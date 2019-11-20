21 thursday
Evening with an Expert: Leah Penniman, Renwick Building, 815 Princess Anne St. African-farming practices’ effects on American soil and food-based injustices. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Sponsored by American Evolution and the Fredericksburg Food Co-Op. 540/371-3037; or famcc.org.
Film: “Funeral in Berlin,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. British Intelligence agent Harry Palmer is sent to Germany to arrange a defection. (Paramount, 1966) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
22 friday
The Trees of Life Gala, Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. Hors d’oeuvres, an auction of decorated Christmas trees and other items, dinner, music, speakers and more. 5:30 to 9 p.m. $55. Tickets must be purchased in advance. All proceeds directly benefit the Living Water Community Clinic. 540/854-5922; livingwaterclinic.life.
Trees of Hope, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. Luncheon and fashion show take place at 11 a.m. View trees 6 to 8 p.m., bid on trees and vote for a favorite. Proceeds benefit Loisann’s Hope House. treesofhope@hopehouseva.org; or loisannshopehouse.org.
Film: “Beauty and the Beast,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. The pure love of a beautiful girl melts the heart of a feral but gentle beast. (DisCina, 1946) 7:30 p.m. Free. In French with English subtitles. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.” Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. 7 p.m. $9-$13. stagedoorproductions.org.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Nov. 21 listing.
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 8 p.m. $10. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
23 saturday
Trees of Hope, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. View trees 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bid on trees and vote for a favorite. Concludes with “A Night to Shine,” 6 to 9 p.m., featuring entertainment, food, a live auction and the presentation of the Grand Illuminator award. See Nov. 22 listing.
Fundraiser Fashion Show/Concert, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 21 Cool Springs Road. Features Tony Terry, Tay Da Prince, Mr. Carlyle and Nayjah Mickens. The Rev. Angie Lewis is host. 4-8 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. $25-$35. fashionwithpurpose1.eventbrite.com.
Fall Wellness Weekend, Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Mini-class topics include tai chi, reflexology, strengthening your immunity through energy medicine, and sound healing. 1-5 p.m. Free, though love offerings are generously accepted. 540/654-5305.
Spotsy Community Fest, Dominion Raceway & Entertainment, 6501 Dominion Raceway, Woodford. Live music, fun and games, food truck competition, and craft and direct sales vendors. Noon-6 p.m. $10. Children 16 and under free. spotsycommunityfest.com.
Coffee for a Cause, Beth Sholom Temple, 805 Lyons Blvd. Family-friendly evening of live secular entertainment, raffles, food, drinks and great coffee, while being served by the Youth Group. 7-10 p.m. Admission is free; food and drinks priced individually. Cash and checks accepted. Proceeds benefit Empower House and VYBS Youth Group. 540/373-4834; email@gmail.com.
Christmas Craft and Vendor Show, Hope Presbyterian Church, 11121 Leavells Road. Handmade crafts include jewelry, candles, yard decor, home decor, Christmas decor and more. Vendors will have jewelry, kitchenware, clothing, candles and more. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. facebook.com/events/492519118142987.
Mistletoe Market, Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road. Vendors and crafters, food trucks, prize raffles, swag bags and a visit from Santa. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. facebook.com/events/2317872191828406.
Film: “Alice’s Restaurant,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Arlo Guthrie plays himself in this comedy drama based on his blues ballad. (United Artists, 1969—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection “The Language of Bones.” 1-3 p.m. elizabeth.spragins@yahoo.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Nov. 21 listing.
CONCERTS
Swing Into the Holidays, Highland School Center for the Arts, 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. A USO-style holiday variety show featuring the powerful Silver Tones Swing Band and friends. 7-9 p.m. $5-$20. Limited seating is available. eventbrite.com.
Fredericksburg Concert Band: “Looking Back,” James Monroe High School. 7:30 p.m. $5. In association with the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
Gospel sing, Fellowship Baptist Church, 13737 Post Oak Road. Features One Lane Bridge. 6 p.m.
THEATER
“Fiddler on the Roof, Jr.” Chancellor High School. 3 and 7 p.m. See Nov. 22 listing.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Nov. 21 listing.
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. $14-$18. See Nov. 22 listing.
24 sunday
Culpeper Open House and Community Tree Lighting. Horse and wagon rides, trolley rides, children’s crafts, live music, living history, therapy dogs and petting ponies, caroling, dance performance, tree lighting, cider and cookies. Noon-5 p.m. Tree lighting at 5:10 p.m. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com; facebook.com/events/477353866205844.
Fall Wellness Weekend, Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway. Learn how to balance and harmonize your home with the Ancient Chinese technique of feng shui. Please bring measurements or a blueprint of your home, a ruler and pencil. 1:30-3:30 p.m. $20 love offering requested for this workshop. 540/654-5305.
Woodland Tours, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Members of the Central Rappahannock Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program will lead nature tours of the woods and fields at Belmont. 2 p.m. Free. 540/654-1015.
CONCERT
Songs of Praise and Peace, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Paul’s Road. Fall Masterworks concert. 4 p.m.
THEATER
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre. 2 p.m. See Nov. 21 listing.
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 2:20 p.m. $14-$18. See Nov. 22 listing.
25 monday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
26 tuesday
Thanksgiving dinner and auction, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. Menu features ham and sausage biscuits, potato salad, pie and drink. Auction items include homemade sausage, home cured ham biscuits, candy, pies, cakes, pickles, quilts, woodwork and decorations. Supper starts at 5 p.m., and auction starts at 6:30 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
27 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Nov. 22 listing.
THEATER
“Riverside Christmas Spectacular,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $37–$72. Through Dec. 29. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
28 thursday
Thanksgiving Day Tour and Reception, Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary. Tour starts 11 a.m., reception immediately follows. Donations of cat food, pâté or dry, are appreciated. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Reservations are required by emailing tours@rikkisrefuge.org.
