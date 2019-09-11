12 thursday
Fredericksburg Downtown Fashion Show, The Old Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Anne St. 6 p.m. $35 includes heavy appetizers and one drink ticket. Purchase tickets at FredericksburgFashionShow.eventbrite.com.
Film: “…One Third of a Nation…,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Depression-era story contrasts the existence of tenement dwellers with the lifestyles of the upper class in New York City. (Paramount, 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
CONCERT
CD Release: Bob Gramann, Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St. New songs and older favorites. 7-9 p.m. Free. 540/898-0611; bobgramann.com.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Sept. 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
13 friday
Somerset Steam and Gas Pasture Party, 14349 Blue Ridge Turnpike. Demonstrations and live music. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $10 per person, per day. Exhibitors and children under 12 are free. Proceeds benefit local charitable organizations and scholarships. Free parking and shuttle service. Family event; no alcohol. somersetsteamandgas.org/pasture_party.html.
Film: “The Devil Thumbs a Ride,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. A slightly drunk good Samaritan gives a ride to a guy who’s robbed and killed a cinema cashier. (RKO, 1947) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Square dance drop-in sessions, The Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. For beginners. No dancing skills or special clothes required. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
Route 208 Sale Trail, along Route 208, Spotsylvania. Yard sales, antiquing and sidewalk sales for 24 miles. 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sellers set up and take down at their own discretion. Rain or shine. 208saletrail.com.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERTS
Cole Swindell, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. 7 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. $20-$99. afterhoursconcertseries.com.
Sounds of Summer: Randy McAllister and the Scrappiest Band in the Motherland, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Texas blues. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
Pickin’ Party, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Features Michael Willingham with Remington Revival, Harmony on the Hill and Keith Jarman. Doors open 5 p.m.; dinner served 6-8 p.m. by free will donation. Live music 7-10 p.m. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
THEATER
“Jane Eyre,” 810 Caroline St., third floor. 7:30 p.m. $11-$16. stagedoorproductions.org.
“Seussical The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18-$22. fctstage.org.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 12 listing.
14 saturday
Night in Washington’s Day, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Explore the night sky’s history through constellation stories well-known to early Americans, learn about 18th-century lighting and witness two enslaved women using night to plan an escape in a dramatic theater scene. Gaze through a telescope, make a night sky-themed craft, and enjoy cookies and cider. 8 p.m. $12 adults; $6 students; free for ages 3 and under. Reservations recommended at 540/370-0732, ext. 24, or events@gwffoundation.org. kenmore.org.
Civil War Weekend at White Oak, White Oak Civil War Museum, 985 White Oak Road. Reenactors, living historians and impressionists, displays, presentations, music, photo opportunities and interactive activities for kids. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 540/371-4234; facebook.com/civilwarweekendatwhiteoak.
Virginia Cider Festival, Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave. Hard ciders from across the country and local live music. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $30 advanced general admission tasting ticket (21 and older); $10 designated drivers and 16 and older; free for ages 15 and under. Food available for purchase. Rain or shine. Free parking. eventbrite.com/e/2019-virginia-cider-festival-tickets-53773353548.
SOLD OUT: Bourbon & Boxwood, Mary Washington House. washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
B’dam Brew Jam, Beaverdam Ruritan Park, 18002 Teman Road, Beaverdam. Live music, food and craft vendors, and games for kids. Handicap accessible. Noon-6 p.m. $10. brewjam.org.
Burn the Mortgage BBQ fundraiser, Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument Place, Heathsville. Live music by The Articles. 4-7 p.m. 804/580-3377; info@rhhtfoundationinc.org; RHHTFoundationinc.org.
Greater Fredericksburg Out of the Darkness Community Walk, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Noon-2 p.m. Supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Register at afsp.org/fredericksburg.
Film: “Only Angels Have Wings,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Pilots fly cargo over the treacherous Andes Mountains. (Columbia, 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Route 208 Sale Trail, along Route 208, Spotsylvania. See Sept. 13 listing.
Somerset Steam and Gas Pasture Party, 14349 Blue Ridge Turnpike. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. See Sept. 13 listing.
Dancing Through the Years Centennial Zinnia Show, Orange Presbyterian Church, 162 W. Main St., Orange. Exhibits accepted 8-11 a.m.; show open 2:30-4:30 p.m., awards 3 p.m. Hosted by the Dolley Madison Garden Club.
Bull riding rodeo, Oakland Heights Farm, 17110 James Madison Highway, Gordonsville. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., live music at 6 p.m., bull riding at 7:15 p.m. $10-$15. oaklandheightsfarm.com.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Good Time Cruise-in, Town Center, Routes 20 and 611, Locust Grove. 5 p.m. until sundown. Free. Proceeds benefit local charities and food bank. 540/972-1570; goodtime-cruisers.webs.com.
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Sept. 12 listing.
