, Wild Birds Unlimited of Fredericksburg, 1937 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Anne Tremper will discuss creating a sustainable landscape to support birds and wildlife using native plants. 1 p.m. fredericksburg.wbu.com/gardening-is-for-the-birds.

CONCERT

Gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Featuring Sonrise and Justified. 6 p.m. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.

26 thursday

Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. See March 19 listing.

Bingo, St. Michael High School. See March 19 listing.

—Compiled by Tara Lee

