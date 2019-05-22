23 thursday
Discussion: “The 15 Greatest Film Directors of All-time,” L.E. Smoot Memorial Library, 9533 Kings Highway, King George. Book author/film historian Gary Olsen examines the 15 top cinematic directors and examples of their work. 7 p.m. Free. 540/775-2147.
“Whitman in Culpeper,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Bud Hall presents a talk about Whitman’s time in Culpeper serving as a volunteer nurse in the Army of the Potomac’s nearby field hospitals. Followed by film: “Shenandoah,” (Universal, 1965) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival, 10220 James Monroe Highway. 6-11 p.m. $15 ride wristband. facebook.com/events/culpeper-agriculture-enterprise/culpeper-county-volunteer-fire-dept-annual-carnival/801973913491493.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Art After Hours: Cabin Creek, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. With Cabin Creek; local food trucks, beer and wine available for purchase. 6-8 p.m. Free with reservations. gmhs-art-after-hours.eventbrite.com. mpcsolya@umw.edu.
THEATER
“God of Carnage,” Four County Players In the Cellar, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $15. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through July 7. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
24 friday
Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival, 10220 James Monroe Highway. 6 p.m.-midnight. See May 23 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Hand to God,” Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. 7:30 p.m. $10. Not suitable for children. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
“God of Carnage,” Four County Players In the Cellar. See May 23 listing.
25 saturday
“Vietnam: Our Noble Failure,” Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd. Retired Lt. Col. Wayne Colton, author of “Vietnam: Our Noble Failure—An Intelligence Officer’s Perspective,” presents this first-hand account of his time as an Air Force Intelligence officer serving as a strategic advisor to the Vietnamese Air Force from 1966-67. 4-5 p.m. Free. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
13th annual Tattoos for Community, Jack Brown’s Tattoo Revival, 1919 Princess Anne St. Walk-in event. Proceeds benefit the Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault. 540/899-9002; tattyshack.com, rcasa.org.
Virginia Renaissance Faire: Pirate Invasion, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 ages 7 and older; ages 6 and younger are free. No pets allowed. varf.org.
Delaplane Strawberry Festival, Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane. Live music, children’s games, hayrides, pony rides, a 4-H petting zoo, crafts, strolling entertainers, a 5k trail run and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $25 per vehicle parking, or save $5 with advance purchase. Entrance to the festival also gives visitors access to all of Sky Meadows State Park. Rain or shine. delaplanestrawberryfestival.com.
Westmoreland County Museum Block Party, Courthouse Green, Montross. Music by the Potomac River Dixieland Trio, food vendors and children’s activities. Bring a chair or blanket. Free admission. 5-8 p.m. 804/493-8440; wcmuseum@verizon.net.
Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival, 10220 James Monroe Highway. 1-5 p.m. $10 ride wristband, 6 p.m.-midnight, $15 ride wristband. See May 23 listing.
Book Signing: Brad Gottfried, Fredericksburg National Military Park Bookstore, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Author Brad Gottfried will be signing copies of his book, “The Maps of Fredericksburg: An Atlas of the Fredericksburg Campaign, Including all Cavalry Operations, September 18, 1862—January 22, 1863.” 1-3 p.m. 540/693-3200.
“Bricks and Boards in the ’Burg.” Begins and ends in Historic Market Square, behind the Museum at 907 Princess Anne St. Join Hallowed Ground Tours, in conjunction with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, for a 90-minute walk highlighting Fredericksburg history and architecture. 9:30 a.m. Adults $9, children $4. Museum members are free. A discount coupon for museum entry is included. 540/809-3918; hallowedgroundtours.com.
“This Old Town: A History of Our Homes.” Tour covers Lower Caroline St.; meet at the VRE parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. Join Hallowed Ground Tours, in conjunction with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, for a 90-minute walk. 11:30 a.m. Adults $9, children $4. Museum members are free. A discount coupon for museum entry is included. 540/809-3918; hallowedgroundtours.com.
Kayaking on the Potomac, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Noon-4 p.m. $60 single kayak, $75 double kayak; personal kayaks are not permitted. Beginner and experienced paddlers over the age of 12 are welcome. Dress with suitable shoes, backpack with water and energy snacks; waterproof camera optional. Preregistration is required by May 23; contact Jon Bachman at 804/493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org. Weather-dependent event. stratfordhall.org/events/kayaking-on-the-potomac-6.
Swing dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson 7:30-8 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. $10. No partner or previous dance experience required. 540/847-4581; dancefxbg.com.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See May 16 listing.
County Fair Fish Fry, Caroline County Agricultural Fair Grounds, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. With live music by En’Novation. $30 adults, $10 kids 12 and younger. Tickets available at eventbrite.com. 804/370-4551; carolinefair.com.
THEATER
“God of Carnage,” Four County Players In the Cellar. See May 23 listing.
“Hand to God,” Fred’s Theater. See May 24 listing.
26 sunday
13th annual Tattoos for Community, Jack Brown’s Tattoo Revival. See May 25 listing.
Virginia Renaissance Faire, Lake Anna Winery. See May 25 listing.
Delaplane Strawberry Festival, Sky Meadows State Park. See May 25 listing.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Runs every Sunday through October. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
Woodland Tours, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Members of the Central Rappahannock Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program will lead nature tours of the woods and fields. 2 p.m. Free. 540/654-1015.
CONCERTS
Acoustic Sunday: Justin Luke McCurry, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. 2-5 p.m. Food available for purchase from Castiglia’s or bring a picnic. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
Gospel sing, Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road. Features the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Gospel Singers and The Virginia Gospel Singers. 5 p.m. 540/840-9982.
Gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Features Freedomaires and 4 the Lord. 6 p.m. 804/448-3166; facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch.
THEATER
“God of Carnage,” Four County Players In the Cellar. 2:30 p.m. See May 23 listing.
“Hand to God,” Fred’s Theater. 3 p.m. See May 24 listing.
27 monday
28 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See May 23 listing.
CONCERT
Picnic in the Park: Island Gerry Maddox, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic lunch or purchase from a food vendor. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov.
29 wednesday
Book Tour: Jon Steinman, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Author Steinman presents “Grocery Story: The Promise of Co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants.” 7-8:30 p.m. Copies will be available for purchase. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See May 24 listing.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See May 23 listing.
30 thursday
Film: “Vibrations, 1972,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Selected segments from a Music Magazine program. (WNET, 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See May 23 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See May 23 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See May 23 listing.
CONCERT
Music on the Steps: Lafayette Station, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Blues. 7 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. librarypoint.org.
THEATER
“The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See May 23 listing.