24 thursday
Film: “The Monster Squad,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Horror comedy adventure aimed at youngsters. (TriStar Pictures, 1987) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
An Evening of Poetry, Germanna Community College, Fredericksburg Campus, Sealy Auditorium, 10000 Germanna Point Drive. Virginia Poet Laureate Henry Hart and Laura Bylenok will read and discuss their poetry, followed by open readings. Hosted by David Sam. 5:30-8 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the Poetry Society of Virginia and Germanna Community College.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Nov. 17. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. 7:30 p.m. $15-$29. 540/972-6385; lowplayers.org.
25 friday
Free Admission Weekend, Rising Sun Tavern, 1304 Charles St. Début of new tour. Feedback appreciated. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Creepy Crawly Carnival, Caroline County YMCA, 17422 Library Blvd., Ruther Glen. 6-9 p.m. $3 for carnival; $3 for hayride; $3 for haunted house (recommended ages 8 and up) / Munchkin Maze (recommended ages 2-5). Wear your favorite costume. family-ymca.org/find-a-y/caroline.
Creepy Crawly Carnival, King George Family YMCA, 10545 Kings Highway. Carnival and hayride, 6-8:30 p.m. $3 each. Haunted Trail, 7-9 p.m. $5. Fun Pass $10. Concessions available for purchase. Wear your favorite costume. family-ymca.org/find-a-y/king-george.
Creepy Crawly Carnival, Massad Family YMCA, 212 Butler Road, Falmouth. Indoor carnival, haunted house, trunk or treat and hay ride. 7-9 p.m. $3 per attraction; $9 for wristband. Wear your favorite costume. family-ymca.org/find-a-y/massad.
Wilderness Haunt, Wilderness Presidential Resort, 9220 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Oct. 25-26, Nov. 1-2. Rain or shine. $15. Purchase tickets online at wprhaunt.eventbrite.com; limited tickets available the day-of at the gymnasium, starting at 6:30 p.m. 540/972-7433; wpresort.com.
Film: “Friday the 13th,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. The original version of the classic slasher flick. (Paramount, 1980—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERTS
John Two–Hawks, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle. Grammy-nominated storyteller, author and flutist. 7:30 p.m. Suggested donation $15.
The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg: Italian Composers, St. George’s Episcopal Church. 7:30 p.m. Free. Donations will be accepted. In partnership with the Fredericksburg–Este Association. fred-este.org,
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 24 listing.
“Murder By Poe,” Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. Oct. 25-27. $10. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. See Oct. 24 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Community Center, 717 Marshall Ave., Colonial Beach. 8 p.m. $18-$20. 804/214-0517; cbplayhouse.org.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barbourville. 8 p.m. $15. 540/832-5355; fourcp.org.
26 saturday
Historic cemetery tour. Meet the “Cemetery” Trolley at the Visitor’s Center on Caroline Street. Costumed historic interpreters lead a tour of Fredericksburg’s three most historic cemeteries: St. George’s Episcopal Church, Masonic and the grave of Mary Washington. 11 a.m., or 12:45 or 2:30 p.m. $5 adults, $1 kids. Refreshments provided. Hosted by the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society. 540/371-3906; or rchsva.org.
Scarecrow Stroll and Treats on the Street. Gather in VRE lot on Caroline. Costume parade 9 a.m. Trick or treat at participating downtown businesses while supplies last. Candy and fun in the Visitor’s Center parking lot 10 a.m.-noon.
Free Admission Weekend, Rising Sun Tavern. See Oct. 25 listing.
Fifth annual Harvest Festival, Shannon Air Museum, 3380 Shannon Airport Circle. Trick or treat aviation style, with candy drop by Chuck Tippett, and food and vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $10 general admission, $5 ages 4-12, and free for ages 3 and under. 540/373-4431; shannonairmuseum.com.
Braehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, scavenger hunt, sunflower walk, visit with The Great Pumpkin, farm animals, playgrounds, picnic, shop and eat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $9. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.
Sensory-friendly carnival, Massad Family YMCA, 212 Butler Road, Falmouth. Halloween carnival for children with special needs and their families. The same fun games and activities as our Creepy Crawly Kids Carnival, but less creepy, crawly and crowded. Keeping the lights on and the volume low. 1-3 p.m. $5. family-ymca.org/sensory-friendly-carnival.
Creepy Crawly Carnival, King George Family YMCA. See Oct. 25 listing.
Creepy Crawly Carnival, Massad Family YMCA. See Oct. 25 listing.
Wilderness Haunt, Wilderness Presidential Resort. See Oct. 25 listing.
Fall into Fun, Belle Isle State Park picnic area, 1632 Belle Isle Road, Lancaster. Giant walnut slingshot, creepy critters on the trick-or-treat trail, wagon ride, pumpkin carving and decorating, campsite decorating contest and adoptable pets. Noon to 3 p.m. A 1-mile dog jog/walk starts at 12:30 p.m.; pet costume contest held at 2:30 p.m. Pumpkins $3 each. Parking is $5. Donations of pet food and supplies welcome. Sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle State Park. 804/462-5030; virginiastateparks.gov.
Fall festival, Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, 29361 Eley’s Ford Road. Costume contest, moon bounce and hayrides. Hot dogs, homemade soups, chili and chips provided. 5-8 p.m. Co-sponsored by Oakland Baptist Church obcrichardsville@gmail.com; 540/399-1248.
Fall festival and chili cook off, Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St. 2-6 p.m. Bring a can of fruit or monetary donation to support the church’s food pantry. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org.
