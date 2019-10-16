17 thursday
Stafford County Agricultural & Homemaking Fair, Stafford Fair Grounds, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Stafford. Carnival rides, festival food, racing pigs, Miss Stafford County Fair, live entertainment, Kids Power Wheels Derby, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby and more. Admission is free. For schedule and ticket pricing, visit staffordfair.com.
Fright Land, Fun Land of Fredericksburg, 1351 Central Park Blvd. Featuring more than 18 attractions, escape room and two haunted mazes. Thursdays-Saturdays. Select dates through Oct. 26. Begins at 7 p.m. $10-$35. 540/785-6700; funlandfredericksburg.com.
Film: “I Am Legend,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Post-apocalyptic tale follows the seemingly last man on Earth as he struggles to survive while fending off infected survivors of a vampiric plague. (Warner Bros., 2007) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Nov. 17. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
18 friday
Author talk and book signing: Kyle Carpenter, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. The Medal of Honor recipient presents “You are Worth It—Building a Life Worth Fighting For.” Noon. Free. Tickets available at the theater box office first come, first serve day of the event. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.
Ghost Walk, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St. Tours leave every 10 minutes. 6-10 p.m. $3-$6; free for ages 5 and under. Cash only. Proceeds benefit UMW Historic Preservation Club. 540/654-1315; umwghostwalk@gmail.com; umwghostwalk.com.
Whiskey and Wood Artisan Festival, 1 Bowman Drive. Local artisans. Family-friendly. 4-8 p.m. Free admission and parking. Food available for purchase from Orofino. 540/373-4555; asmithbowman.com.
Film: “Onibaba,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Chilling folktale in Japanese with English subtitles. Unrated but contains material more suitable for adults. (Toho/Criterion, 1964) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Stafford County Agricultural & Homemaking Fair, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Stafford. See Oct. 17 listing.
Fright Land, Fun Land of Fredericksburg, 1351 Central Park Blvd. See Oct. 17 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 17 listing.
“Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus,” Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper. One-man show faithfully adapted, written and performed by Greg Oliver Bodine. 7 p.m. Suitable for adults and ages 12 and older. Sponsored by the Friends of Culpeper Library. 540/825-8691; tlc.library.net/culpeper.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 7:30 p.m. $15-$29. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org.
“Lost in Yonkers,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $16-$18. 540/349-8760; fctstage.org.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Live Shadow Cast, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. 8:30-11:15 p.m. $7. Rated R; not recommended for the easily offended. 18 and older; ID required. Props and costumes welcome; no food or rice. eventbrite.com/e/rocky-horror-picture-show-w-live-shadow-cast-tickets-73802887423
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 8 p.m. $15. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
19 saturday
Living History weekend event, “A Day in the Life of a Soldier,” Ellwood Manor, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. Details what life was like for the common soldier in the Civil War. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Easy walking tour of the grounds at 10:15 a.m. Living historians compare and contrast the equipment, motivation and experiences of soldiers on the opposing sides of the conflict. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Please bring a comfortable lawn chair to enjoy their presentation. Walking tour to the site of the Wilderness Tavern. 2 p.m. Sturdy walking shoes, bug spray and water are recommended. Free; donations appreciated. fowb.org.
Plein Air Art Day, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane. Selected artists create works of art that relate in some way to Chatham Manor, its gardens, grounds or views. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. friendsofchatham.org.
Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones.” 1- 3 p.m. bethspragins@yahoo.com.
“A Toast to History,” Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Caroline St. Tastings and conversation on 18th-century beverages. A concert by Colonial Faire to follow in the garden. 6-8 p.m. Timed tickets are $20-$30. RSVPs are encouraged by purchasing tickets in advance at WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org/calendar. 540/371-1494.
Stratford After Dark, 483 Great House Road, Stratford. Family fun includes trick-or-treating, seasonal crafts, fortune telling, face painting, hayrides around the Oval, cider and ginger cookies in the Visitor Center and a bonfire to roast the perfect marshmallow. 4-9 p.m. $10-$15. Children 5 and younger are free. Ghost tours begin at 6 p.m.; pre-register for tour. Don’t forget a container for candy. Costume guidelines at stratfordhall.org. 804/493-1979.
Film:“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” Hurkamp Park, 500 William St. Activities begin at 5 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. Free. Bring a blanket.
Film: “Poltergeist,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Malevolent ghosts abduct a young girl in her home. (MGM/UA, 1982) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Ghost Walk, James Monroe Museum. 5-10 p.m. See Oct. 18 listing.
Stafford County Agricultural & Homemaking Fair, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Stafford. See Oct. 17 listing.
Fright Land, Fun Land of Fredericksburg, 1351 Central Park Blvd. See Oct. 17 listing.
Whiskey and Wood Artisan Festival, 1 Bowman Drive. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See Oct. 18 listing.
