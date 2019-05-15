16 thursday
Film: “Hotel Rwanda,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A hotelier and his wife struggle to save the lives of his family and more than a thousand other refugees by providing them with shelter in the besieged Hôtel des Mille Collines. (United Artists, 2004) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
“They Had A Mind to Work: A Century of African American Education in Spotsylvania County,” John J. Wright Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Grand opening of exhibit. 5-7 p.m. Free. jjwmuseum.org.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
“Step Into the Sublime” Chamber Music Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave. Pre-concert performances by Young Artist Competition winners. 7-8:30 p.m. $30 adult per evening. Seniors 65 and older are $25 per evening. Students are free. 540/374-5040; artsliveva.org.
Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: En’Novation, Depot on Commerce St., Culpeper. Live music; lawn games and moon bounce for younger concert goers. 5-9 p.m. $5-$7 per concert or $15 season ticket; children admitted free. Bring a picnic basket or purchase food on-site. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.
THEATER
“Greater Tuna,” Westmoreland Players Theater, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $8-$20. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
17 friday
Film: “Marking Time: Voyage to Vietnam,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Multimedia story about the men who were transported to Vietnam aboard the P2 General Nelson M. Walker. 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Fredericksburg Greek Festival, Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. Greek food, beer, wine and spirits, entertainment and dancing and Agora marketplace. 3-9 p.m. Free admission. 540/548-2665; fredgreek.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERTS
“Step Into the Sublime” Chamber Music Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave. See May 16 listing.
Sonrise, Patriot Park, 5710 Smith Station Road. 7 p.m. Gates open 6 p.m. First Responders Night; show your ID card to get $1 off your ticket. $5 adults, $2 ages 9-12, children 8 and younger are free. Bring a chair or blanket. Concessions available for purchase. In case of rain, concert will be moved to the Marshall Center. spotsylvania.va.us/parks.
THEATER
“Hand to God,” Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. Not suitable for children. May 17-19 and May 24-26. $10. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
“God of Carnage,” Four County Players In the Cellar, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $15. fourcp.org.
“Greater Tuna,” Westmoreland Players Theater. $10-$25. See May 16 listing.
“My Fair Lady,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18-$20. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org.
18 saturday
A Night at the Speakeasy. Sweet and savory snacks, local spirits and auction. 6-9 p.m. $50. Address and password provided after payment. Prohibition-era attire; high heels permitted outside of building only. 21 and older; ID is required. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Fredericksburg Court Appointed Special Advocates. Hosted by Fredericksburg Food Co-op. Tickets available on eventbrite.
Mom Prom, Castiglia’s Event Hall, 911 Charles St. DJ and dancing, a signature drink, appetizer bar, dessert table and photo booth. 6-10 p.m. $50 in advance, $60 at the door. Benefits Gwyneth’s Gift. Women ages 21 and older. gwynethsgift-momprom.evernbrite.com.
Tacos and Beer, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Tacos from Juan More Taco, Taco Tuesday, Sweet N Sassy BBQ, Llamacita, Legends Grille and Buffalo Wild Wings. Music by the Phipps. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$45. fxbgtacofest.com.
Virginia Renaissance Faire, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 ages 7 and older; ages 6 and younger are free. No pets allowed. varf.org.
Fork It Over Festival, Downtown Greens, intersection of Charles, Dixon, and Princess Anne streets. Live music, kids’ activities, silent auction, vendors, plant sale and food. 1-4 p.m. Free admission. downtowngreens.org.
Fredericksburg Greek Festival, Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. See May 17 listing.
Fried Chicken Festival, Gordonsville Fire Company Fairgrounds, 301 E. Baker St. Fried chicken and pie contests, wine garden, and craft and artisan vendors. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. townofgordonsville.org/events/index.php.
Beer & Blacksmithing, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Six different blacksmiths, five local craft breweries, food truck vendors, children’s activities and Great House tours. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Breweries begin pouring by 11 a.m., last call is 4:30 p.m. $15-$20; children 6 and younger are free. Beer tickets available for cash purchase; 16-ounce pour, $5. ID required. eventbrite.com; stratfordhall.org.
Old Town Warrenton Spring Festival, Main St., Warrenton. Street vendors, arts and crafts, live music and entertainment. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Rain or shine. fauquierchamber.org.
