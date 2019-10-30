31 thursday
CANCELED: Halloween Skate Night, Fredericksburg Roller Hockey Rink, Dixon Park.
Film: “Get Out,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Provocative hit horror mystery film dubbed a cultural phenomenon. (Universal, 2017—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Trunk-n-Treat, Massaponax Baptist Church, 5101 Massaponax Church Road. 6-9 p.m.
Fall Festival, River of Life Worship Center, 7408 Jefferson Davis Highway, Spotsylvania. Trunk or treat, music, games, crafts, face painting, inflatables, prizes, funnel cake, hot dogs, chili, baked potatoes, cup cakes and candy. Keith Deltano performs anti-bullying assembly. 6:30 p.m. Free. rolwc.net.
Howloween, Orange. Trick-or-treating and fun activities along Main Street and giveaways in Taylor Park and on Short Street. 4-6 p.m. Hosted by Community Heart & Soul with the Town of Orange.
Museum Monster Mash & Costume Pageant, Westmoreland County Museum Store & Montross Soda Shoppe, 15779 Kings Highway, Montross. Halloween sweets, drinks and games, a costume pageant contest with cash prizes, dancing, crafts and face painting. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Line up on walkway for paparazzi pictures at 5:20 p.m. Door entry fee $1. Psychic Madame Jua offers wisdom and good fortunes for adults $5-$7. wcmuseum@verizon.net.
Zombie Escape, Dominion Raceway, Thornburg. Team up with other survivors to escape a zombie infestation by shooting live zombies with paintballs. Half-hour timeslots from 6-11 p.m. One ride $25, includes 100 paintballs; one rider (no shooting, passenger) $10, available at the box office. Reserve a spot at zombieescapeatdr.weebly.com.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Nov. 17. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
1 friday
Film: “Wings of Desire,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An angel perched high over Berlin falls in love with a trapeze artist. (Orion Classics, 1987) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Biennial craft bazaar, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. Features unique handmade crafts and gifts, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, needle work, household decorations and more. 6-8 p.m. $5 entrance fee will be refunded for a purchase of $10 or more.
Zombie Escape, Dominion Raceway, Thornburg. See Oct. 31 listing.
Bingo, R.E. Lee Elementary School, 7415 Brock Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse. 6:30 p.m. Doors open 5:30 p.m. $10 per packet; additional packets $5. Two special games $1 each, sold separately.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 31 listing.
Company360 Presents: “Between,” Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. 7 p.m. $8-18. companythreesixty.com.
2 saturday
Touch-a-Truck, Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road. Touch and explore more than 45 different trucks and machines, barrel train, inflatables, face painting and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $10 children ages 2 years and older. Under 2 and above 12 are free. SCPS employees, buy one get one free. Quiet hour is 1-2 p.m., and $5 per child. Cash or check only.
Fredericksburg SPCA Animal Rescue Fest (ARF) and Walk, Maury Park, William St. and Kenmore Ave. A 1-mile stroll through historic downtown with your dog or SPCA dogs, followed by a festival with local vendors, music, food and drink. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $30 includes Walk, ARF t-shirt, tote bag and pint glass with tasting. fredspca.salsalabs.org/arf2019/index.html.
Here’s the Beef chef’s cook-off, Coyote Hole Ciderworks, 225 Oak Grove Drive, Mineral. Taste and vote on a favorite dish, local cider, wine and beer, live music, food trucks, vendors, pony rides and more. 2-8 p.m. Free admission. Tasting tickets $15-$20. Children 12 and younger taste free with advance registration. Bring a chair or blanket. No outside food or beverages. Rain or shine. louisachamber.org.
85th Annual Montpelier Hunt Races, James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. Gates open at 9 a.m. Ticket information at montpelierraces.org.
Apple Festival, Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford. Giant apple slingshot, barrel train, caramel apple creation station, night hike, crafts, games, cornhole and bonfire. 3-9 p.m. $20 wristband; $7 parking fee. All-season ice skating rink available for extra fee. Chili, hotdogs and cider available for purchase. 540/288-1400.