Appraisal and antique fair, The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Oral appraisal of your treasure, vendors and performance by Fredericksburg Big Band in Taylor Park at 3 p.m. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 for one item; $50 for three items. 540/672-1776; thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
Healthy Culpeper Children’s Day, Yowell Meadow Park, N. Blue Ridge Ave., Culpeper. Family-friendly activities for children, arts and crafts, face painting. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the Early Childhood Work Group of Healthy Culpeper.
Fall Harvest Barrel Tasting, Ingleside Vineyards, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove. Tour, tasting, glass and live music. 1-4 p.m. $20-$25. Food available for purchase or bring a picnic. 804/224-8687; inglesidevineyards.com.
Braehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, scavenger hunt, sunflower walk, visit with The Great Pumpkin, farm animals, playgrounds, picnic, shop and eat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $9. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.
AutumnFest, Hanover Tavern, food, children’s games and activities, and live music by Nick Faulconer and The Anvil Brothers. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds benefit Hanover Tavern Foundation.
World Singing Day, Merchant’s Square, Spotsylvania. Family-friendly sing-along. 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Hosted by The Spotsylvanians Chorus. 540/903-5784.
Fall Home & Craft Festival, Fredericksburg Expo Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $6-$8 adults. Children 12 and younger are free. fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Saturday night cruise-in, Fat Boys Smokehouse & Burgers, 451 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5-8:30 p.m. Oldies music, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks available. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center. Last one of the season.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Oct. 17 listing.
Halloween Party, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. 6-8 p.m. Games, food and costume party for all ages with prizes for best costume. 540/445-1714.
Harvest Moon Family Fun Night, Grace United Methodist Church, 13056 Elk Ridge Road. Features food, games and candy for the whole family. ‘Trunk or Treat’ in the church parking lot and wear your costume if you wish. 5:30-8 p.m. Free. 540/752–5462; office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Brunswick stew and bazaar, Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 6823 Partlow Road, Snell. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Stew $7 per quart. All proceeds go for church missions. 540/582-9714; 804/448-9756.
Fall bazaar and silent auction, St. Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road. Features crafts, home and holiday decor, tasty homemade baked goods and bargain-priced yard sale treasures. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 540/373-8759. stmatthiasumc.org.
Community Harvest Festival, Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. Family fun includes refreshments, bounce house, face painting, crafts and games. 1-4 p.m. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
CONCERTS
Helen Jane Long, Dodd Auditorium, University of Mary Washington, 1301 College Ave. 8-9:15 p.m. $45. helenjanelong.com.
Patsy and The Country Classics, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 East Main St., Remington. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15-$20. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
Swing into Fall: Satin Doll Trio, 1305 Sophia St. Dinner, silent auction and cash wine bar. 5 p.m. $75. 540/374-5040; artsliveva.org.
Gospel sing: The Virginia Gospel Singers and Son Rise, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. 6-8:30 p.m. Love offering is collected for the bands and light refreshments are available for purchase.
Gospel sing: The Finneys, Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. 6 p.m.
Kid Pan Alley, Little Washington Theatre, 291 Gay St., Washington. Concert and album release. 7 p.m. $10-$20. bit.ly/KPA20.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 17 listing.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. See Oct. 18 listing.
“Lost in Yonkers,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See Oct. 18 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Community Center. See Oct. 18 listing.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” 5256 Governor Barbour St. See Oct. 18 listing.
20 sunday
Trunk-or-Treat at The Pig Pitt’s monthly cruise-in, 10412 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Noon-4 p.m. Free. xlccva.shutterfly.com. Open to all makes,models,years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. Weather permitting. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Stafford County Agricultural & Homemaking Fair, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Stafford. See Oct. 17 listing.
Braehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend, 1130 Tyler St. See Oct. 19 listing.
Fall Home & Craft Festival, Fredericksburg Expo Center. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. See Oct. 19 listing.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
CONCERTS
Fiddlestix Halloween Magic, Dodd Auditorium, 1701 College Ave. 3-5 p.m. Free. 540/654-1324; umwphilharmonic.com.
Chamber Music Series: Pete Mealy and Laurie Rose Griffin with John and Mary Vreeland, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Jazz and Broadway. 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Oct. 17 listing.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. 2 p.m. See Oct. 18 listing.
“Lost in Yonkers,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Oct. 18 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Community Center. 3 p.m. See Oct. 18 listing.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” 5256 Governor Barbour St. 2:30 p.m. See Oct. 18 listing.
21 monday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
22 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Box dinner, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. 5 p.m. until sold out. $5. Desserts available separately. Preorders taken until Thursday. 540/445-1714; or email sumerduckruritan@gmail.com.
23 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Oct. 18 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Oct. 17 listing.
24 thursday
Film: “The Monster Squad,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Horror comedy adventure aimed at youngsters. (TriStar Pictures, 1987) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Oct. 17 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Oct. 17 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Oct. 17 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See Oct. 17 listing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.