10 thursday
Film: “Kelly’s Heroes,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Anti-war comedy/bank-job caper loosely based on Guinness World Records’ greatest robbery on record. (MGM, 1970) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Film: “Rich Kids,” Paragon Village 12, Spotsylvania Towne Centre. A group of troubled teens from a low-income community break into the local mansion and spend the day pretending to be rich in order to forget their difficult lives. Hosted by Germanna Community College. 7:30 p.m. Free; ticket reservations are required. Reserve seats at richkidstix.com.
Fall opening St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St. Explore and learn of the history of the house and view its collection of beautiful antiques and decorative arts. 1-4 p.m. $5. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Sixth annual Colonial Beach Bike Fest, on Town Hill in Colonial Beach. Featuring bike shows, skills competitions, a Wounded Vet Appreciation Ride, vendors and performances by Fuel, Puddle of Mudd and Longreef. Oct. 10-13. Purchase tickets at colonialbeachbikefest.com. For more info: Chamber of Commerce at 804/224-8145; colonialbeach.org.
Fright Land, Fun Land of Fredericksburg, 1351 Central Park Blvd. Featuring more than 18 attractions, escape room and two haunted mazes. Thursdays-Saturdays. Select dates through Oct. 26. Begins at 7 p.m. $10-$35. 540/785-6700; funlandfredericksburg.com.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Nov. 17. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
11 friday
Tavern Night, The James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. Songs of yore led by the Ship’s Company Chanteymen. 6-8 p.m. Snacks and lyrics provided. Cash bar. 540/654-1043; jamesmonroemuseum.org.
Reception in honor of Lawrence Davies, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. The traveling exhibition for the “Strong Men & Women in Virginia History” honors seven distinguished African American leaders annually. 6-7:30 p.m. 540/372-1144; librarypoint.org.
Creepy Crawly Carnival, Ron Rosner Family YMCA, 5700 Smith Station Road. Carnival games, face painting, moon bounce, hayride, haunted trail and haunted house. 7-9 p.m. $3-$12. family-ymca.org/find-a-y/ron-rosner.
“Race and Education in Fascist Italy,” St. George’s Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Antonio Causarano will discuss race and fascist indoctrination in Fascist Italy. Reception at 6:30 p.m.; lecture begins 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Use George Street entrance. Sponsored by Fredericksburg’s Italian sister city organization, Fredericksburg–Este Association. 540/903-3186; fredeste2015@gmail.com; fred-este.org.
Fall opening St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St. See Oct. 10 listing.
Fright Land, Fun Land of Fredericksburg, 1351 Central Park Blvd. See Oct. 10 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Pickin’ Party, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Live music 7-10 p.m. Dinner served 6-8 p.m. by free will donations. Doors open 5 p.m. 540/445-1714.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 10 listing.
“Lost in Yonkers,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16-$18. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 8 p.m. $15. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
12 saturday
dRC Gala: A Night Under the Big Top, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Dinner, dancing to the The Fredericksburg Big Band, and silent and live auctions. 6-11 p.m. $85 for an individual and $150 per couple. Tickets on sale at disAbility Resource Center of the Rappahannock Area Inc. or cildrc.org/a-night-under-the-big-top-drc-gala.
The Josh Hardy Superhero Celebration, Adventure Brewing, 33 Perchwood Drive. Cake walk, crafts, photo booth, snacks, music and dancing. 5-9 p.m. Suggested donation of $25 or more per family. Cash bar. Superhero costume required. Proceeds benefit The Fairy Godmother Project.
Down Home Ball, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Downtown Greens’ annual fundraiser features live music, dancing, snacks and fun for all ages. 6-10 p.m. $15-$35. $30 in advance. Cash bar. Benefits Downtown Greens. 540/371-7315; downtowngreens.org.
Fall Fredericksburg Brewfest, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Craft beer, wine, spirits and live music. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$50. Event supports Community Outreach Inc. fredbrewfest.com, eventbrite.com.
