2 thursday
Speaker Series: “Preserving Family Heirlooms,” Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater Room, 1201 Caroline St. With Jarod Kearney, assistant director and curator of James Monroe Museum. 10-11 a.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
Film: “I Like it Like That,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Comedy drama about the trials and tribulations of a young Puerto Rican couple. (Columbia, 1994—Rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 will be admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
St. James’ House Spring Opening, 1300 Charles St. See collection of antiques and decorative arts, and stroll the gardens. 1-4 p.m. $5 per person, free for members. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane. 7 p.m. $9 for adults, $6 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets available at the door payable with cash or check. thestaffordplayers@gmail.com.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. 7:30 p.m.; dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37-$72. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
3 friday
First Friday: Yappy Hour, 907 Princess Anne St. The Fredericksburg SPCA, Off Leash K9 Training, pet artist Sonja Wise and Adventure Brewing Co. will be in the Square. 5-8 p.m. Leashed and well-behaved pets welcome in Market Square. Weather permitting. famva.org.
Film: “Mother,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A man moves back home after his second marriage ends in divorce. (Paramount, 1996) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
St. James’ House Spring Opening, 1300 Charles St. See May 2 listing.
Virginia Horse Festival, Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Clinics, demonstrations, exhibitions and trade show. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $15 at the gate; $25 three-day festival pass; children 12 and under will be admitted free, but a ticket is still required. Ticket information and schedule available at virginiahorsefestival.com.
Montross First Friday, 15764–15804 Kings Highway, Montross. Craft and food vendors, craft beer and wine, children’s activities and live music from Blackthorn Shillelagh and DB Bowen. 5:45-9 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. visitmontross.com.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
Steve Green, Lake of the Woods Church, 1 Church Lane, Locust Grove. Dove Award winner and Grammy nominee. 7 p.m. $50. Proceeds benefit the Living Water Community Clinic. 540/972-9060; lowchurch.org/events.
Concert Series at Patriot Park: Cactus Jack, 5710 Smith Station Road. Bring a chair or blanket. 7 p.m. Gates open 6 p.m. $5 adults, $2 ages 9-12, children 8 and younger are free. Spotsy County Employees Night; receive $1 off with employee ID. Concessions available for purchase. In case of rain, concert will be moved to the Marshall Center. spotsylvania.va.us/parks.
THEATER
“Mamma Mia!” Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road. 7 p.m. $10 adults; $8 students and seniors. mvwildacts.seatyourself.biz.
“My Fair Lady,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18-$20. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Stafford High School. See May 2 listing.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. See May 2 listing.
4 saturday
CRRL-con, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd. Comics, cosplay, artists, crafts, photo booth and more. 1-4 p.m. Free. librarypoint.org.
Film: “Brother Bear,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Animated children’s feature. (Disney, 2003) 2 p.m. “Steel Magnolias.” Five tightly knit women congregate at a beauty parlor in a small Louisiana town. (Columbia, 1989) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
“The Art of Remembrance: A Holocaust Presentation,” Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Bernice Steinhardt will present the short award-winning documentary “Through the Eye of the Needle,” which tells the story of her mother, Esther Nisenthal Krinitz, and 36 fabric collage and embroidery panels she created to document her story of Holocaust survival. 7:30 p.m. Donations to support the work of the Art and Remembrance organization will be collected at the door. A DVD of the film and related book will also be available for purchase. RSVP to office@bstva.org. 540/373-4834; bstva.org.
Orange Uncorked Wine Festival, Jacksontown Road, across from the Market at Grelen. Wine and ciders, food vendors, arts and crafts, Most Marvelous Hat contest and live music. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individual tickets, designated driver tickets and party packages with reserved tables and tents available at eventbrite.com. orangevachamber.com.
Kentucky Derby Party, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Watch the race on a big screen TV, food and open bar, and live music by the Honeywind Bluegrass Boys. 4-7 p.m. $40-$45 per person, $75-$80 per couple. Proceeds go toward the preservation of the buildings. 804/580-3377; info@rhhtfoundationinc.org; or RHHTFoundationinc.org.
Nonprofit Expo and Family Fun Day, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Features local profits and nonprofits, wall climbing, fishing, moon bounce and face-painting give-aways and more. Noon-3 p.m. Free. Refreshments will be available for purchase. verdunadventurebound.org.
Swing dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson 7:30-8 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. $10. No partner or previous dance experience required. 540/847-4581; dancefxbg.com.
50th Garden Anniversary Celebration, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Period costumed volunteers, refreshments and an exhibit detailing the garden from past to present. Noon-4 p.m. $5 adults, $1 students and children.
Caroline Spring Festival, Caroline County Agricultural Fair Grounds, 8332 County Fair Lane. Formerly known as Ladysmith Day, festival features children’s games and activities, food and retail vendors, community organizations and live music from Wylde Katz Band and Real Deal Band. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. 804/370-4551; carolinefair.com.
Orange Spring Fling and Garden Gala, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Plant sale, merchant vendors, educational demonstrations, museum tours, raffle, rummage sale, face painting, children’s activities and more. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 540/672-1776.