All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, 5073 Jeffersonton Road. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. 8-11 a.m. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
Fall Festival, Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 1732 Brooke Road. Food, crafts, baked goods, fresh apple cider, silent auction, local music and vendors. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free. 540/659-2461; andrewchapelumc-staffordva.com.
Fall Bazaar, Church of the Messiah, 12201 Spotswood Furnace Lane. Outdoor open market with gifts, crafts, vendors, face painting, food and live music. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Rain date is Sept. 21. 540/786-3100; churchofthemessiahva.org.
CONCERTS
Northern Neck Beach Music Festival, Town Hill, 500 Washington, Ave., Colonial Beach. Featuring Feature Attraction Band, The Embers and The Rhondels, lessons and a dance contest. Food, beer and wine vendors. ID required. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. $40-$50. All ages. No outside food or beverages. Rain or shine. Bring a chair. eventbrite.com.
The Thang 2.0, Jennings Farm, Nasons. Mountain music, early banjo and fiddle music. Learn about the Black American roots of On-Time and Appalachian music. Saturday 6-8 p.m. concert and Paul Jennings Awards, Community Jam at 9 p.m. Ticket packages and information available at imaniworks.org/healing-arts-and-cultural-events.html.
Blues & BBQ Concert, Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road, Spotsylvania. Features Bruce Middle, Dave Nichols, Dear John Blues Band, Jim Canty & Friends and Harry Wilson’s Band. 2-6 p.m. $10 per person donation is appreciated. Benefits the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2019. 540/228-1502.
The Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band, Flatbeds and Tailfins, 300 East Main St., Remington. 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15-$20. 540/422-2507; flatbedsandtailfins.com.
Gospel Extravaganza, Louisa High School’s Alan Jackson Theatre, 757 Davis Highway, Mineral. Performers include The Shelton Brothers, Ann Quarles, Jamori Harris and his Amplified Youth Ministry group, Camden Harper, Byrd Grove Baptist Choir and Thomas Mason. 3-6 p.m. Adults $10, children 12 and under are free. Dinners, provided by Our Brothers Keeper, will be available for purchase during intermission. Hosted by the Louisa Community Emergency Fund. Purchase tickets through Lin Kogle at 540/894-0239 or Thomas Johnson at 540/894-7644.
THEATER
“Jane Eyre,” 810 Caroline St. See Sept. 13 listing.
“Seussical The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See Sept. 13 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 12 listing.
15 sunday
Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Colonial Tavern Home to the Irish Brigade. Irish traditions in music, dance and food, plus vendors and raffle. 1-5 p.m. Admission is free. Hosted by the General T.F. Meagher Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Civil War Weekend at White Oak, White Oak Civil War Museum. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. See Sept. 14 listing.
Somerset Steam and Gas Pasture Party, 14349 Blue Ridge Turnpike. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. See Sept. 13 listing.
The Pig Pitt’s monthly cruise-in, 10412 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Noon-4 p.m. Free. xlccva.shutterfly.com. Open to all makes,models,years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. Weather permitting. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
CONCERTS
Chamber Music Series: Washington’s Camerata, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St. Early music ensemble. 3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. stgeorgesepiscopal.net.
The Thang 2.0, Jennings Farm, Nasons. Gospel sing 10 a.m.-noon. See Sept. 14 listing.
Gospel sing, Memorial Baptist Church, 719 Water St., Port Royal. Featuring The Millers. 5 p.m. Free.
Gospel sing, Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Road, Woodford. Featuring 4 the Lord and One Lane Bridge. 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken for Kynslee Mullins. Dessert fellowship to follow. roundoakchurch.org.
THEATER
“Jane Eyre,” 810 Caroline St. 3 p.m. See Sept. 13 listing.
“Seussical The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Sept. 13 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Sept. 12 listing.
16 monday
SOLD OUT: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives—Live, Library of Congress Packard Theater. 202/707-9994; martyloc.eventbrite.com.
17 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Box Dinner, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. 5 p.m. until sold out. $5. Desserts available separately. Advance orders taken until Sept. 12. 540/445-1714; SumerduckRuritan@gmail.com.
18 wednesday
Square dance lessons, The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove. Wednesdays for 14 weeks. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $75. 703/298-6254; sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Sept. 13 listing.
CONCERT
Shades of Bublé, Culpeper County High School, 14240 Achievement Drive, Culpeper. A three-man tribute to Michael Buble. STAGE ALIVE! Community Concert Association. 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10-$25. 540/972-7117; stagealive.org.
THEATER
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” UMW Klein Theatre, 1913 College Ave. 7:30 p.m. Pay-what-you-can performance. 540/654-1111; fredtix.com.
19 thursday
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Sept. 12 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Sept. 12 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Sept. 12 listing.
THEATER
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” UMW Klein Theatre. $8-$20. See Sept. 18 listing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.