Best of Virginia In Orange Chili Cookoff and Brewfest, Orange County Fairgrounds, 14500 Old Gordonsville Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $15-$75. Advance tickets available at eventbrite.com. orangevachamber.com.
King George Fall Festival, King George High School, 10100 Foxes Way. Crafters, vendors, food trucks, entertainment and activities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Parade at 11 a.m. Rain or shine. kgfallfestival.com; kghsteacher@gmail.com.
Remington Fall Festival, Main Street, Remington. Vendors, food court, children’s activities, live entertainment, dance demonstration, and Nashville recording artists Holly Constant and Sarah Martin. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. facebook.com/remingtonfallfestival.
Fall opening St. James’ House, 1300 Charles St. See Oct. 10 listing.
Creepy Crawly Carnival, Ron Rosner Family YMCA. See Oct. 11 listing.
Fright Land, Fun Land of Fredericksburg, 1351 Central Park Blvd. See Oct. 10 listing.
Everything But the Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $4 adults. Children 12 and younger are free. Cash only at box office. everythingbutthegarage.com/fredericksburg.html.
DREAMS4U silent auction, Callie Opie’s Orchard, 4533 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral. With performances by school groups, two beverages and appetizers. 4:30-8:30 p.m. $47 in advance. Cash bar. buff.ly/2JKar8R.
Braehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, scavenger hunt, sunflower walk, visit with The Great Pumpkin, farm animals, playgrounds, picnic, shop and eat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $9. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.
B.A.R.K. Ranger Day, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. Canine-friendly offerings for dogs and their owners. Hike at Spotsylvania Court House Battlefield, meet at Tour Stop #3. Peter Maugle will lead a 3-mile hike and tell stories about dogs in the battle. 10 a.m. Sturdy shoes, water, bug spray, and long pants recommended. Walking tour at Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville battlefields, meet at the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center, 1013 Lafayette Blvd., and at the Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center, 9001 Plank Road. A 35-minute tour includes tales about dogs. 11:25 a.m., and 1:25, 2:25 and 3:25 p.m. “Companions in Battle: Animals at War,” Campfire program, meet at the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center. Peter Maugle examines how animals, whether mascots, pets or encountered in the wild, accompanied the armies during battles or were present to influence the soldiers’ experience of combat, and even their emotional healing or understanding afterward. 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and flashlight. All activities are free. Dogs must be well-behaved and leashed at all times. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
Battlefield Boogie Club 14th Cannon Ball Blast, Lake of the Woods Clubhouse, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove. Caroline shag. 5-9 p.m. $35; includes dinner and free drink. Tickets and info: 703/401-5050.
“Bricks and Boards in the ’Burg.” Begins and ends in Historic Market Square, behind the Museum at 907 Princess Anne St. Join Hallowed Ground Tours, in conjunction with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, for a 90-minute walk highlighting Fredericksburg history and architecture. 9:30 a.m. $7. 540/809-3918; hallowedgroundtours.com.
“This Old Town: A History of Our Homes.” Lower Caroline Street; meet at the VRE lot. Join Hallowed Ground Tours, in conjunction with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, for a 90-minute walk. 11:30 a.m. $7. 540/809-3918; hallowedgroundtours.com.
“Hartwood Church Amidst War,” Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 50 Hartwood Church Road. Presentations by John Hennessy of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, as well as tours by uniformed docents. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Civil War-era refreshments and items for sale. Rain or shine.
Warehouse District Walking Tour, featuring the Purina Tower: 100 Years of a Checkered Past. Two-hour guided field trip includes inside tours of the Purina Tower, the Marshall Janney building, Farmer’s Creamery and more, plus a snack at 25 30 Espresso and a souvenir. 2 p.m. $25 for HFFI members and $30 for the general public. Reservations are required. Sponsored by Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. 540/371-4504; hffi.org/shop.
Culpeper Air Fest, Culpeper Regional Airport, 12517 Beverly Ford Road, Brandy Station. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Rain date is Oct. 13. 877/261-8499; culpeperairfest.com.
