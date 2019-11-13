14 thursday
Poetry reading: Professor Linda Gregerson, University of Mary Washington, Combs 139. Caroline Walker Bynum Distinguished University Professor of English and Creative Writing at the University of Michigan. 5 p.m., followed by Q&A session. Free. Presented by Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Program. For more information, contact Professor Gary Richards at 540/654-2365 or grichard@umw.edu.
“Musical Highlights from NBC’s ‘Late Night with David Letterman,’ ” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (1982–1993) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Film: “D-Day: Normandy 1944,” National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Narrated by Tom Brokaw, the film explores history, military strategy, science, technology and human values. 3-4 p.m. $6 per person. Through Nov. 16. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Terri Clark, Hard Times Cafe-Four Mile Fork, 5099D Jefferson Davis Highway. 8:30 p.m. Ages 21 and older. $30. Purchase tickets at venue, hardtimesrockson.com or national-acts.com/hard-times. 540/710-6771.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Nov. 17. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
15 friday
Film: “D-Day: Normandy 1944,” National Museum of the Marine Corps. See Nov. 14 listing.
Luminary Tours at the Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, National Museum Of The Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Self-paced tour of Semper Fidelis Memorial Park by luminary light with National Museum of the Marine Corps staff and docents. 5-8 p.m. Free. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. usmcmuseum.com.
Film: “The White Sister,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. The daughter of a wealthy Italian prince becomes a nun. (Metro Pictures, 1923) 7:30 p.m. Free. Live musical accompaniment by Ben Model. 202/707-9994.
Auditions: Night Must Fall, Hope Christian Fellowship, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton. 7-9 p.m. Audition requirements and audition submission form at fctstage.org/main-stage-auditions.
Busy Bee’s Christmas Bazaar, Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 6340 Kings Highway, Montross. Handmade Christmas decorations, nautical crafts, stocking stuffers, bake sale, homemade vegetable soup, second time around jewelry sale and more. 3-6 p.m.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Nov. 14 listing.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Nov. 14 listing.
16 saturday
Film: “D-Day: Normandy 1944,” National Museum of the Marine Corps. See Nov. 14 listing.
Film: “Green Book,” Scrabble School, 111 Scrabble Road, Castleton. Film showing will be followed by a discussion moderated by author Terry Miller. 1-4 p.m. Free admission. Refreshments for sale. Donations appreciated. Sponsored by The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation. 540/661-2013; or contact@scrabbleschool.org.
Film: “Chicken Run,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Animated spoof of World War II prison pictures. (Dreamworks, 2000) 2 p.m. “One, Two, Three,” Cold War farce. (United Artists, 1961) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Children’s Christmas Tree Lighting, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. Santa and other holiday characters, holiday crafts, live music and story-time and more. 4 p.m. Free. Sponsored by Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism and Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. 540/373-1776; visitfred.com.
A Wee Christmas Workshop, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. 2-4 p.m. $10. kenmore.org.
Gingerbread House Construction Workshop, Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. $10. kenmore.org.
Mary Washington’s 311th Birthday Party and FredNats Jersey Reveal, Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. The Fredericksburg Nationals host a party to celebrate Mary Washington’s 311th birthday and reveal another team logo and their new team jerseys. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Tours of the museum available at standard admission rates; call 540/373-1569. frednats.com.
“Bringing Back Sligo” house tour, near Dixon Park. Mid-renovation tour of Sligo. 1-5 p.m. $20. Reservations are required; tours start every 15 minutes. Proceeds split between the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation and the Sligo Revival Fund. hffi.org.
Comedy night at Verdun, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Verdun Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville. Hosted by Mark Mensh. Features Matt Deakins and Tommy Taylor with Charlie Ross, Abby Mellow, Charity Sade, Greg Kadajski and Anna Phillips. 8-10 p.m. $10. bit.ly/2Bu5zjr.
Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Cooper Library, 20 Washington Ave., Colonial Beach. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection “The Language of Bones.” 10 a.m.-noon. elizabeth.spragins@yahoo.com.
Auditions: “Night Must Fall,” Hope Christian Fellowship. 9:30 a.m.-noon. See Nov. 15 listing.
Family Holiday Market, Adventure Brewing Company Warehouse, 33 Perchwood Drive No. 101. Local crafters and artisans, visits with Santa, kids’ crafts, hot chocolate bar and raffle prizes. Food truck on site and an exclusive “Santa’s Flight” beer flight inside the brewery. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds benefit Loisann’s Hope House. Hosted by the Downtown Dolls. downtowndollsfxbg@gmail.com.
Craft and vendor show, Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Highway. Local crafters and vendors, raffles, food truck, concessions, bake sale and gift wrapping station. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Busy Bee’s Christmas Bazaar, Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. See Nov. 15 listing.
The Whole Shebang, Greek Orthodox Church Nativity Of The Theotokos, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. Vendor and craft fair. Greek food and pastries sold while supplies last. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. thewholeshebangevents.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Nov. 14 listing.
Community Breakfast, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. In the Fellowship Hall. 8-10 a.m. 99 cents. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
Ham and Turkey Dinner, Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum. Ham, turkey, stuffing, gravy, corn pudding, green beans, mashed potatoes, baked apples, hot rolls, beverages and desserts. 5-7 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Proceeds benefit church ministries. 540/399-1843.
CONCERTS
An Evening with Hazel Run, Gari Melchers Home and Studio, 224 Washington St. 7:30-10 p.m. $25-$50. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Benefits Friends of the Rappahannock. riverfriends.org.
The Virginia Ramblers, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. Bluegrass. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $20-$25. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Featuring The Virginia Gospel Singers and The Sheed Family. 6-8:30 p.m. Love offering collected for the bands, and light refreshments are available for purchase. 540/710-3831.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Nov. 14 listing.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Nov. 14 listing.
17 sunday
CONCERTS
Chamber Music Series: The St. George Chamber Orchestra, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
Gospel sing, Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford. Features The Wayworn Travelers and Ronnie Williams & the Carter Family Sound. 6 p.m. A dessert fellowship will follow. A love offering will be taken for disaster relief for families in California and Project Healing Waters, a veterans outreach program. 540/373-6862; roundoakchurch.org.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Nov. 14 listing.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre. 2 p.m. See Nov. 14 listing.
18 monday
Lecture: “The Widow Washington,” Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Martha Saxton discusses her new book, the first full scale biography of Mary Washington. 7-8:30 p.m. Copies of the book are available for purchase at the Mary Washington House Museum Store.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
19 tuesday
Box Dinner, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. 5 p.m. until sold out. $5. Desserts available separately. Preorders taken until Nov. 14. 540/445-1714; or SumerduckRuritan@gmail.com.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
20 wednesday
Germanna Educational Foundation honors Johnny Johnson, Stevenson’s Ridge. Artist, educator and community activist selected as Distinguished Philanthropist of the Year. Benefit for Gladys P. Todd Academy. $100. For tickets or to sponsor, go to germanna.edu/donate and select “Distinguished Philanthropist of the Year.” 540/423-9060; foundation@germanna.edu.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Nov. 15 listing.
21 thursday
Evening with an Expert: Leah Penniman, Renwick Building, 815 Princess Anne St. African-farming practices’ effects on American soil and food-based injustices. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Sponsored by American Evolution and the Fredericksburg Food Co-Op. 540/371-3037; famva.org.
Film: “Funeral in Berlin,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. British Intelligence agent Harry Palmer is sent to Germany to arrange a defection. (Paramount, 1966) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Nov. 14 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Nov. 14 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Nov. 14 listing.
THEATER
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Nov. 14 listing.