Preakness Party, Grove Mount, 755 Grove Mount Road, Warsaw. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions, a most audacious hat contest, and a live screening of the Preakness Stakes. 3:30-7 p.m. $100; 50 percent of the cost is tax-deductible. Benefits the Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation. 804/333-6707; rappahannock.edu/foundation.
Behind the Scenes Tour of the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Michael Spencer leads a tour showcasing the hidden side of the MWH, as well as discussing the building’s development over time. 5-7 p.m. $20. This tour is not handicap accessible. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Fit-History Hike: Spotsylvania’s Bloody Angle, Tour Stop #3, Spotsylvania Battlefield. Britt Brewer leads a 3 mile hike to explore the fighting at the Bloody Angle and Lee’s second line. 10 a.m. Free. Wear sturdy shoes, bring plenty of water and pack a snack. Bug spray and long pants are also suggested. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hiking.htm.
Dahlgren history tour, 3540 James Madison Parkway, King George. Bus tour lasts about 90 minutes, followed by guided tour of the museum. 11 a.m. Tours are free. First come, first served.
National Kids to Parks Day, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$20 per car; no extra event fee. Some activities may require reservations. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
Film premiere: “Return of the Slasher Nurse,” Regal Cinemas Fredericksburg 14, 3301 Plank Road. Locally filmed horror film is not rated. Due to adult content, no one under 16 should see this film. 6-8 p.m. $15. slashernurse.com.
Film: “Oliver!,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (Columbia, 1968) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Swing dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson 7:30-8 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. $10. No partner or previous dance experience required. 540/847-4581; dancefxbg.com.
Book signing: Suzanne Ludlum, Howell Branch Library, 805 Lyons Blvd. Ludlum signs her book, “An Imperfect Pilgrim: Trauma and Healing on This Side of the Rainbow.” 1-3 p.m.
Spring Wellness Weekend, Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Mini-class topics include Natural Ways to Improve Mood, Essential Oils for Spring, Energy Psychology and Mindfulness. 1-5 p.m. Free. Continued on May 19. uofva.org.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Doggie Exposition, Heathsville Farmers Market, 73 Monument Pl, Heathsville. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by the Northern Neck Kennel Club. rhhtfoundationinc.org.
Basket Bingo, Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road. 1-5 p.m. $20-$25. Concessions available for purchase. Fundraiser for Riverbend High School band. 985/789-6023; riverbendband.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See May 16 listing.
County Breakfast, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, sausage gravy and biscuits, fruit and pastries. 8-11 a.m. Adults $8, children 4 to 10 $4, children 3 and younger are free. Call ahead for take-out. Event Line 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
CONCERTS
Clearcut, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. Bluegrass. 7 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com/events.
Holy Thunder, Regester Chapel UMC, 85 Bells Hill Road, Stafford. Contemporary Christian music festival. 1-5 p.m. Free admission. Non-perishable donations accepted for SERVE. regesterchapel.org.
Blue Ridge Chorale, Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Highway. 7 p.m. No tickets are required. Donations are appreciated. brcsings.com.
Music by the River: The Gurleys, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. With special guest Bobby Hornsby. 6 p.m. Free concert; $5 parking fee applies. Bring a picnic, and blanket or lawn chair. 804/462-5030; vasp.fun/musicbytheriver.
Vintage Guitar Tone Tasting: Al Petteway and Amy White, Picker’s Supply, 902 Caroline St. Doors open 7 p.m. $25. Limited seating. pickerssupply.com.
Gospel sing, Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road. Featuring True Spirit Gospel Band. 6 p.m. 540/972-7491, spotsywbc.org.
Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and Cedar Run. 6-8:30 p.m. A love offering will be collected for the bands, and light refreshments will be available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
Raleigh Ringers, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. English handbells. 7-9 p.m. $25-$50. 540/310-4001.
Broadway Cabaret, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. 7:30 p.m. $10. Order tickets in advance at 703/853-5404 or leland@ghostlightplayers.com; or purchase them at the door. 540/937-4920; verdunadventurebound.org.
THEATER
“Greater Tuna,” Westmoreland Players Theater. 3 p.m. $10-$25. See May 16 listing.