Charles Washington’s Birthday, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. Tour, lawn games in the garden and cupcakes. Noon-4 p.m. Included with admission. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
Tea and Tour: The Ladies of Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. 18th-century tea service with Kenmore tea and gingerbread, tour of the first floor of the mansion, vignettes. 2-4 p.m. $20 adults, $10 under 17. Reservations required. Limited availability. 540/370-0732 ext. 24; hayes@gwffoundation.org.
Inspiring Women Event: Sundresses and Inspirations Luncheon Benefit, The Prince Hall Masonic Lodge No. 61, 3418 Shannon Park Drive. Inspiring words, song and dance from dynamic women in our area. Noon-3 p.m. $20. Bring an uplifting trinket to place in a donation basket. Benefits Unmasked Inc., to assist domestic violence victims and less fortunate youth. 540/455-3911; crystal@unmaskeduplifts.org.
Living history, White Oak Museum, 985 White Oak Road. Featuring the 30th VA and 53rd VA. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 540/371-4234.
Fit-History Hike: Chancellorsville History Trail, Chancellorsville Visitor Center, 9001 Plank Road. John Hennessy leads a 4.3-mile hike on one of the park’s most popular trails. 10 a.m. Free. Wear sturdy shoes, bring plenty of water and pack a snack. Bug spray and long pants are also suggested. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm.
Battle of the Wilderness 155th Anniversary, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. Living historians will portray famous participants in the battle and replicate a Council of War 1 p.m.; interactive “military maneuvers” at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; observation balloon, field hospital, the Spotsylvania Civilian Corps and guided tours. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
St. James’ House Spring Opening, 1300 Charles St. See May 2 listing.
Virginia Horse Festival, Meadow Event Park. See May 3 listing.
Fredericksburg Great Strides, Shannon Airport, 3380 Shannon Airport Circle. Two-mile walk. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free; walkers are encouraged to raise funds. Benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Register or donate at fightcf.cff.org.
Ride Virginia Poker Run, Habitat For Humanity Restore, 2376 Plank Road. Riders drive a designated route and draw playing cards at each planned stop. Cash prize awarded to the best and the worst hand. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $25. Benefits Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity. fredhab.org/events/poker-run.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes,models,years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Spring plant sale, St. John’s Episcopal Church grounds, 9415 Kings Highway, King George. Annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, shrubs and more. 9 a.m.-noon.
Spring yard sale and vendor event, Massaponax Baptist Church, 5101 Massaponax Church Road. With silent auction. 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See May 2 listing.
Pit-cooked chicken barbecue dinner, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. 4-7 p.m. $10 for adults (half-chicken) and $7 children (quarter-chicken). Carryouts available. Sponsored by the Men of Tabernacle Methodist Church. Proceeds benefit church and community projects. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
THEATER
“Greater Tuna,” Westmoreland Players Theater, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m.; gala at 6:30 p.m. $15-$30. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
“My Fair Lady,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. See May 3 listing.
“Mamma Mia!” Mountain View High School. See May 3 listing.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Stafford High School. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. See May 2 listing.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 2 listing.
5 sunday
Beauty Beyond the Bell, Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Anne St. Fashion show includes food, drink tickets, swag bag and raffle entry. 3-5 p.m. $50. Benefits Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. Sponsored by Salon 730. 540/373-6040; Salon730@aol.com.
Book signing: Michael Hardy, Chancellorsville Visitors Center, 9001 Plank Road. Hardy presents and will sign copies of “General Lee’s Immortals: Branch-Lane Brigade in the Army of Northern Virginia, 1861–1865.” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. nps.gov/frsp/index.htm.
Auditions, LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. For “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” 2 p.m. For information and audition forms, visit lowplayers.org.
Swing dance lessons, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Learn the basics of East Coast swing, jitterbug, Lindy Hop and Charleston in this six-week class. 6 p.m. $110. No partner or previous dance experience required. Register in person or at gottaswing.com. 540/847-4581; dancefxbg.com.
Battle of the Wilderness 155th Anniversary, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. See May 4 listing.
Orange Uncorked Wine Festival, Jacksontown Road. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. See May 4 listing.
Pokémon! Go Hike, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. Learn about the real animals Pokemon are based on. 1-2 p.m. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
Virginia Horse Festival, Meadow Event Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See May 3 listing.
CONCERTS
Gospel Fest 2019, Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. Featuring The Swanee Quintet, Martha & the Sisters in Christ, Nate & New Generation, The Old Gospel Dynamics and Mike & The Nu Gospel Crusaders. 5 p.m. $10. Presented by the WBRBA Church Institute. 540/937-2090; waylandblueridge.org.
THEATER
“Greater Tuna,” Westmoreland Players Theater. 3 p.m. $10-$25. See May 4 listing.
“My Fair Lady,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 2 p.m. See May 3 listing.
“The Color Purple,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m.; dinner served at 1 p.m. See May 2 listing.
7 tuesday
Drinking with the Washingtons: Archaeological Evidence for Colonial Imbibing at Ferry Farm, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. George Washington Lecture Series. Mara Kaktins explores explore how consumption of alcoholic beverages was a fixture of eighteenth-century life from cradle to grave. 7-9 p.m. kenmore.org.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See May 2 listing.
CONCERT
Picnic in the Park: DJ Gravattron, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic lunch or purchase from a food vendor. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov.
8 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See May 3 listing.
9 thursday
Film: “The Woman in the Window,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Psychological thriller. (RKO, 1944) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See May 2 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See May 2 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See May 2 listing.