3 thursday
“Vibrations,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Outtakes from a music magazine program produced for PBS. (WNET, 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Speaker Series: Michael Spencer, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Spencer presents “Dendrochronology: Using Tree Rings to Date the Mary Washington House.” 10-11 a.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
State Fair of Virginia, The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Schedule and ticket pricing available at StateFairVa.org.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Nov. 17. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
4 friday
The Capitol Steps, University of Mary Washington, Dodd Auditorium. 7:30 p.m. $39 adults, $20 students. Presented by Stafford Rotary. comedyfred.com.
Film: “Is Paris Burning?” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Follows the liberation of Paris in August 1944 by the French Resistance and the Free French Forces during WWII. (Paramount, 1966) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Scholarship Fundraising Dinner Honoring Dr. Gladys and Ira West, King George Citizens Center, Route 3, just west of King George Courthouse. 6 p.m. $50. Proceeds will support the mathematics studies of graduating high school seniors in King George County. 540/663-3680; dahlgrenmuseum.org.
State Fair of Virginia, The Meadow Event Park. See Oct. 3 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERTS
First Friday: Gaye Todd Adegbalola and Lisa Lim, Fredericksburg Area Museum, historic Council Chamber (third floor gallery), 907 Princess Anne St. 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m. Free. Limited seating. Museum’s galleries open 5-8 p.m. Cash bar and refreshments for sale. famva.org.
Montross Fall Festival: Hard To Tell Band, green space between Carrot Cottage and Bridget’s Bouquets. 5:45 p.m. 804/493-9623; visitmontross.com.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 3 listing.
“Lost in Yonkers,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16-$18. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
5 saturday
Harvest Festival, Fredericksburg Farmers Market, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. Pumpkin patch, build-your-own scarecrow, face painting, pumpkin painting and rock painting. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. 540/372-1086.
Unity Festival, Walker–Grant Middle School, 1 Learning Lane. Live entertainment and activities, food trucks and vendors. Noon-6 p.m. Free. Hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rappahannock Region–Fredericksburg Branch. unityfestivalrr.org or bgcrr.org/unity-festival-2019.
Fredericksburg Welsh Festival, James Monroe Museum, 900 block of Charles Street. Features traditional music from Iona, Moch Pryderi and Jodee James with DragonFyre; folk dancing; children’s activities; and variety of Celtic-related vendors and information tables. Presented by the Welsh Society of Fredericksburg and The James Monroe Museum. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 adults, $1 children. welshfred.com.
Porktoberfeast BBQ Festival, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Tickets include barbecue and side dishes. There will also be a raffle, craft beer, specialty vendors, a custom 18-wheelers showcase and local music. Noon-5 p.m. $15. fredfood.org/porktoberfeast.
Fredericksburg Greek Festival, Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. Greek food, beer, wine and music. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free admission. fredgreek.org.
Fredericksburg Troll Market, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Vendors, entertainers, artisans and musicians. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase; beer will require an ID. All ages. Hosted by The Underbridge Society and Spencer Devon Brewing. theunderbridgesociety.com or facebook.com (search: 453rd Troll Market).
La Rumba Latinx Festival, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Traditional Latinx food, food trucks, DJ, live music and health screenings. Hosted by Salud a Tu Alcance and FAHASS. 1-5 p.m. Free. facebook.com (search: La Rumba en Fredericksburg).
Montross Fall Festival, Town of Montross. Races, live music, vendors and exhibitors, historian James Bud Robertson, quilt display, pet show, scavenger hunts, car and truck show, and more. 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Parade at 2 p.m. See Oct. 5 listing.
County Fair Crab Feast Fundraiser, Caroline County Agricultural Fair, 8332 County Fair Lane, Ruther Glen. Real Deal Band performs Top 40, R&B, jazz and light rock. 4-9 p.m. Food served 4:30-6:30 p.m. $10-$50. Ages 6 and under free. Everyone must have a ticket to enter. carolinefair.com.
Gordonsville Fall Festival, Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company Fairgrounds, 301 E. Baker St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary. Proceeds support the local Volunteer Fire Company. townofgordonsville.org.
Fall Fiber Festival and Montpelier Sheep Dog Trials, 11395 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 adults, children 16 and younger are free. Pets are not allowed. fallfiberfestival.org.
State Fair of Virginia, The Meadow Event Park. See Oct. 3 listing.
Braehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, scavenger hunt, sunflower walk, visit with The Great Pumpkin, farm animals, playgrounds, picnic, shop and eat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $9. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.
Film: “Hail the Conquering Hero,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Dismissed from active duty because of chronic hay fever, a Marine is encouraged to return home as the hero he pretended to be in letters he wrote home to make his mother proud. (Paramount, 1944) 2 p.m. “A Bridge Too Far,” Massive war epic based on an account of Operation Market Garden. (United Artists, 1977) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Now and Then Doll Club of Fredericksburg show and sale, Elks Lodge 875, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Antique to modern dolls and toys. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $6 adults, $3 children.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Saturday night cruise-in, Fat Boys Smokehouse & Burgers, 451 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5-8:30 p.m. Oldies music, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks available. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center.
