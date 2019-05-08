9 thursday
Film: “The Woman in the Window,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Psychological thriller. (RKO, 1944) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
10 friday
Stafford County Film Festival, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road. Student-made films on the big screen. 6-9 p.m. staffordschools.net.
“An Evening with Changemaker Ernie Kovacs,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Highlights from the career of the comic genius and television pioneer. 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Auditions for “Seussical the Musical,” Hope Christian Fellowship, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton. For the Fauquier Community Theatre production. 7-10 p.m. For more information and registration, visit fctstage.org/main-stage-auditions.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERTS
Patsy & The Country Classics, Patriot Park, 5710 Smith Station Road. 7 p.m. Gates open 6 p.m. $5 adults, $2 ages 9-12, children 8 and younger are free. Teachers Night; show your school ID to get $1 off your ticket. Bring a chair or blanket. Concessions available for purchase. In case of rain, concert will be moved to the Marshall Center. spotsylvania.va.us/parks.
The Rogues CD release party, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Plus wine tasting and Will’s Place food truck. 6-10 p.m. $12 in advance; $15 at the door, cash preferred. Proceeds benefit the Phoenix Event Alliance Common Ground Event Park project. PhoenixEventAlliance.org.
THEATER
“God of Carnage,” Four County Players In the Cellar, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $15. fourcp.org.
“Greater Tuna,” Westmoreland Players Theater, 16217 Richmond Road, Callao. 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. 804/529-9345; westmorelandplayers.org.
“My Fair Lady,” Theater at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18-$20. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org.
“The Jungle Book,” Stage Door Productions, 810 Caroline St., third floor. 7 p.m. $13 adults, $9 students and children. 540/903-3808; stagedoorproductions.org.
11 saturday
Second Saturday: Taratibu Youth Association and Baba Jamal Koram, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. African storyteller Baba Jamal Koram, dance performance from Taratibu Youth Association, dance lessons, drumming activities and crafts. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Part of Fredericksburg Area Museum’s Hen Asem series, sponsored by the City of Fredericksburg. famva.org.
A Special Mother’s Day Tribute, Ellwood Manor, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. Letters written by Civil War soldiers to their mothers, wives and grandmothers read aloud at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., live Civil War-era music played by Evergreen Shade between programs, house tours and light refreshments. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
MRE Cook-off, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Adult and youth categories. Noon-3 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com/mre-sign-up.html.
Virginia Renaissance Faire, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 ages 7 and older; ages 6 and younger are free. No pets allowed. varf.org.
Berry & Wine Festival, Embrey Mill, 161 Embrey Mill Road, Stafford. Popular local wineries, spirits, local fare and family-friendly entertainment. Noon-5 p.m. $15 per ticket, or two for $25. Admission is free for minors, designated drivers and non-tasting festivalgoers. Bring ID. embreymill.com/berry-wine-festival/berry-wine-festival.
Idlewild Spring Fest, Idlewild Neighborhood. Beer and food truck festival with vendors and kids activities. 1-5 p.m. Free admission; $20 for a wristband to drink beer at the event. Rain or Shine. Proceeds benefit the Idlewild Swim Team. facebook.com/IdlewildSpringFest.
Stafford County Film Festival, Colonial Forge High School. See May 10 listing.
Film: “Speedy,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An out-of-control love letter to New York. (Paramount, 1928) 2 p.m. Live musical accompaniment will be provided by Ben Model. “An Evening with Edie Adams.” 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Swing dance, 1145 Jefferson Davis Highway. Intro jitterbug lesson 7:30-8 p.m. Dancing 8-11 p.m. $10. No partner or previous dance experience required. 540/847-4581; dancefxbg.com.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes,models,years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Good Time Cruise-in, Town Center, Routes 20 and 611, Locust Grove. 5 p.m. until sundown. Free. Proceeds benefit local charities and food bank. 540/972-1570; goodtime-cruisers.webs.com.
Birding Tour of Ferry Farm, George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. Members of the Fredericksburg Birding Club lead a walk through the Ferry Farm grounds during spring migration. 8-10 a.m. Regular admission $9 adults, $4.50 students. Bring your own binoculars. 540/370-0732; events@gwffoundation.org.