Caledon State Park Art & Wine Festival, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Art, wine tastings, wagon rides, live music and raptor show. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. $5 parking fee. $15-$20 to taste. Must have ID to taste. Food available for purchase. Coolers and outside food are not permitted within festival grounds.
Craft and vendor show, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Concessions will be available for purchase. Rain or shine.
Craft fair and vendor show, Brooke Point High School, 1700 Courthouse Road, Stafford. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $5. Benefits the BPHS dance team.
Biennial craft bazaar, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Baked goods as well as lunch will be available for purchase. See Nov. 1 listing.
Alzheimer Benefit Harvest Supper, Colonial Beach Moose Lodge, 4780 James Monroe Hwy, Colonial Beach. 5-9 p.m. Chili, meatloaf, soups, cornbread and desserts with silent auction, door prizes and DJ. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Hosted by NARFE Chapter 595. 804/224-3069.
Zombie Escape, Dominion Raceway, Thornburg. See Oct. 31 listing.
Film: “Bridge of Spies,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. An American attorney negotiates the release of Francis Gary Powers. (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, 2015) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Oct. 31 listing.
CONCERTS
Dan Miller Trio, Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive, Culpeper. 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10-$25. 540/972-7117; or stagealive.org.
Jazz4Justice, UMW Dodd Auditorium.7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. $5-$10. Net proceeds are equally divided and donated to the University of Mary Washington Jazz Ensemble and Legal Aid Works to provide scholarships for UMW students studying music and legal services for low-income area residents. legalaidworks.org/jazz4justice.
The Three Gospel Tenors, St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Road, Milford. Bubba Johnson, Lonell Richardson and Tony Winslow. 3 p.m. 804/633-7183.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 31 listing.
Company360 Presents: “Between,” Fredericksburg Academy. 2 and 7 p.m. See Nov. 1 listing.
3 sunday
Film:“Dawn of the Light,” Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd. Film, discussion and light refreshments to mark the bicentenary of the birth of The Báb. 2 p.m. 800/22-UNITE; bahai.us.
30th anniversary Walk, First Day at Chancellorsville, 6159 Germanna Highway. Walk at your own pace on the 5k, 8k or 10k route along gravel and grass trails. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., finish by 4 p.m. Free. Donations welcome. AVA/IVV credit is $3. Baked goods and hot drinks at no charge. walkfredericksburg.org.
CONCERTS
King’s Cadence, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St. 3 p.m. Free.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Oct. 31 listing.
4 monday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
5 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
6 wednesday
Discovering Kenmore: Tour with the Expert, 1201 Washington Ave. Meghan Budinger will focus on the furniture displayed in Historic Kenmore. 11:15 a.m.-noon. $12 adults, $6 students. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited, but walk-ins are welcome. 540/370-0732 x24; or hayes@gwffoundation.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Nov. 1 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Oct. 31 listing.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you can afford. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
“Heart of Stone,” Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway. By The Bravo Bunch. 7 p.m. Free.
7 thursday
Cirque Italia, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Water, technology and performing arts combine to create a one-of-a-kind show that is suitable for all age groups. 7:30 p.m. Ticket pricing at 941/704-8572; cirqueitalia.com/tickets.
Speaker Series: Laura Galke, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Galke presents “Anxious Colonials, Proud Americans: The Washingtons, 1732-1799.” 10-11 a.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
Pints for Preservation, Alpine Chef, 200 Lafayette Blvd. German appetizers, a lecture on the history of the building and the railroad, a tour of the building and your first drink. 5-7 p.m. $20-$25. hffi.org.
“AMIA Archival Screening Night,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Treasures from the world’s moving image archives. (1913–1988) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Oct. 31 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Oct. 31 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Oct. 31 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See Oct. 31 listing.
“Fun Home,” UMW Klein Theatre. $10-$25. See Nov. 6 listing.
“Heart of Stone,” Shiloh Baptist Church. See Nov. 6 listing.
