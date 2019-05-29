30 thursday
Film: “Vibrations, 1972,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Selected segments from a Music Magazine program. (WNET, 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Music on the Steps: Lafayette Station, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Blues. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through July 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
31 friday
Film: “Summer with Monika,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. The original edit of one of Ingmar Bergman’s most important films. (Svensk Filmindustri, 1953) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 30 listing.
“Play On! A Comedy,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St., third floor. 7:30 p.m. $12-$16. stagedoorproductions.org.
1 saturday
Rock the River, Old Mill Park, 2216 Caroline St. Outdoor activities and live music from Kyle Davis, Colonial Seafood and Jackson Flats. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free admission. $35 for beer tasting tickets. rocktheriverfxbg.com.
62nd annual Antique Automobile Show, Caroline Street, downtown Fredericksburg. Featuring approximately 200 antique cars telling the story of the automobile’s development from the early 1900s through 1994. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free to spectators. hfraaca.org.
How-to Festival, Porter Branch Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd. Learn from a plethora of artists, local businesses and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org.
Virginia Renaissance Faire: Celtic Heritage, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 ages 7 and older; ages 6 and younger are free. No pets allowed. varf.org.
Comedian Jake Johannsen, Courtyard Marriott, 620 Caroline St. 7 and 9 p.m. $25; two-item minimum. Ages 21 and older. rahmein.com.
Film: “Angels with Dirty Faces,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Former childhood friends fight over the future of a street gang. (Warner Bros., 1938) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Fit-History Hike: Fredericksburg Battlefield, Prospect Hill, Tour Stop #6, Fredericksburg Battlefield. Nathan Varnold leads a 3.5-mile hike to examine how terrain gave an advantage to the Confederate counterattack on Dec. 13, 1862. 10 a.m. Free. Wear sturdy shoes, bring plenty of water and pack a snack. Bug spray and long pants are also suggested. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm.
Walk for Mental Wellness, Maury Park, William St. and Kenmore Ave. Walk 1- and 3-mile routes through downtown, live music, games and crafts, silent auction, raffles, awards, food for registered walkers and Paws for Dogs treats and refreshments. 9 a.m. $20. Wear comfortable shoes, sun screen and shades. Leashed dogs welcome. mhafred.org/walk.
Clean the Bay Day, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. Clean up on land or in the water. 10 a.m.-noon. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. Supplies included. Pre-registration encouraged. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
National Trails Day, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. Trace Capt. John Smith’s 1608 voyage up the Aquia Creek. 2-4 p.m. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. Space is limited; registration is required. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Saturday night cruise-in, Fat Boys Smokehouse & Burgers, 451 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5-8:30 p.m. Oldies music, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks available. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See May 30 listing.
Knights of Columbus spring yard sale, Precious Blood Catholic Church Annex Building, 309 N. East St., Culpeper. Furniture, housewares, toys, clothes and many other treasures. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Yard sale, Choice Baptist Church, 16 Burton Loop. 7:30 a.m.-noon. Proceeds will support the free sports camp offered to ages 8-12. 540/752-7370; choicebaptist.org.
FOP Auxiliary Spring Vendor/Craft Fair, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15, 3700 Fallwood Lane. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds support Stafford Food Security.
Barbecue Chicken Dinner, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton. Dinner includes chicken, sides, bread, beverages and various desserts. 4-7 p.m. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, under 6 free. Advance tickets are $9 and can be purchased by calling 540/937-9979. Proceeds benefit the Jeffersonton Community Center.
Annual Strawberry Dinner, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. The dinner menu includes roast beef or ham, with homemade strawberry shortcake for dessert. 5-7 p.m., take-out starts at 4 p.m. $15 per adult, $6 per child. Tickets can be purchased at the door. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
CONCERTS
The Spotsylvanians Chorus: “Why We Sing,” Spotsylvania Middle School Auditorium, 8801 Courthouse Road. 7 p.m. $10, free for students. spotsylvanians.org.
