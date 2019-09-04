5 thursday
Film: “The Man from Laramie,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Psychological Western reminiscent of Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” (Columbia, 1955) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/548-8069.
Bingo, St. Michael High School, 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Concessions, family-friendly and smoke-free. facebook.com/saintmichaelbingo.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, Falmouth. 7:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:30 p.m. $37–$72. Through Sept. 15. 540/370-4300; riversidedt.com.
6 friday
Soggy Doggy Swim, Buffet Pool in Dixon Park. Open to dogs 12 weeks and older. All dogs must have current vaccinations. 5:30-8 p.m. $5 for up to two dogs. Half of all proceeds will be donated to the Fredericksburg SPCA. Register at Dorothy Hart Community Center. 540/372-1086; fredparksrec.com.
Film: “Dodge City,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. With Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland and a barroom brawl that set the standard in countless films to come. (Warner Bros., 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, 1141 Mountain View Road, Stafford. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m. $15. 540/659-4461.
Bingo, Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Butler Road. Sponsored by the Greater Falls Run Lions in Stafford. 6:45 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
CONCERTS
Sounds of Summer: Spanglish, Market Square, 907 Princess Anne St. Latin American. 7-9 p.m. Free. famva.org.
Eddie & Martha Adcock with Tom Gray and Akira Otsuka, Picker’s Supply, 902 Caroline St. Bluegrass. 7:30 p.m. $20. 540/371-4669; pickerssupply.com.
Joe Nichols and Rodney Atkins, Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 5030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. 7 p.m.; gates at 5:30 p.m. $25-$99. afterhoursconcertseries.com.
THEATER
“Jane Eyre,” 810 Caroline St., third floor. 7:30 p.m. $11-$16. stagedoorproductions.org.
“Seussical The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. 7:30 p.m. $18-$22. Through Sept. 15. fctstage.org.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 5 listing.
7 saturday
“Motors for Mutts,” Old Dominion Raceway, Thornburg. Family event features a classic car show, vendors, animal rescues and fun activities. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $10 each. Children under 12 are admitted free. Sponsored by Alpha Media and Dominion Raceway. 703/361-7223; dominionraceway.com.
”Doggone” Pool Party, Loriella Park Pool, 10910 Leavells Road. 3:30-5 p.m. $4-$8. No aggressive dogs. On-site registration only. Updated shot record and valid county license required. Accident cleanup is owner responsibility. spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
Lake Anna Olympics, Pleasants Landing, 349 Pleasant Landing Road, Bumpass. Family fun includes games, bounce house, photo booth, refreshments, music, and firefighters and rescue personnel. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $5-$15; children 10 and younger are free. Benefits the Bumpass Volunteer Fire Department and Lake Anna Rescue Squad. Sponsored by theencumbered.com. 540/872-4180, ext. 15; carol@pleasantslanding.com.
Orange Street Festival, Main Street, Orange. Vendors, concessions and children’s activities. Live music in Taylor Park. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. orangevachamber.com.
Spirits Festival, 9221 Belle Grove Drive, King George. Live music, art, wine, distilled spirits, food trucks and specialty vendors. Noon-6 p.m. $10-$35. Hosted by the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation. bellegroveplantation.com.
Family Movie Night: “Bumblebee,” Loriella Park, 10910 Leavells Road. Games and prizes before the film. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.; movie begins at dusk. Free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
Film: “3 Idiots,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Former classmates embark on a quest to find their lost buddy. In Hindi and English with English subtitles. (Reliance Big Pictures, 2009) 2 p.m.; “Smithereens,” A restless 19-year-old is intent on becoming a punk-rock star in New York City’s edgy clubs. (New Line Cinema, 1982—rated R) 7:30 p.m. No one under the age of 17 will be admitted without a parent or guardian. Free. 202/707-9994.
Railroad Museum and Rail Excursion, 11700 Main St., Fredericksburg. Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon. Train rides conducted when weather and commercial rail operations permit. Free; donations accepted to support operations. 301/653-7983.
Raise the Hood 4 Women & Show Off Your Parts car show, Rankins True Value, 11475 Ridge Road, King George. Car show, awards, music, raffles and merchandise. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration $15; forms and information available at raisethehood4women.com. All proceeds benefit the National Race to End Women’s Cancer and the Foundation for Women’s Cancer. Rain date Sept. 8. 228/323-3362; ovarynforced@gmail.com.
Unlocking Autism Annual Car, Truck & Bike Show, Classic Iron, 4907 Jefferson Davis Highway. Live DJ, door prizes throughout the event, vendors. Family fun event open to all makes/models/years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $15-$20 registration. Proceeds will be divided between autism research and education. xlccva.shutterfly.com
610 Cruisers weekly cruise-in, Burger King, 269 Garrisonville Road, Stafford. 4-8:10 p.m. Free. Open to all makes, models, years of cars, trucks, bikes and specialty vehicles. xlccva.shutterfly.com.
