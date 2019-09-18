19 thursday
Film: “The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. After achieving spectacular success in the days preceding WWI, the ballroom dancing couple sees their happy, glamorous life torn apart when Vernon joins the Royal Flying Corps. (RKO, 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
Third Thursday Summer Concert Series: The Reflex, in front of the Depot on Commerce St., Culpeper. Music by ’80s tribute band, costume contest, lawn games and moon bounce. 5-9 p.m. $7. Kids are free. Bring a picnic basket or purchase from a food vendor. No pets and no coolers. 540/825-4416; culpeperdowntown.com.
THEATER
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. $8-$20. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
20 friday
Film: “Night Music,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Off-shoot of “Saturday Night Live” featured performances by musicians from different genres individually and then collectively. (NBC and syndication, 1988–1990) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERT
Sounds of Summer: Riptide, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Classic rock. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
THEATER
“Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,” Fred’s Theater, 810 Caroline St., fourth floor. 7:30 $15. Contains some adult situations and language; recommended for ages 15 and older. fredericksburgtheatre.org.
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” UMW Klein Theatre. See Sept. 19 listing.
21 saturday
Art Attack, Downtown Fredericksburg. Artists of all media will transform downtown sidewalks into an expansive outdoor studio/gallery. Advance registration is encouraged; walk-ups are welcome. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. artattackproject.com.
Pizza Palooza, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Pizza, beer and music by Acoustic Onion. 5-9 p.m. Admission is $2 cash; $1-a-slice pizzas; beer and wine available for $5 a pour. Soft drinks and water are also available. Benefits Fredericksburg’s Italian sister city group. Bring a folding chair. fred-este.org.
Riverfest, City Dock Park, 125 Sophia St. All-you-can-eat crabs, barbecue, open bar, live music, boat rides, auction and raffle. 4-8 p.m. $125. riverfriends.org/riverfest.
Fredericksburg Independent Book Festival, Sophia Street between Charlotte and Hanover streets. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. fredbookfest.com.
Fredericksburg Wine Festival, Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. Regional wineries, live entertainment, activities, food vendors, artisans and crafters. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$30, children under 12 are free. fredericksburgwine.com.
Fredericksburg Fall Fairy Festival, Izaak Walton League, 12400 Herndon Road, Spotsylvania. Magical unicorn rides, fairy house and garden contest, wizard show, mermaids and mythical creatures, archery, fishing and live entertainment. Noon-5 p.m. $8-$10. Children 5 and younger are free. Rain date is Oct. 5. fredfallfairyfest.info.
Fredericksburg Pet Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Pony rides, petting zoo, K9 agility and police demonstrations, vendors. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $7-$9, children 12 and younger admitted free. 540/548-5555; fredericksburgexpocenter.com.
“Dog Days” event, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Working and service dog demonstrations, therapy dog and rescue dog organizations, “Semper Fido” dog costume contest and Bulldog Kissing Booth. Gunnery Sgt. Chris Willingham will speak in Scuttlebutt Theater at noon. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Dogs are always welcome on the grounds of the museum; service dogs and working dogs may enter the museum. usmcmuseum.com.
Art auction, Aquia Episcopal Church, 2938 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford. Preview starts at 7 p.m.; the auction will follow at 8 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and coffee. $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. Cash bar. Proceeds benefit the missions of the Aquia Evening Lions. Mjane4@earthlink.net.
Stratford Hall Wine & Oyster Festival, 483 Great House Road, Stratford Hall. Tastings from Virginia wineries, coastal oysters, food trucks, breweries, local artisan booths, live music and activities for all ages. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $5-$30. Tasting tickets include wine glass and wine tastings only. Rain or shine. No coolers, outside food or alcohol. No ATM machine available on-site. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed at all times. stratfordhall.org/events/wine-oyster-festival.
Living History at the Heathsville Farmers Market, 73 Monument Place, behind the old Northumberland Courthouse. Groups will represent the American Revolution, War of 1812, Civil War and Black History. With children’s activities and the Northumberland Library’s “Tech-Mobile.” 804/580-3377; RHHTFoundationinc.org.
Milford Day, Milford Presbyterian Church, 17283 Blatt Ave., Milford. Music from Rapidan Ridge, Demin ‘N Lace and The Dixie Belles, children’s activities, raffle, bake sale and yard sale. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Hamburgers, hotdogs and Bo Satterwhite’s chicken dinners available starting at 11 a.m.
Quilt show, Prospect Heights Middle School, Orange. Quilts for sale, local artisans and vendors, a white elephant sale, gift shop and a raffle for a king-size quilt. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5. Proceeds benefit the Shining Hands Caring Kidz Program. Hosted by Dolley Madison Quilters Guild. dmqgva@gmail.com.
Fall craft and vendor show, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Local artisans, crafters and baked goods. Lunch will be available for purchase. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Proceeds will benefit Treasure House to support local homeless students. Hosted by the Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club.
Pansy and mum fundraiser, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper. 9 a.m.-noon. Fall fundraiser for the Friends of the Culpeper County Library.
