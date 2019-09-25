26 thursday
Film: “They Made Me a Criminal,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A world-champion boxer goes on the lam after he’s falsely accused of murder. (Warner Bros., 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 272/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 327, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Art After Hours, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Live music by Cabin Creek, local food trucks, beer and wine. 6-8 p.m. Free with reservation. Email mpcsolya@umw.edu. garimelchers.org.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Nov. 17. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $8-$27. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
27 friday
Surgical Kit of Dr. Hunter McGuire, Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center, 9001 Plank Road. Begins at 1 p.m. with brief overview of the surgical kit by historian Frank O’Reilly, followed by short tour of the site of Jackson’s wounding; visit to the site of the field hospital near Wilderness Tavern, where Jackson’s amputation took place; unveiling of new wayside exhibit at 2:30 p.m.; and visit to the family cemetery at Ellwood, where Jackson’s arm is buried. Free. Transport to each location is responsibility of attendees. nps.gov/frsp.
State Fair of Virginia, The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Schedule and ticket pricing available at StateFairVa.org.
Film: “The Marriage of Maria Braun,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Maria marries Hermann Braun in the last days of WWII, only to have him disappear in the war. (United Artists, Criterion, 1979—rated R) 7:30 p.m. Free. No one under the age of 17 will be admitted without parent or guardian. 202/707-9994.
Family Movie Night, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 7310A Old Plank Road. 7 p.m. Bring a chair. 540/786-6162; tabumc.org.
Family Fancy Pants Dance, King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George. DJ, refreshments and dance contest. Children should be ages 5 and older. 6-9 p.m. $5 per person pre-sale; $10 per person at the door. 540/775-5949.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
Sounds of Summer: Rafael Ortiz & El Tumbao Urbano, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Salsa. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 26 listing.
“Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,” Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. 7:30 $15. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” UMW Klein Theatre. See Sept. 26 listing.
“The Reluctant Dragon” and Renaissance Faire, Mountain View High School, Stafford. Admission includes refreshments, musical entertainment and entry to the children’s opera. 6:30-8:45 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Opera performance at 8 p.m. $5 students, $10 adults. $25 for families of four or more. Ages 4 and under are free. Activity tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Adopt an inflatable dragon or unicorn of your own for just $10.
28 saturday
Emerald Classic Marching Invitational, Riverbend High School. High school marching bands from across the state will compete. Food trucks and concessions available, 50/50 raffle and vendors. Special performance by The Marching Virginians (Virginia Tech) around 2 p.m. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $7-$10. Free for teachers and kids 3 and younger. riverbendband.com/emerald-classic-invitational.
Big Blue Marching Band Invitational, North Stafford High School, 839 Garrisonville Road. 3-10 p.m. $10. northstaffordband.com.
Fredericksburg Dogmart, 12400 Herndon Road, Spotsylvania. Barrel train rides, childrens’ activities, K-9 demonstrations, dog rescue clubs, living historians, food and dog judging contest with engraved silver bowl for best of show. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $5 parking fee. All dogs must be on a leash. Hosted by the Fredericksburg-Rappahannock Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America. fredericksburgdogmart.com.
Flying Home Benefit Dance, Stafford Airport, Main Terminal, 95 Aviation Way. Swing lessons by East Coast Swing, dancing and a silent auction. Refreshments from Bear Bones BBQ & Brews will be available for purchase. 7-11 p.m. $16-$20. Proceeds going toward building an aviation-themed play and picnic area. Tickets at eventbrite.com or officers@RAOutreach.org.
Film: “The Women,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Characters learn of various affairs and entanglements of their husbands with others and are forced to decide between freedom and surrendering pride for love. (MGM, 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Alexander Graham Bell Croquet Tournament, Town Hill, Colonial Beach. Competition begins at 9 a.m. Karen Jonas and Tim Bray will perform during the lunch hour. Spectators are free. Proceeds benefit the Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department. Rain date is Sept. 29.
Braehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend, 1130 Tyler St. Hayrides, corn maze, scavenger hunt, sunflower walk, visit with The Great Pumpkin, farm animals, playgrounds, picnic, shop and eat. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $9. 540/899-9848; braeheadfarm.com.
Fall Festival, New Hope United Methodist Church, 164 New Hope Church Road. Handmade crafts and bake sale, hayrides, demonstrations by the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, free kids games and pumpkin for ages 12 and younger. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Chicken All Girl Band performs at 11 a.m.; the Virginia Gospel Singers perform at 1 p.m. Smoked barbecue dinners with sides available for $10 per plate. Benefits mission projects. Rain or shine. 540/370-4875; 540/842-9431.
Harvest Festival, Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Music, food, bonfire with marshmallows. 6-10 p.m. $10 entry. lawinery.net.
Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive. Sample artisan spirits and craft cocktails from multiple Virginia distilleries. Noon-5 p.m. Check for ticket pricing. Designated driver tickets are free. Food trucks will be available. 21 and older. 540/373-4555; eventbrite.com.
State Fair of Virginia, The Meadow Event Park. See Sept. 27 listing.