Saturday night cruise-in, Fat Boys Smokehouse & Burgers, 451 Jefferson Davis Highway. 5-8:30 p.m. Oldies music, 50/50 raffle, food and drinks available. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the Thurman Brisben Center.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo starts at 5 p.m. See Sept. 5 listing.
Stars Love Stars pancake breakfast and silent auction, Fredericksburg Masonic Lodge No. 4, 803 Princess Anne St. 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Checks, cash and cards accepted. jangardner54@gmail.com.
BBQ Chicken Dinner, Olivet Methodist Church, 7664 Stubbs Bridge Road, Spotsylvania. 4-7 p.m. Adults $10, children under age 10 are $5. Eat in or carry out. 540/840-9982.
CONCERT
Vintage Guitar Tone Tasting: Brandon Lee Adams, Picker’s Supply, 902 Caroline St. Doors open 7 p.m. $25. Limited seating. pickerssupply.com.
Music By Moonlight, Hurkamp Park, William and Prince Edward streets. Featuring The Fredericksburg Big Band & Strictly Ballroom of Fredericksburg. 7-9 p.m. Free admission. Reserve seating table of 4-$50; table of 8-$100, includes a basket of goodies. Provides funding for Salvation Army Camp Happyland. Rain location is Strictly Ballroom of Fredericksburg, 125 Old Greenwich Drive. 540/273-0971.
THEATER
“Jane Eyre,” 810 Caroline St. See Sept. 6 listing.
“Seussical The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill. See Sept. 6 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 5 listing.
8 sunday
Seurat Sunday, Caledon State Park, 16617 Caledon Road, King George. Plein air painting and photography event. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Bring a bag lunch. In partnership with Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts. Registration required by Friday. Rain date is Sept. 15. 540/663-3861.
“Monarch Madness,” Wild Birds Unlimited, 1937 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Learn about the biology, ecology and migration to Mexico of the monarch butterfly with Mike Callahan of Caledon State Park. 1 p.m. 540/548-9393
CANCELED: Stafford County Heritage Day, Gari Melchers Home and Studio.
Renwick Courthouse Lecture Series, 815 Princess Anne St., courtroom, second floor. Richard Guy Wilson examines the Courthouse in the context of James Renwick Jr.’s career and legacy. 2-4 p.m. Free. hffi.org.
Tea in Taylor Park, 119 Caroline St., Orange. Refreshments provided by JB Cakes and a floral craft activity. 3 p.m. $15 per person. Reservations and payment must be made in advance. All ages. 540/672-1776; jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com.
Walk With a Virginia Master Naturalist, Salamander Loop of the Ni River Trail, 8010 River Stone Drive, Spotsylvania Learn birdcalls, identify trees and find out about wildflowers. 9 a.m. Free; spotsylvaniagreenways.org.
The Flying Circus Airshow, 5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton. Featuring antique airplanes and performances including formation flying demos, aerobatics and death-defying wing-walkers. Admission, airplane ride prices and a detailed schedule of events at flyingcircusairshow.com. 540/439-8661.
THEATER
“Jane Eyre,” 810 Caroline St. 3 p.m. See Sept. 6 listing.
“Seussical The Musical,” Theatre at Vint Hill. 2 p.m. See Sept. 6 listing.
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 3 p.m. Dinner served at 1 p.m. See Sept. 5 listing.
9 monday
Senior citizen bingo, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck. Bingo for seniors 55 and older. 10 a.m.-noon. Everyone who plays brings a gift bag with an inexpensive prize in it. Anyone wishing to join the group for lunch at a local restaurant afterward is welcome. 540/445-1714; fb.me/SumerduckRuritan.
10 tuesday
Spotsylvania Line Dance Club, Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Beginner, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; intermediate 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. 804/448-9811.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge, 11309 Tidewater Trail. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. 540/371-5240.
11 wednesday
Bingo, American Legion Post 290, Stafford. See Sept. 6 listing.
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. 1:30 p.m. Dinner served at 11:30 a.m. See Sept. 5 listing.
12 thursday
Fredericksburg Downtown Fashion Show, The Old Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Anne St. Part of Fredericksburg Downtown Fashion Week, Sept. 9-15. 6 p.m. $35, includes heavy appetizers and one drink ticket; portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Fredericksburg, Virginia Main Street. Buy tickets by Monday online or at the Downtown Fredericksburg Visitor’s Center. FredericksburgFashionShow.eventbrite.com.
Film: “…One Third of a Nation…,” Library of Congress Packard Theater, 19053 Mt. Pony Road, Culpeper. Depression-era story contrasts the existence of tenement dwellers with the lifestyles of the upper class in New York City. (Paramount, 1939) 7:30 p.m. Free. 202/707-9994.
Bingo, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge. See Sept. 5 listing.
Bingo, American Legion Post 320. See Sept. 5 listing.
Bingo, St. Michael High School. See Sept. 5 listing.
CONCERT
CD Release: Bob Gramann, Curitiba Art Cafe, 919 Caroline St. Hear new songs and older favorites. 7-9 p.m. Free. 540/898-0611; bobgramann.com
THEATER
“South Pacific,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. See Sept. 5 listing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.