28 thursday
Thanksgiving Day Tour and Reception, Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary. Tour starts 11 a.m., reception immediately follows. Donations of cat food, pâté or dry, are appreciated. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Reservations are required by emailing tours@rikkisrefuge.org.
29 friday
John Frazer Night, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. A “spirited” candlelight tour highlighting the life of John Frazer and his alleged afterlife pranks. 6-8 p.m. Timed tours are $8-$12. RSVP’s are encouraged by purchasing tickets in advance at washingtonheritagemuseums.org. 540/371-1494.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Dec. 29. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18-$22. fctstage.org.
30 saturday
Rahmein presents: Jenny Zigrino, Courtyard Marriott Fredericksburg, 620 Caroline St. 7 and 9 p.m. $20. 18 and older. rahmein.laughstub.com/event.cfm?cart&showTimingID=534241.
John Frazer Night, Rising Sun Tavern. See Nov. 29 listing.
Holiday Craft Fair, Fredericksburg Lodge 4, 803 Princess Anne St. Local crafters, door prizes, food and a bake sale. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Enter on the lower level on Hanover St. Sponsored by Order of the Eastern Star.
Home and Craft Fair, Colonial Baptist Church, 2726 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. cbcca.org
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Vintage Guitar Tone Tasting: Dave Cleveland and Family, Picker’s Supply, 902 Caroline St. Doors open at 7 p.m. $25. Call for reservations 800/830-4669; pickerssupply.com.
THEATER
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 8 p.m. $14-$18. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Nov. 29 listing.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See Nov. 29 listing.
1 sunday
Holiday open house, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. Candlelight tours, hot cider and gingerbread. 4:30-7 p.m. Free.
Holiday open house with Rappahannock Sierra Club, American Legion Post 55, 461 Woodford St. Dr. Pamela Groethe will speak about coral reefs under threat from warming oceans and taking her UMW students to work on a submerged coral farm in Bonaire in the Caribbean, with door prizes, holiday snacks and refreshments. 2-4 p.m. Free. paulachow132@gmail.com.
Christmas tree lighting, King George County Museum and Research Center, 2383 Kings Highway. Santa, live entertainment, hayride, caroling and food trucks. 4-6 p.m. kinggeorgecountyva.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=1279
Woodland Santa, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road. Woodland Santa, bonfire, apple cider and letter writing station. 1-3 p.m. Donations to Friends of Widewater State Park accepted for photos and cider. 540/288-1400.
CONCERT
Tuba Christmas, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive. Food court stage. 3-4 p.m. Free.
THEATER
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. 2:20 p.m. See Nov. 30 listing.
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Nov. 29 listing.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Nov. 29 listing.
2 monday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
3 tuesday
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Event pays homage to those brave men who were shaping up the decisive actions of WWII in the Pacific 75 years ago. With live music, a special WWII themed tree and Marines in period uniforms. Guests are welcome to dress in period wear as well. 4 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
CONCERT
Quantico Marine Corps Band Woodwind Quintet, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Performance takes place in Leatherneck Gallery. 3:30 p.m. Free. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
4 wednesday
Discovering Kenmore: Tour with the Expert, 1201 Washington Ave. Zac Cunningham focuses on the holiday customs and traditions followed by the Lewis family, Kenmore’s enslaved community and by other colonial Americans in the eighteenth century. 11:15 a.m.-noon. $12 adults, $6 students. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited, but walk-ins are welcome. 540/370-0732 x24; or hayes@gwffoundation.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Nov. 29 listing.
THEATER
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Nov. 29 listing.
5 thursday
Speaker Series: Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. The mayor presents “Fredericksburg in 2036.” 10-11 a.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
Film: “Late Show with David Letterman,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Compilation of musical guests’ performances. (CBS, 1993–2015) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. See Nov. 30 listing.
THEATER
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. $10. See Nov. 30 listing.