Davey’s Battle Brothers Ride, Mason–Ruhren Readiness Center, 1700 Jefferson Davis Highway. Registration 8-9:30 a.m. Ceremony at 10 a.m. Kick stands up at 11 a.m. Ending location and lunch is 6 Bears & a Goat, 1140 International Parkway. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $25 per rider, $10 per passenger. Annual motorcycle memorial ride benefits New Freedom Farm. Cars and trucks are welcome to join the procession; they will be included behind the bikes. sonjaruh@aol.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Corvette Cruz-In, Radley Chevrolet, 3670 Jefferson Davis Highway. Battlefield Corvette Club’s 11th annual all Corvette car show with awards, silent auction and food trucks. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Frazier/Mason Some Gave All Foundation.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Sept. 26 listing.
King George Garden Club’s annual fall plant sale, King George Middle School, 8246 Dahlgren Road, King George. Locally grown perennials, herbs, trees and shrubs, composted goat manure from Misch Farm and lots more including free gardening advice. 8 a.m.-noon.
Fried chicken dinner, Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 29361 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville. 5-7 p.m. $10 adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and kids 5 and under eat free with an adult. 540/219-7570.
Capital Ale House Oktoberfest, downtown Fredericksburg. Block party with local crafts, German beers and cuisine, music and Kinderplatz area for kids. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission $3 at the gate. VIP seating available; see capitalalehouse.com for details.
CONCERTS
Terry Lee Goffee Tribute to Johnny Cash, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $25-$30. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
Fall Follies, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church Kobler Hall, 308 Hanover St. Features music from the American Songbook. 7:30 p.m. $15 for adults, and $5 for students. ccfbg.org.
Mykeah’s St. Jude’s benefit concert fundraiser, Autos Direct, 10421 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Childhood cancer fundraiser with Autos Direct’s Sunny, Sheriff Harris, local vendors and raffle drawings. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Donations welcome.
Tenth Avenue North, Groove Music Hall, 6501 Dominion Raceway Ave., Woodford. With special guest Lifepoint Worship. $30-$95. 5 p.m., doors open at 3 p.m. groovemusichall.com.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 26 listing.
“Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,” Fred’s Theater. See Sept. 27 listing.
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” UMW Klein Theatre. See Sept. 26 listing.
29 sunday
A Walk in the Garden Fun-raiser, Chatham Manor, 120 Chatham Lane. Celebrate the return of the statue of Diana to Chatham Manor, music performed by Patrick A’Hearn, beverages and hors d’oeuvres. 4:30-7 p.m. $75 per person ($40 tax deductible). Proceeds from the event will support the Liz Thompson Memorial Fund for Chatham Gardens and Grounds. Tickets are limited. friendsofchatham.org.
Hop N Hog, Depot District, Downtown Culpeper. Live music, regional barbecue, kids’ corner, specialty foods, local artists, lawn games, prizes, wine, cider and brews available for purchase. Noon-5 p.m. $10-$17. Kids under 12 free. No pets; no coolers. culpeperdowntown.com.
Taming the Wilderness, Ellwood Manor, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. Tours of house and grounds, living historians demonstrate aspects of life in the late 1700s through the early 1800s. Presentation at 12:30 p.m. about the origins and construction of Ellwood Manor. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. fowb.org.
Woodland Tours, Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Members of the Central Rappahannock Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program will lead nature tours of the woods and fields at Belmont. 2 p.m. Free. 540/654-1015.
Sierra Club walk, Connector trail from James Madison’s Montpelier to Grelen Nursery. 3.9 mile walk. Noon. Register in advance at rich.sue.sc@gmail.com. 540/598-8207.
Braehead Farm Fall Festival Weekend, 1130 Tyler St. See Sept. 28 listing.
State Fair of Virginia, The Meadow Event Park. See Sept. 27 listing.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
CONCERTS
Benefit concert and homemade spaghetti dinner, Spotsylvania Baptist Church, 9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Church Road. The Acoustic Onion Band will perform. 6 p.m. Admission is free, donations will be accepted. 540/940-3909; spotsylvaniabaptistchurch.com.
Gospel sing, Berea Baptist Church, 28 Fleet Road. Featuring Heaven’s Anointed. 2 p.m. 540/752-4406; berea-baptist.org.
Fall Follies, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. 3 p.m. See Sept. 28 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Sept. 26 listing.
“Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,” Fred’s Theater. 3 p.m. See Sept. 27 listing.
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” UMW Klein Theatre. 2 p.m. See Sept. 26 listing.
30 monday
State Fair of Virginia, The Meadow Event Park. See Sept. 27 listing.
1 tuesday
State Fair of Virginia, The Meadow Event Park. See Sept. 27 listing.
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
2 wednesday
Landscape and Architecture at Historic Kenmore: An Archaeologist’s Perspective from the Cheap Seats, 1201 Washington Ave. David Muraca will explore how Kenmore’s architecture and landscape were used to establish the social position of the Washington/Lewis family in Colonial Fredericksburg. 11:15 a.m.-noon. $12 adults, $6 students. Reservations are encouraged as space is limited, but walk-ins are welcome. 540/370-0732, ext. 24; events@gwffoundation.org.
State Fair of Virginia, The Meadow Event Park. See Sept. 27 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Sept. 27 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Sept. 26 listing.
3 thursday
“Vibrations,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Outtakes from a Music Magazine program produced for PBS. (WNET, 1972) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Speaker Series: Michael Spencer, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Spencer presents “Dendrochronology: Using Tree Rings to Date the Mary Washington House.” 10-11 a.m. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
State Fair of Virginia, The Meadow Event Park. See Sept. 27 listing.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Sept. 26 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Sept. 26 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Sept. 26 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See Sept. 26 listing.
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” UMW Klein Theatre. See Sept. 26 listing.
