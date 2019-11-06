7 thursday
Speaker Series: Laura Galke, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Galke presents “Anxious Colonials, Proud Americans: The Washingtons, 1732-1799.” 10-11 a.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
Pints for Preservation, Alpine Chef, 200 Lafayette Blvd. German appetizers, a lecture on the history of the building and the railroad, a tour of the building and your first drink. 5-7 p.m. $20-$25. hffi.org.
Cirque Italia, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Water, technology and performing arts combine to create a one-of-a-kind show that is suitable for all age groups. 7:30 p.m. Ticket pricing at 941/704-8572; cirqueitalia.com/tickets.
“AMIA Archival Screening Night,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Treasures from the world’s moving image archives. (1913–1988) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Nov. 17. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
The Bravo Bunch: “Heart of Stone,” Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway. Original work written by director Debi Roberts. 7 p.m. Free. Facebook: Hope2 Bravo Bunch.
8 friday
Rappahannock Rap, Liberty Town Arts Workshop. Participants tell a true story in front of a live audience. November’s theme is “Thankful.” 8 p.m. Free. To participate, contact 703/286-7394; anettestjarnhjarta@gmail.com; or virginiastorytellingalliance.org/member-pages/stjarnhjarta.
Art and Wine Show, Fredericksburg Country Club. Wines and hors d’oeuvres, original works of art and the artists, silent auction and DJ. 6-9 p.m. $45 per person, or two for $80. Hosted by Spotsylvania Lions Club. tgorsuch@gmail.com.
Cirque Italia, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds. See Nov. 7 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERTS
Mozart’s Requiem, K. 626, St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave. The Saint Mary Festival Choir will perform. 8 p.m. A reception in the Parish Life Center will follow the concert. 540/373-0259.
Pickin’ Party, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Doors open 5 p.m., Dinner served 6-8 p.m. by free will donations. Live music 7-10 p.m. 540/445-1714.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Nov. 7 listing.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Nov. 7 listing.
“Heart of Stone,” Shiloh Baptist Church. See Nov. 7 listing.
9 saturday
Officer James Shelhorse Memorial Urban Trail Ride Through Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, meet Old Mill Park. 9 a.m.-noon. $25 per horse and rider. Bring your own horse. Maximum capacity is 60 riders. Current negative coggins required. Rain or shine. Sponsored by The United Horsemen’s Association & Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events. Mansfield Montague 540/538-0001.
LEU Teams Fredericksburg and Spotsy Wine and Food Truck Bash, Wilderness Run Vineyards, 11109 Plank Road. Wine and food trucks, children’s activities, raffles, K9 demonstrations, helicopter landing and more. Noon-8 p.m. $25 includes glass and four tastings. $10 for those under 21. ID required. Proceeds benefit families of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. squadup.com.
Fall Oyster Crawl on the Chesapeake Bay Wine Trail, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Live music by Justin Luke McCurry. Noon-4 p.m. Normal wine tasting fees apply. Oysters prepared by the R&B Oyster Bar from Denson’s available for purchase. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
Cirque Italia, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds. 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. See Nov. 7 listing.
Book Publishing with Rick Pullen, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. tlc.library.net/culpeper.
Patawomeck Indian Tribe ninth annual Craft Show, Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road. All handmade crafts and bake sale. Homemade Brunswick stew, barbecue and hot dogs available for purchase. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 540/785-3704; 540/842-0501; patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.
Craft show, Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Benefits RHS FBLA.
Belmont Art and Craft Fair, Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. Local artisans and crafters, music and raffle prizes. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wine tasting 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and grilled selections available for purchase. Benefits annual Belmont Club of Women College Scholarship.
Christmas bazaar, Salem Baptist Church, 24032 Sparta Road, Milford. Featured items include baked, Christmas, handcrafted and shabby chic items, jewelry, Thirty-One, jellies, farmers market, Brunswick stew, raffle and door prizes. Lunch will be available. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 804/633-6124.
Crafters Bazaar, Wright’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8063 Ladysmith Road, Ladysmith. Handmade crafts and baked goods, raffle, breakfast and lunch available. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 804/448-1251.