“My Fair Lady,” Theater at Vint Hill. See May 17 listing.
19 sunday
Dance, Hope, Cure, Merchants Square Pavilion, Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, 9010 Old Battlefield Blvd. Performances, demonstrations and personal testimonies. 2:30 p.m. Fundraiser for Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation. Presented by the ballet ensemble performance companies of All That & Jazz. classy.org/team/229186; dancehopecure.org.
Fredericksburg Greek Festival, Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. Noon-5 p.m. See May 17 listing.
Virginia Renaissance Faire, Lake Anna Winery. See May 18 listing.
Spring Wellness Weekend,Unity of Fredericksburg. Herbal Medicine Workshop. 1-3 p.m. See May 18 listing.
The Pig Pitt’s monthly cruise-in, 10412 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Noon-4 p.m. Free. xlccva.shutterfly.com. Open to all makes,models,years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. Weather permitting. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
CONCERTS
Chamber Music Series: The St. George Chamber Orchestra Ninth Anniversary Concert. St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. 3 p.m. Free. 540/373-4133; stgeorgesepiscopal.net/music/concerts.
Symphony and Tea, Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road. Symphony, tea and annual Painted Violin Auction. 3-6 p.m. $20 adults, students 18 and younger are free. rysymphony.org.
Blue Ridge Chorale, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. 3 p.m. No tickets are required. Donations are appreciated.
Gospel sing, Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford. Features Virginia Gospel Boys and David Palmer & Mike Milstead. 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken for “Help Hospitalized Veterans.” A dessert fellowship will follow. 540/373-6862; office@roundoakchurch.com; roundoakchurch.org.
Broadway Cabaret, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. 2 p.m. See May 18 listing.
Ilya Kondratiev, Theatre House at Castleton, 663 Castleton View Road, Castleton. Classical piano. 5 p.m. $15-$35. 540/937-3454; castletonfestival.org.
THEATER
“God of Carnage,” Four County Players In the Cellar. 2:30 p.m. See May 17 listing.
“Greater Tuna,” Westmoreland Players Theater. 3 p.m. $10-$25. See May 16 listing.
“My Fair Lady,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See May 17 listing.
“Swan Lake,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. Fredericksburg City Ballet Company and the Academy of Ballet. 2 p.m. $12.
21 tuesday
George Washington Lecture Series: The Social Role of Garbage in Colonial Virginia, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. David Muraca will explore some of the aspects of colonial waste disposal and put these practices into a larger context that in turn may make modern persons question their own sense of normalcy. 7-9 p.m. kenmore.org.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See May 16 listing.
CONCERT
Picnic in the Park: Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic lunch or purchase from a food vendor. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov.
22 wednesday
Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival, 10220 James Monroe Highway. Through May 25. Hours and pricing available at facebook.com/events/culpeper-agriculture-enterprise/culpeper-county-volunteer-fire-dept-annual-carnival/801973913491493.
Reading Lee: Dennis Frye, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater Room, 1201 Caroline St. “Lee’s Great Expectation of 1862.” 7-9 p.m. Free. Sponsored by Stratford Hall.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See May 17 listing.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $37–$72. Through July 7. 540/370-4300; or riversidedt.com.
23 thursday
Discussion: The 15 greatest film directors of all-time, L.E. Smoot Memorial Library, 9533 Kings Highway, King George. Book author/film historian Gary Olsen examines the 15 top cinematic directors and examples of their breathtaking work. 7 p.m. Free. 540/775-2147.
“Whitman in Culpeper,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Bud Hall presents a talk about Whitman’s time in Culpeper serving as a volunteer nurse in the Army of the Potomac’s nearby field hospitals. Followed by film: “Shenandoah,” (Universal, 1965) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival, 10220 James Monroe Highway. See May 22 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See May 16 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See May 16 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See May 16 listing.
CONCERT
Art After Hours: Cabin Creek, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. With Cabin Creek; local food trucks, beer and wine available for purchase. 6-8 p.m. Free with reservations. gmhs-art-after-hours.eventbrite.com. mpcsolya@umw.edu.
THEATER
“God of Carnage,” Four County Players In the Cellar. See May 17 listing.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See May 22 listing.