Go for Bo! 5K, 1-mile fun run and Tot Dash, Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Road. Technical race shirts for runners, post-race pancake breakfast, special activities for children and treats for pups are included. The Tot Dash begins at 7:50 a.m., followed by the 1-mile fun run at 8:05 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Register today: 5K, $25; 1-mile fun run, $10; Tot Dash is free. Dogs can run with their owners for $5. Supports the life-saving programs of Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Rescue Centre and Mercy Hospital in Bo, Sierra Leone, Africa. 540/628-7179; goforbo.org.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Mary Washington Hospital Campus, Fick Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd. Registration and check in at 8:30 a.m.; opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.; walk starts at 10 a.m. Register at 800/272-3900 or alz.org/walk.
Fall Colors, Kayaking on the Potomac, Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Montross. Noon-4 p.m. $40-$75. Participants are advised to dress with suitable shoes, backpack with water and energy snacks. Waterproof camera is optional. Personal kayaks are not permitted. Beginner and experienced paddlers over the age of 12 are welcome. Weather-dependent event. Preregistration is required by Oct. 10. 804/493-1979; awithers@stratfordhall.org. stratfordhall.org/events/kayaking-on-the-potomac-9.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Good Time Cruise-in, Town Center, Routes 20 and 611, Locust Grove. 5 p.m. until sundown. Free. Proceeds benefit local charities and food bank. 540/972-1570; goodtime-cruisers.webs.com.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Oct. 10 listing.
All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. 8-11 a.m. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
CONCERTS
The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. Bluegrass. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $20-$25. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
Alina Kiryayeva, Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive, Culpeper. Ukrainian pianist. Presented by STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association. 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10-$25. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.
Gospel sing, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Features Ronnie Williams and The Carter Family Sound, One Lane Bridge, Jeff Stone and the Virginia Gospel Singers, and Richard and Ramona Morris. 6-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Food and homemade desserts will be available for purchase. Sponsored by the Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club to benefit veterans, Quantico Wreath Program, SECA and scholarships for Spotsylvania County seniors and Special Needs.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 10 listing.
“Lost in Yonkers,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See Oct. 11 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Community Center. See Oct. 11 listing.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” 5256 Governor Barbour St. See Oct. 11 listing.
13 sunday
Puppy Up Walk, Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. Raises funds and awareness of canine cancer. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $20-$25. fredericksburg@puppyup.org; puppyupwalk.org/fredericksburg.
Walk With a Virginia Master Naturalist, Salamander Loop of the Ni River Trail, 8010 River Stone Drive, Spotsylvania. Learn birdcalls, identify trees and find out about wildflowers. 9 a.m. Free; spotsylvaniagreenways.org.
Everything But the Garage Sale, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. See Oct. 12 listing.
Braehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend, 1130 Tyler St. See Oct. 12 listing.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
Craft show and bake sale, St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Drive. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit St. Faustina Conference of St. Vincent de Paul.
CONCERT
Gospel sing, Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road. Features One Lane Bridge and Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Singers. 5 p.m. 540/840-9982.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Oct. 10 listing.
“Lost in Yonkers,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Oct. 11 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Community Center. 3 p.m. See Oct. 11 listing.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” 5256 Governor Barbour St. 2:30 p.m. See Oct. 11 listing.
14 monday
Senior Citizen Bingo, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Bingo for seniors 55 and older. 10 a.m.-noon. Everyone who plays brings a gift bag with an inexpensive prize in it. Join the group for lunch at a local restaurant afterward. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
15 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
16 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Oct. 11 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Oct. 10 listing.
17 thursday
Stafford County Fair, Stafford Fair Grounds, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Stafford. Carnival rides, festival food, The Racing Pigs, Miss Stafford County Fair, live entertainment, Kids Power Wheels Derby. truck and tractor pulls, Demolition Derby and more. For schedule and ticket pricing, visit staffordfair.com.
Film: “I Am Legend,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Post-apocalyptic tale follows the seemingly last man on Earth as he struggles to survive while fending off infected survivors of a vampiric plague. (Warner Bros., 2007) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Oct. 10 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Oct. 10 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Oct. 10 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See Oct. 10 listing.