Eagle Tour, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. 9-11 a.m. $3 a person, $8 a family. Reservations are required. 540/663-3861; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/caledon.
Great Inflatable Race, Meadow Event Park, 13048 Meadow Farm Road. Outdoor obstacle course in Lot A; enter Gate 1 off Dawn Blvd. Wave times and ticket pricing at thegreatinflatablerace.com/Richmond.
Auditions, Hope Christian Fellowship, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. See May 10 listing.
Belle Grove Spring Bazaar, Belle Grove Plantation, 9221 Belle Grove Drive, King George. Vendors from arts and crafts to specialty items, music, food and mansion tours available for purchase. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. bellegroveplantation.com.
Flea Market Boutique, Lafayette Upper Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane. 8 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Benefits PTA at Lafayette Upper Elementary School.
Flea market, vendor, craft show and yard sale, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. More than 100 vendors. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Concessions available for purchase. Rain or shine. fredfair123@gmail.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See May 9 listing.
All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. 8-11 a.m. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
CONCERTS
Rappahannock Choral Society, Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. Selections from “The Sound of Music.” 7:30 p.m. $8 adults, $5 seniors, free for students and children. 540/412-6152; rappahannock-choral-society.org.
Music by the River: Out on a Limb, Belle Isle State Park, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. 6 p.m. Free concert; $5 parking fee applies. Bring a picnic, and blanket or lawn chair. 804/462-5030; vasp.fun/musicbytheriver.
Junior and Youth Masterworks Choruses’ Spring Concert, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road, King George. 7-8:15 p.m. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Reception following the concert. facebook.com/SPMasterworksChorus.
THEATER
“God of Carnage,” Four County Players In the Cellar. See May 10 listing.
“Greater Tuna,” Westmoreland Players Theater. See May 10 listing.
“My Fair Lady,” Theater at Vint Hill. See May 10 listing.
“The Jungle Book,” Stage Door Productions. 3 and 7 p.m. See May 10 listing.
12 sunday
Open Mic in the Garden, Fredericksburg Center for Creative Arts, 813 Sophia St. A gathering of poetics, musicians and writers. 1-4 p.m. Free. 540/373-5646; fccagallery.org.
Virginia Renaissance Faire, Lake Anna Winery. See May 11 listing.
Walk With a Virginia Master Naturalist, Salamander Loop of the Ni River Trail, 8010 River Stone Drive, Spotsylvania Learn birdcalls, identify trees and find out about wildflowers. 9 a.m. Free; spotsylvaniagreenways.org.
CONCERTS
Rappahannock Choral Society, Chancellor High School. 6300 Harrison Road. 3 p.m. See May 11 listing.
Rob & Kelly Wright, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. 1-4 p.m. Normal wine tasting fees will apply; complimentary wine tastings for moms. Food will be available for purchase from Monique’s Crepes. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
THEATER
“God of Carnage,” Four County Players In the Cellar. 2:30 p.m. See May 10 listing.
“Greater Tuna,” Westmoreland Players Theater. 3 p.m. See May 10 listing.
“My Fair Lady,” Theater at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See May 10 listing.
“The Jungle Book,” Stage Door Productions. 3 p.m. See May 10 listing.
14 tuesday
George Washington Lecture Series: Food in the Eighteenth Century, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Deborah Lawton explores the new dishes and changing tastes that marked the foodways of the 18th century. 7-9 p.m. kenmore.org.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See May 9 listing.
CONCERTS
“Step Into the Sublime” Chamber Music Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave. Pre-concert performances by Young Artist Competition winners. 7-8:30 p.m. Also runs May 16-17. $30 adult per evening. Seniors 65 and older are $25 per evening. Students are free. 540/374-5040; artsliveva.org.
Picnic in the Park: Jason Masi, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic lunch or purchase from a food vendor. 540/372-1086; fredericksburgva.gov.
15 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See May 10 listing.
16 thursday
Film: “Hotel Rwanda,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A hotelier and his wife struggle to save the lives of his family and more than a thousand other refugees by providing them with shelter in the besieged Hôtel des Mille Collines. (United Artists, 2004) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See May 9 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See May 9 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See May 9 listing.
CONCERT
Chamber Music Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church. See May 14 listing.
THEATER
“Greater Tuna,” Westmoreland Players Theater. $8-$20. See May 10 listing.