Car show, Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Dash plaques for the first 100 cars; trophies awarded for Best Paint, Engine, Graphics and Rat Rods; top 50 awards and Best in Show. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Awards at 2 p.m. Register between 8:30 a.m. and noon. $20 to enter a vehicle. Baked goods made by the Episcopal Church Women available for purchase. 540/785-4451; 540/846-5192; christchurchspotsy.com.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Oct. 3 listing.
Yard sale fundraiser, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Clothing and household items, homemade cakes, pies, candy and cookies will be available. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg.
Chicken BBQ dinner and bake sale, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. 4-7 p.m. Eat in or take out. Roadside sale begins at 3 p.m. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
Fall Fest, Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway. Flea market, delicious barbecue pork sandwiches and baked goods, face painting, historic church tours and more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. PJ the Clown’s show at 10 a.m., live auction at 11 a.m. Free admission. Rain or shine. 540/659-4007.
Lignum Ruritan Shrimp Dinner, 20489 Gibson Road, Lignum. 5-7 p.m. $10-$20. Supports community programs. 540/718-5130, 540/825-2157.
CONCERTS
WFLS Countryfest: Diamond Rio and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 8030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Rain or shine. 800/514-3849; afterhoursconcertseries.com.
Rappahannock Pops Orchestra: “Summon the Heroes,” James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave. Honoring first responders. Superhero costumes welcome. Music by Beethoven, Strauss, Williams, Griffes, Fillmore and more. Soloist: Kelly Kazik (flute). 7 p.m. $15-$20. Children under 18 and students with valid ID are free. rappahannockpops.org.
An Evening with Mozart: Rappahannock String Quartet, Sound Post, located next to Wm Mason Violin Shop, 509-1 Jackson St. 7-9 p.m. Free; followed by light refreshments. facebook.com (search: Evening with Mozart).
Grace United Methodist Men BBQ & Bluegrass, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. Featuring Naked Mountain Boys. 4-7 p.m. Pork sandwich is $6, the sandwich and fixins’ is $9, and a pork platter is $13. 540/752-5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Fundraiser lunch and concert, Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery Association, 28123 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville. Lunch served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Followed by a performance by Ronnie Williams and The Carter Family Sound in the sanctuary. $5. Proceeds used toward the perpetual care of the cemetery. 540/710-4339.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 3 listing.
“Lost in Yonkers,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See Oct. 4 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Community Center. See Oct. 4 listing.
6 sunday
Fredericksburg Greek Festival, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road. Noon-4 p.m. See Oct. 5 listing.
Fall Fiber Festival and Montpelier Sheep Dog Trials, 11395 Constitution Highway. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See Oct. 5 listing.
State Fair of Virginia, The Meadow Event Park. See Oct. 3 listing.
Braehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend, 1130 Tyler St. See Oct. 5 listing.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
Timbers Restaurant monthly cruise-in, 8026 Prosperity Way, Ruther Glen. Open to all makes/models/years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. 1-5 p.m. Free. Weather permitting. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
CONCERT
Pete Seeger Songfest: Jim Scott, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Songs on themes of peace, justice and care for the earth, drawing on jazz, world folk music, and a classical background. 2 p.m. Suggested donation $15. 540/310-4001; uuffva.org.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Oct. 3 listing.
“Lost in Yonkers,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Oct. 4 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Community Center. 3 p.m. See Oct. 4 listing.
7 monday
Fall opening St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St. Explore and learn of the history of the house and view its collection of beautiful antiques and decorative arts. 1-4 p.m. $5. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
CONCERTS
Jazz Week: Dangerous Kitchen Band, Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St. 8 p.m. Other events: “’Round Midnight” movie showing at UMW, Pollard Hall, Room 304. 7 p.m. Free. Presented by The Fredericksburg Jazz Collective.
8 tuesday
Fall opening St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St. See Oct. 7 listing.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
9 wednesday
Fall opening St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St. See Oct. 7 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Oct. 4 listing.
CONCERTS
Jazz Week: Barker Brothers Trio, Spencer Devon Brewing, 106 George St., Fredericksburg. 7 p.m. Presented by The Fredericksburg Jazz Collective.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Oct. 3 listing.
10 thursday
Film: “Kelly’s Heroes,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Anti-war comedy/bank-job caper loosely based on Guinness World Records’ greatest robbery on record. (MGM, 1970) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Film: “Rich Kids,” Paragon Village 12, Spotsylvania Towne Centre. A group of troubled teens from a low-income community break into the local mansion and spend the day pretending to be rich in order to forget their difficult lives. 7:30 p.m. Free; ticket reservations are required. Reserve seats at richkidstix.com. Hosted by Germanna Community College.
Fall opening St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St. See Oct. 7 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Oct. 3 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Oct. 3 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Oct. 3 listing.
CONCERTS
Jazz Week: Jazz Jam, Colonial Tavern, 406 Lafayette Blvd. Hosted by C Street Kings. 8 p.m. Presented by The Fredericksburg Jazz Collective.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See Oct. 3 listing.