Flight & Fright Night, 1 Bowman Drive. Lantern-lit tour of the distillery followed by a screening of a classic Halloween movie. Flights, cocktails, small bites and popcorn will be available. 7-10 p.m. $15-$65. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Proceeds benefit the Grapes & Grain Trail. 21 and older. 540/373-4555; asmithbowman.com.
Film: “The Witches,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Dark fantasy comedy based on the book by Roald Dahl. (Warner Bros., 1990) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994. Join the Sierra Club for a short walk around the exterior of the building before the movie. Register in advance with Rich or Sue at Sierra Club and receive trip details, rich.sue.sc@gmail.com. Space is limited.
Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones.” 1- 3 p.m. bethspragins@yahoo.com.
Harvest Tea/Fashion Show, St. Paul’s Parish Hall, 5486 St. Paul’s Road, King George. Features a variety of sweet and savory treats, brewed tea, silent auction and fashion show for young and old. 2 p.m. Adult $15, child $5. Reservations are recommended. Profits will fund the GFWC Woman’s Club of King George annual Art Award, given to a King George High School senior. 540/775-7551; or 540/370-8533.
ArchaeoFest, George Washington’s Ferry Farm, Archaeological dig, Native American artifacts excavated at Ferry Farm, members of the Patawomeck tribe and demonstrations including flint knapping, throwing spears using atlatls, making Viking glass beads, creating ancient musical instruments, 18th century stone carving and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $9 adults, $4.50 students, under age 6, free. Presented by members of the Reconstructive and Experimental Archaeology Conference and by The George Washington Foundation.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Oct. 24 listing.
Fundraising dinner, Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road, King George. Features soup, sandwiches, dessert and drinks. 4-6 p.m. $5 per person. Benefits the United Methodist Women. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.
CONCERTS
Halloween Madness: Reunion, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Costume contest and UFO Food Truck. 6-10 p.m. $20 entry. Benefits Louisa Humane Society. lawinery.net.
Fish fry/gospel sing fundraiser, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Features Virginia Gospel Singers, True Spirit, One Lane Bridge, Justified and The Finneys. 1 p.m. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Oct. 24 listing.
“Murder By Poe,” Fred’s Theater. See Oct. 25 listing.
Dessert Theater: “The Hawaiian Heist,” Peace United Methodist Church, 801 Maple Grove Drive. 7-9 p.m. $10. passthepeacechurch.org.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. See Oct. 24 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Community Center. See Oct. 25 listing.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” 5256 Governor Barbour St. See Oct. 25 listing.
27 sunday
Pumpkin Palooza, UMW, University Center, Chandler Ballroom. Fall-themed crafts, games and candy for local children and their parents or guardians. 1-4 p.m. Trick-or-treat tours in the residence halls throughout the afternoon. Sponsored by Community Outreach and Resources at the University of Mary Washington.
Free Admission Weekend, Rising Sun Tavern. Noon-4 p.m. See Oct. 25 listing.
Braehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend, 1130 Tyler St. See Oct. 26 listing.
Woodland Tours, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Members of the Central Rappahannock Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program will lead nature tours of the woods and fields at Belmont. 2 p.m. Free. 540/654-1015.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. Last show of the season. 540/439-8661.
CONCERTS
Culpeper 2019 Concert Series: Chuck Seipp/Randall Sheets Duo, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. 4 p.m. Free.
Gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Featuring Sonrise and The House Band. 6 p.m. facebook.com/thefullgospelchurch. 804/448-3166.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Oct. 24 listing.
“Murder By Poe,” Fred’s Theater. See Oct. 25 listing.
Dessert Theater: “The Hawaiian Heist,” Peace United Methodist Church. 2-4 p.m. See Oct. 26 listing.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Lake of the Woods Community Theater. 2 p.m. See Oct. 24 listing.
“Nunsense,” Colonial Beach Community Center. 3 p.m. See Oct. 25 listing.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” 5256 Governor Barbour St. 2:30 p.m. See Oct. 25 listing.
28 monday
Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Snow Library, 8740 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones.” 10 a.m.-noon. bethspragins@yahoo.com.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. 6:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. $15. Proceeds benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Concessions available. fredfood.org.
29 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
30 wednesday
Fall hayride, Hull’s Memorial Baptist Church, 420 Enon Road. With possible bonfire and light stew supper. 5:30-7:15 p.m. Stew is $3 a bowl. Proceeds will go toward youth and children activities. 540/371-4124; hullsbaptist.org.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Oct. 25 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Oct. 24 listing.
31 thursday
Film: “Get Out,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Provocative hit horror mystery film dubbed a cultural phenomenon. (Universal, 2017—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 admitted without a parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Halloween Skate Night, Fredericksburg Roller Hockey Rink, Dixon Park. Candy, glow-in-the-dark items, scary movie on the inflatable screen, black lights, etc. for 12–16 year olds. If you wish to skate, bring your own skates. Tennis shoes will be permitted during this event as well. 6-9 p.m. $3 per person by Oct. 24, register at Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St.; $5 per person afterward and at the gate. 540/372-1086; fredparksrec.com.
Howloween, Orange. Trick-or-treating and fun activities along Main Street and giveaways in Taylor Park and on Short Street. 4-6 p.m. Hosted by Community Heart & Soul with the Town of Orange.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Oct. 24 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Oct. 24 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Oct. 24 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See Oct. 24 listing.—Compiled by Tara Lee