Patsy and the Country Classics, Westmoreland Players Theater, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 3 p.m. $15. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
Benefit concert, Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Featuring Starryville, The Woodford Reserve and Lesson Zero. 3-8 p.m. Admission is free; donations benefit the Diabetes Association. Kid and pet friendly. 703/792-8780.
Piedmont Community Band, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., 7 p.m. Free. Silent auction and raffles. windmorefoundation.org.
Laurence Juber, Little Washington Theatre, 291 Gay St., Washington. 8 p.m. $25 adults, $10 under 18. 540/675-1253; littlewashingtontheatre.com.
Elizabeth Blancke–Biggs, Theatre House at Castleton, 663 Castleton View Road. Featuring cocktail hour and post-concert dinner celebration. 6 p.m. $75. 540/937-3454; or CastletonFestival.org.
THEATER
Fredericksburg Studio of the Arts: “Mary Poppins,” Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road. Annual spring recital. 2 p.m. Free. 540/548-1372; fredericksburgstudio.com.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 30 listing.
“Play On! A Comedy,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St., third Floor. 3 and 7:30 p.m. See May 31 listing.
2 sunday
Josh Baughan Ride-in, Rappahannock Church of Christ, 4324 Richmond Road, Warsaw. Church service, trophies, door prizes and live music from Hard to Tell and One Day Remains. 9:30 a.m. Donations accepted for Jack McClure. Rain date: June 9. 804/333-9659; rcofc.org.
Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby, Dominion Raceway, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. Opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m., followed by an exhibition race between Sheriff Roger Harris and Fire Chief Jay Cullinan in the Oil Can Race. Spectators are free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. soapboxderby.org/spotsylvania.
Virginia Renaissance Faire, Lake Anna Winery. See June 1 listing.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Runs every Sunday through October. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
CONCERTS
The Spotsylvanians Chorus: “Why We Sing,” Spotsylvania Middle School Auditorium. See June 1 listing.
Patsy and the Country Classics, Westmoreland Players Theater. See June 1 listing.
Music on the Steps at Chatham: Quantico Marine Corps Band, 120 Chatham Lane. 2-4 p.m. Free. Bring chairs or blankets. Tour the house for free 9-4:30 p.m. In the case of bad weather, check the Facebook page for Friends of Chatham, or on that day only, call the NPS Weather Line, 540/693-3200, ext. 3190. ArtsatChatham@gmail.com.
St. Paul Masterworks Chorus, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road. John Rutter’s Requiem with chamber ensemble. 5 p.m. 540/663-3085; stpaulskgva.org.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See May 30 listing.
“Play On! A Comedy,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St., third floor. 3 p.m. See May 31 listing.
3 monday
CONCERT
Music on the Steps: The Acoustic Onion, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Music of the ’60s and ’70s. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
4 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See May 30 listing.
CONCERT
Picnic in the Park: Big Daddy Shag, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic lunch or purchase from a food vendor. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov.
5 wednesday
Discovering Kenmore: Tour with the Expert, Historic Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Mara Kaktins will discuss how archaeology has informed many of the choices for 18th-century table and teawares throughout the Kenmore mansion. 11:15 a.m.-noon. $12 adults; $6 students. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited, but walk-ins are welcome. 540/373-3381; kenmore.org.
Orange Volunteer Fire Company Fair, Berry Hill Road, Orange. Games and rides, family fun. 6-10 p.m. Parade is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/OrangeVolunteerFirecompany; orangevfc.com.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See May 31 listing.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See May 30 listing.
6 thursday
Fredericksburg Photography Show, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. 4-8:30 p.m. Free admission. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Photography Club with support from Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. 540/498-0620; fbgphotoclub.com.
Film: “The Big Red One,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. The two-hour original version. (United Artists, 1980) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Orange Volunteer Fire Company Fair, Berry Hill Road, Orange. Parade at 6:30 p.m. See June 5 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See May 30 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See May 30 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See May 30 listing.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 30 listing.