FOP 15 Auxiliary Fall Vendor and Craft Fair, 3700 Fallwood Lane. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Part of the proceeds benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
Falling into the Holidays Crafter and Vendor Event, Hudson–Morris Masonic Lodge 80, 10431 Hudson Road, King George. Vendors and crafters, hot and hearty lunch that will benefit Dig Pink and breast cancer research. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Indoor and outdoor event; rain or shine. facebook.com/events/397410427644494.
Boykins Landing trail hike, Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve, Stafford. Escorted hike with Rappahannock Group Sierra Club. Easy-to-moderate 3.5-mile round-trip trail. 10 a.m. Optional lunch at area restaurant afterward. Details provided after sign up through Richard or Suzanne at rich.sue.sc@gmail.com.
Rappahannock Model Railroaders, Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Trains operate on O-Gauge modular layout. Club members will be available to answer questions regarding model railroading and club activities. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. rmrailroaders.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Nov. 7 listing.
Bingo, Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road. Raffles, door prizes and concessions also available. 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. $20. Hosted by the Band Parent Association.
All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. 8-11 a.m. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and ages under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
Spaghetti dinner, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desserts and drinks. 4-7 p.m. Adults $10, children 10 and younger $6. Profits benefit the operations of the community center.
CONCERT
The Spotsylvanians Karaoke Night, The Marshall Center, Spotsylvania. Family-friendly event. 7-10 p.m. $25 per person, or $40 per couple. Visit The Spotsylvanians Chorus on Facebook for more information.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Nov. 7 listing.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Nov. 7 listing.
“Heart of Stone,” Shiloh Baptist Church. 2 p.m. See Nov. 7 listing.
10 sunday
Cirque Italia, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds. 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. See Nov. 7 listing.
Fall Oyster Crawl on the Chesapeake Bay Wine Trail, Ingleside Vineyards. Live music from Pistol Sister. See Nov. 9 listing.
Rappahannock Model Railroaders, Spotsylvania Towne Centre. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. See Nov. 9 listing.
Walk With a Virginia Master Naturalist, Salamander Loop of the Ni River Trail, 8010 River Stone Drive, Spotsylvania Learn birdcalls, identify trees and find out about wildflowers. 9 a.m. Free; spotsylvaniagreenways.org.
Grand opening: Fredericksburg Roller Hockey Rink, Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St. 1 p.m. Ceremony and tour followed by a free children’s street hockey clinic for children ages 8-14 at 1:45 and 3 p.m.; participants must preregister due to limited space. 540/372-1086; youthhockey@washcaps.com; or fxbghockey.com.
CONCERT
35th annual Musical Event, Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum. Features local church choirs and musical groups. 2 p.m. Benefits Richardsville and Locust Grove fire and rescue groups. 540/399-1843.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Nov. 7 listing.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre. 2 p.m. See Nov. 7 listing.
11 monday
Senior Citizen Bingo, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. For seniors 55 and older. 10 a.m.-noon. Everyone who plays brings a gift bag with an inexpensive prize in it. Join the group for lunch at a local restaurant afterward. 540/445-1714.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
12 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
13 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Nov. 8 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Nov. 7 listing.
14 thursday
“Musical Highlights from NBC’s ‘Late Night with David Letterman,’ ” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. (1982–1993) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
32nd annual James Monroe Lecture, UMW Monroe Hall, Room 116. “James Monroe: Revolutionary,” reflections on the character and political thought of James Monroe and his contributions to the founding of the American republic presented by Dr. John Ferling, University of West Georgia. 7-9 p.m.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Nov. 7 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Nov. 7 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Nov. 7 listing.
CONCERT
Terri Clark, Hard Times Cafe-Four Mile Fork, 5099D Jefferson Davis Highway. 8:30 p.m. Ages 21 and older. $30. Purchase tickets at venue, hardtimesrockson.com or national-acts.com/hard-times. 540/710-6771.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See Nov. 7 listing.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre. See Nov. 7 listing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.