Film: “An Afternoon of Silent Comedy Shorts from the Hal Roach Studio,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Live musical accompaniment provided by Andrew Simpson. (1923-1928) 2 p.m. “Babes in Arms,” The children of vaudevillian parents set out to produce a show of their own. (MGM, 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Family Movie Night, Antioch Baptist Church, 11102 James Madison Parkway, King George. 5-7:30 p.m. 540/775-7305.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Rappahannock Model Railroaders fall open house, 406 Hudgins Road. Trains operating on various layouts, including a two-level O-Gauge layout. Club members will be available to answer questions regarding model railroading and the club’s activities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. publicity@rmrailroaders.com; rmrailroaders.com.
Saturday night cruise-in, Fat Boys Smokehouse & Burgers, 451 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5-8:30 p.m. Oldies music, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks available. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Car show and vendor fair, Warsaw Church Of God, 15 Church Lane, Warsaw. Car show, vendor fair, food, music, moon bounce and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free entry. 804/333-4951.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Sept. 19 listing.
Fish fry, Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Road, King George. Features fried fish, sides and desserts. 4-6 p.m. Donations will directly support church ministries. 540/775-7247; fletcherschapel-kinggeorge-va.org.
Polish/Slovakian dinner, St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 10306 Ladysmith Road, Ladysmith. 4-7 p.m. $10 in advance or $12 at door. Children under 10 are $6. 804/448-9064.
CONCERTS
Wild Roots Music Festival, Wilderness Presidential Resort, 9220 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Americana music, craft beer, food trucks and vendors. Noon-8 p.m. $10-$20. Rain or shine. Tickets at evenbrite.com.
Autumn Jazz Fest, Christ Church Parish Episcopal, 56 Christ Church Lane, Saluda. Live music, jam sessions by local and regional artists, poetry readings, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Featured performers include the marvelous Sherman Holmes, Miss Pinkie Holmes, Chris Gresham, Walker Andrew, Kevin Epps, Rick Jessie and Leah Drummond. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. $25 Proceeds benefit the Middlesex County Museum & Historical Society. Tickets may be purchased online at middlesexmuseum.com, in person at the museum, or mail checks payable to the Middlesex Museum to Box 121, Saluda, VA 23149. 804/539-2791.
Randoll Rivers Elvis Tribute Show, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 E. Main St., Remington. With special guest The Podunks. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15-$20. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
Gospel sing, Wilderness Baptist Church, 9701 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Featuring Nikki Headley. 6 p.m. Food will be sold at the intermission.
Gospel sing, Two Rivers Baptist Church, 6420 Rokeby Lane, King George. Features The Virginia Gospel Singers and True Spirit. 6-8:30 p.m. Love offering is collected for the bands and light refreshments are available for purchase. Brunswick stew fundraiser starts at 3 p.m. Eat in or take out. 540/710-3831.
THEATER
“Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,” Fred’s Theater. See Sept. 20 listing.
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)[Revised],” UMW Klein Theatre. See Sept. 19 listing.
22 sunday
Monarch Madness, Caledon State Park, 11617 Caledon Road, King George. Citizen science. Staff will tag the monarchs to be followed on their journey. Learn what you can do at home to help these creatures. 2-3 p.m. Free. To register call 540/663-3861.
Fredericksburg Pet Show, Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. See Sept. 21 listing.
Fredericksburg Wine Festival, Old Mill Park. Noon-5 p.m. See Sept. 21 listing.
Stratford Hall Wine & Oyster Festival, 483 Great House Road. See Sept. 21 listing.
Quilt show, Prospect Heights Middle School. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. See Sept. 21 listing.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
CONCERTS
Culpeper 2019 Concert Series: Todd Fickley, Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. 4 p.m. Free.
Gospel sing, Full Gospel Church, 8488 Paige Road, Woodford. Features The Millers and Ronnie Williams. 6 p.m. 804/448-3166.
THEATER
“Jekyll & Hyde the Musical,” Fred’s Theater. 3 p.m. See Sept. 20 listing.
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” UMW Klein Theatre. 2 p.m. See Sept. 19 listing.
24 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
25 wednesday
“Seized Land: A Community Uprooted and Reborn,” University of Mary Washington, Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive, King George. A community is impacted by the Navy’s acquisition of the land at Dahlgren. 5 p.m. Reception at 4:30 p.m. Free.
Book talk and signing: Dr. Jeff Broadwater, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange. Broadwater will discuss his new book, “Jefferson, Madison, and the Making of the Constitution.” 6-8 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Limited seating. 540/672-1776.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Sept. 20 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. $37–$72. Through Nov. 17. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
26 thursday
Art After Hours, Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Live music from Cabin Creek, local food trucks, beer and wine. 6-8 p.m. Free with reservation. Email mpcsolya@umw.edu. garimelchers.org.
Film: “They Made Me a Criminal,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A world-champion boxer goes on the lam after he’s falsely accused of murder. (Warner Bros., 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Sept. 19 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Sept. 19 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Sept. 19 listing.
THEATER
“Annie,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. See Sept. 25 listing.
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” UMW Klein Theatre. See Sept. 19 listing.
